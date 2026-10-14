Information about cheat

MetaSkins for Counter-Strike 2 — is a functional skin changer designed for full customization of your in-game inventory. The solution works directly inside the game, providing convenient interaction with cosmetic items. You can choose almost any weapon skin available in CS2, customize the pattern, StatTrak, wear level, and item name. MetaSkins is not limited to weapons: knives, agents, music kits, charms, stickers, and other cosmetic elements are also available. Extensive agent customization is provided, allowing you to create your own visual combinations and tailor the appearance to your personal preferences. A separate feature of the product is the case and capsule opening system. You can choose cases, add keys, adjust the chance of rare drops, and recreate item openings for recording videos, streaming, or having fun with friends.