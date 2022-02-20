Buy Fecurity Hack for Escape From Tarkov (EFT)
Information about cheat
New in our store: Fecurity cheat for EFT. The main feature of this product, which sets it apart from other multifunctional cheats for Tarkov, is support for both games: EFT and EFT: Arena. You buy 1 software and you can play both games, which is very convenient for those who also play arena. If we talk about filling the cheat, then there is everything you need: ESP with a bunch of settings, a flexible aimbot, various exploits and a built-in spoofer. The security software is developed using unique anti-cheat bypass technologies, which makes it very stable and safe. The chance of getting a ban due to detection of software by an anti-cheat is minimal. An excellent product, if you want to try something new and high quality, then don’t pass it by!
Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Only Intel
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher
Aimbot (Aim features in Fecurity)
- Aimbot
- Silent Aimbot
- Enemy Only
- Visible Only
- Prediction
- FOV
- Draw FOV
- FOV Type
- Remove Dispersion
- Auto Melee (Silent Melee)
- Maximum Distance
- Bone (Hitbox)
- Hitscan Coefficient (Hitbox Priority)
- Visual Preview of Bones
- Binds (Toggle Key, Hold Key)
Player ESP (WH features in Fecurity)
- Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Enemy Only
- Box ESP
- Skeleton
- Out of View ESP
- Health ESP
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Name
- Weapon
- Player's K/D
- Player hours played
- Level
- Player Category (PMC, Scavs)
- Scavs Nicknames
- Player's Game Edition (EOD, SHERPA, MODERATOR, GAMEDEV, EMISSARY)
- Bot Roles (BOSSES, FOLLOWERS, EX-USECS, BTR DRIVER, SECTANTS, MARKSMANS, GIFTERS)
Loot ESP (WH for Items in Fecurity)
- Loot ESP
- Item Prices
- 3D Box
- Quest Items
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Price Filters (Min Price, Rare Price)
- Containers
- Quest Helper (Description, Distance, Filter)
- Corpses
- Contents of containers
- Loot ESP Toggle Key
- Custom Loot Filter
Other ESP (Also Visuals)
- Claymore
- Mine zones
- Sniper Zones
- Exits (Distance, Status)
- Bullet Tracers
- Bullet Tracers Owners (You, Enemies, Teammates)
- Grenades Esp (Timer, Distance)
- Toggle Keys
- Max Distance
- Custom Colors
Misc (Extra Features)
- Fast Load/Unload Ammo
- Ammo Panel
- Fast Search
- Fast Examine
- Fast Open Container
- Loot Through the Walls
- Dynamic Crosshair
- Thermal Vision
- Night Vision
- Remove Visor
- Custom Game Time
- Thirdperson
- No-Fog
- FOV Changer (Override FOV)
Exploits for EFT
- No jump delay
- High jump
- Changing Jump Height
- Infinite Stamina
- Throwing Force
- Instant ADS
- Force Switches
- No weight
- No inertia
- No malfunction
- Always Fire
- Always Aiming
- No physical Condtion
- Custom Recoil Control (0-100%)
Arena Only
- Auto Accept
- Auto Matching
- Auto Leave