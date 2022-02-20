Domination Cheat for EFT (Tarkov)
Information about cheat
Another new product on the shelves of our store: meet EFT Domination - affordable software for Tarkov from the “above average” segment. Inside this product there are all the popular and popular types of hacking for Escape from Tarkov: a powerful aimbot, a convenient and informative ESP, radar, ESP loot and many exploits. In addition, there is also a built-in spoofer that will allow you to bypass the HWID ban or prevent it from being received in the event of a ban. We can talk for a long time, so we advise you to just watch the video, in it we tried to show a demonstration of all the features of the EFT Domination cheat. We hope you enjoy our new utility!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BGS)
Aimbot
- Enable - activate / deactivate aimbot
- Silent - silent aim, bullets hit targets, but your crosshair does not move
- Visible Check - check for visibility, fire only at targets in the affected area
- Switch Target - automatically change target after destroying the current one
- FOV (Show FOV, Color) - the radius of the aimbot, its display as a circle, selection of color for the FOV circle
- Aim Key - bind key to activate aimbot (hold)
- Bone (Head, Neck, Body) - selection of body parts (hitboxes) for aiming
- Max Distance - aiming range
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Ammo Count - show the number of cartridges in the magazine
- Fire Mode - show the current firing mode of your weapon
- Bullet Tracers - beautiful traces of bullets after shots
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - wh showing players and information about them
- Boxes ESP (2D, Corner, Filled) - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Skeleton ESP - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Distance - distance to players
- Name - player nicknames
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of enemies
- Ammo - number of bullets the enemy has
- Health - indicator showing characters' HP
- Chams - wh in the form of chams, complete painting of models
- Radar - radar window showing all targets within range
- Max Distance - setting the operating range of the ESP
- Preview - preview of the ESP inside the cheat menu
- Hide AI Names - hide bot names
Loot ESP (Items WH)
- Loot ESP - wallhack showing loot (items)
- Quest Items - specially mark items for quests
- Quest Zones - mark zones for completing quests
- Containers - show containers with loot
- Corpses - show bodies with loot inside
- Price - cost of items/containers
- Loot Filter - various filters for displayed loot
- Filter By Name - the ability to find the desired items by name
- Items / Containers / Corpses Minimum Price - minimum price of displayed objects
- Max Distance - limit the operating distance of Loot ESP
World ESP (Other Visuals)
- Claymores - show where mines are laid
- Exfiltrations - show the location of all exits
- Exfiltration requirements - requirements for using various outlets
- Grenades - visually show the trajectory of a grenade throw
- Smoke grenades - visually show the trajectory of throwing smoke grenades
- Custom Colors - the ability to set your own colors for all visual features in the cheat
Miscellaneous (Misc, Exploits)
- No Visor - removes the helmet visor
- Infinite Stamina - no fatigue
- Infinite Oxygen - the ability to hold your breath endlessly
- Instant examine - instantly study the properties of items
- Instant search - instant search for loot in containers
- Multi search - search several containers at once
- Night vision - night vision mode
- Thermal vision - thermal vision mode
- No recoil - disable weapon recoil when firing
- No sway - disable camera/weapon swaying when shooting
- No inertia - disable inertia when moving
- No malfunction - removes weapon malfunction
- Instant ADS - instantly open the sight, without animation
- Always shoot - the ability to shoot while running without stopping
- Loot through walls - looting through walls, up to 5 meters
- Time changer - set any time of day
Other
- Thermal Vision Key - bind to activate thermal vision
- Battle Mode Key - battle mode key; in battle mode, ESP for loot and everything unnecessary is disabled
- Menu Key - ability to set your own bind for the menu key
- Russian Language - allows you to enable the Russian language in the Domination cheat menu
- Custom Colors - the ability to set your own colors for various visual features of the cheat
- Font Size - allows you to change the text size in ESP
- Save / Load Config - ability to save / load configs (cheat settings)
- Built-In Spoofer - EFT Domination Hack has a built-in spoofer to bypass HWID ban