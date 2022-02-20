Domination Cheat for EFT (Tarkov)

Information about cheat

Another new product on the shelves of our store: meet EFT Domination - affordable software for Tarkov from the “above average” segment. Inside this product there are all the popular and popular types of hacking for Escape from Tarkov: a powerful aimbot, a convenient and informative ESP, radar, ESP loot and many exploits. In addition, there is also a built-in spoofer that will allow you to bypass the HWID ban or prevent it from being received in the event of a ban. We can talk for a long time, so we advise you to just watch the video, in it we tried to show a demonstration of all the features of the EFT Domination cheat. We hope you enjoy our new utility!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BGS)

Aimbot

  • Enable - activate / deactivate aimbot
  • Silent - silent aim, bullets hit targets, but your crosshair does not move
  • Visible Check - check for visibility, fire only at targets in the affected area
  • Switch Target - automatically change target after destroying the current one
  • FOV (Show FOV, Color) - the radius of the aimbot, its display as a circle, selection of color for the FOV circle
  • Aim Key - bind key to activate aimbot (hold)
  • Bone (Head, Neck, Body) - selection of body parts (hitboxes) for aiming
  • Max Distance - aiming range
  • Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
  • Ammo Count - show the number of cartridges in the magazine
  • Fire Mode - show the current firing mode of your weapon
  • Bullet Tracers - beautiful traces of bullets after shots

Player ESP (Wallhack)

  • Player ESP - wh showing players and information about them
  • Boxes ESP (2D, Corner, Filled) - wallhack in the form of boxes
  • Skeleton ESP - wallhack in the form of skeletons
  • Distance - distance to players
  • Name - player nicknames
  • Weapon - weapons in the hands of enemies
  • Ammo - number of bullets the enemy has
  • Health - indicator showing characters' HP
  • Chams - wh in the form of chams, complete painting of models
  • Radar - radar window showing all targets within range
  • Max Distance - setting the operating range of the ESP
  • Preview - preview of the ESP inside the cheat menu
  • Hide AI Names - hide bot names

Loot ESP (Items WH)

  • Loot ESP - wallhack showing loot (items)
  • Quest Items - specially mark items for quests
  • Quest Zones - mark zones for completing quests
  • Containers - show containers with loot
  • Corpses - show bodies with loot inside
  • Price - cost of items/containers
  • Loot Filter - various filters for displayed loot
  • Filter By Name - the ability to find the desired items by name
  • Items / Containers / Corpses Minimum Price - minimum price of displayed objects
  • Max Distance - limit the operating distance of Loot ESP

World ESP (Other Visuals)

  • Claymores - show where mines are laid
  • Exfiltrations - show the location of all exits
  • Exfiltration requirements - requirements for using various outlets
  • Grenades - visually show the trajectory of a grenade throw
  • Smoke grenades - visually show the trajectory of throwing smoke grenades
  • Custom Colors - the ability to set your own colors for all visual features in the cheat

Miscellaneous (Misc, Exploits)

  • No Visor - removes the helmet visor
  • Infinite Stamina - no fatigue
  • Infinite Oxygen - the ability to hold your breath endlessly
  • Instant examine - instantly study the properties of items
  • Instant search - instant search for loot in containers
  • Multi search - search several containers at once
  • Night vision - night vision mode
  • Thermal vision - thermal vision mode
  • No recoil - disable weapon recoil when firing
  • No sway - disable camera/weapon swaying when shooting
  • No inertia - disable inertia when moving
  • No malfunction - removes weapon malfunction
  • Instant ADS - instantly open the sight, without animation
  • Always shoot - the ability to shoot while running without stopping
  • Loot through walls - looting through walls, up to 5 meters
  • Time changer - set any time of day

Other

  • Thermal Vision Key - bind to activate thermal vision
  • Battle Mode Key - battle mode key; in battle mode, ESP for loot and everything unnecessary is disabled
  • Menu Key - ability to set your own bind for the menu key
  • Russian Language - allows you to enable the Russian language in the Domination cheat menu
  • Custom Colors - the ability to set your own colors for various visual features of the cheat
  • Font Size - allows you to change the text size in ESP
  • Save / Load Config - ability to save / load configs (cheat settings)
  • Built-In Spoofer - EFT Domination Hack has a built-in spoofer to bypass HWID ban