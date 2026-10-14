MetaSkins Software for CS2 (SkinChanger)
Information about cheat
MetaSkins for Counter-Strike 2 — is a functional skin changer designed for full customization of your in-game inventory. The solution works directly inside the game, providing convenient interaction with cosmetic items. You can choose almost any weapon skin available in CS2, customize the pattern, StatTrak, wear level, and item name. MetaSkins is not limited to weapons: knives, agents, music kits, charms, stickers, and other cosmetic elements are also available. Extensive agent customization is provided, allowing you to create your own visual combinations and tailor the appearance to your personal preferences. A separate feature of the product is the case and capsule opening system. You can choose cases, add keys, adjust the chance of rare drops, and recreate item openings for recording videos, streaming, or having fun with friends.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
MetaSkins CS2 Features
- Skins – allows you to add weapon skins, knives, and gloves directly to your inventory
- Wear – lets you adjust the skin wear level
- Pattern – allows you to choose the skin pattern
- StatTrak – allows you to add a StatTrak counter
- Name Tag – lets you assign a custom name to a weapon
- Agents – allows you to add agents to your inventory
- Patches – allows you to customize agents with patches
- Stickers – allows you to apply stickers to weapons
- Charms – allows you to add charms to weapons
- Graffiti – allows you to use any graffiti during the game
- Music Kits – allows you to use music kits in the game
- Cases – allows you to add cases to your inventory and open them in the game
- Capsules – allows you to open capsules in your inventory
- Rare Drop Chance – allows you to adjust the chance of receiving a rare item using a special slider
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