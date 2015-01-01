Mistfall Hunter is a multiplayer PvPvE extraction action game that combines dark fantasy elements, dungeon exploration, and intense battles for valuable loot. In terms of gameplay, the project resembles Dark and Darker and Escape from Tarkov, where every expedition carries the risk of losing all found equipment. Players must not only fight other raiders but also face numerous monsters, explore dangerous locations, and search for rare items.

That is why PC users are most interested in cheats and hacks that expand the view of the game world and simplify aiming. Modern solutions may include Aimbot, several types of ESP (Wallhack), and a convenient Mod Menu that allows managing all functions through a single interface. Below we will look at the most popular categories of cheats for Mistfall Hunter and their main features.

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Aimbot for Mistfall Hunter (Aim Bot)

In Mistfall Hunter, the outcome of a battle is often decided in the first seconds of combat. Fast aiming is especially important in narrow dungeon corridors, during ambushes, or when defending found loot from other players. It is precisely for such situations that modern private solutions offer various Aimbot options.

Most programs allow flexible adjustment of the function. The user can independently choose the target search area, aiming speed, activation key, and additional parameters, adapting the aimbot's behavior to the weapon used or the chosen character class.

Depending on the specific product, the list of features may vary, but the following functions are most commonly found.

Aimbot Features for Mistfall Hunter

Enable / Disable — quick toggle of the function.

— quick toggle of the function. Aim Key — assignment of the activation key.

— assignment of the activation key. Aim FOV — adjustment of the target search area.

— adjustment of the target search area. Aim Speed — change of aiming speed.

— change of aiming speed. Prediction — compensation for enemy movement.

— compensation for enemy movement. Bone Selection — selection of the body part to aim at.

— selection of the body part to aim at. Target Priority — choice of the nearest or most dangerous target.

— choice of the nearest or most dangerous target. Visibility Check — ignoring targets behind obstacles.

— ignoring targets behind obstacles. Smooth Aim — smooth crosshair movement.

— smooth crosshair movement. Hotkeys — quick switching of operation modes.

Thanks to the extensive customization options, Aimbot can be used both in close combat and in open areas, adjusting parameters for different game situations.

ESP, Wallhack for Mistfall Hunter (WH)

When exploring dungeons and open zones, players constantly face a lack of information. It is unknown where other hunters are, which passages have already been explored, and in which rooms enemies or rare loot may be hiding. That is why ESP (Wallhack) is considered one of the most sought-after features among extraction genre players.

In modern cheats, ESP is usually divided into several independent categories. This approach allows displaying only the necessary objects and not overloading the screen with extra interface elements.

Player ESP (WH Players)

Player ESP is designed to display other players regardless of obstacles and map features. Additionally, distance, visual boxes, character names, and other auxiliary elements can be shown.

Main features

Player ESP — display of players.

— display of players. Distance — distance to target.

— distance to target. Boxes — highlighting models with boxes.

— highlighting models with boxes. Names — display of character names.

— display of character names. Skeleton ESP — display of the model's skeleton.

— display of the model's skeleton. Snaplines — lines to selected targets.

NPC ESP (WH Bots)

Besides PvP, a significant part of raids involves fighting monsters and other AI-controlled enemies. A separate ESP category allows displaying such creatures independently from players, helping to quickly assess the danger of a particular location.

Main features

NPC ESP — display of all enemies.

— display of all enemies. Elite NPC — highlighting strong enemies.

— highlighting strong enemies. Distance — display of distance.

— display of distance. Boxes — visual highlighting of models.

— visual highlighting of models. Health Display — display of health information.

Items and Treasures ESP (Loot)

The goal of most expeditions is to find rare equipment and other valuable items. Therefore, almost all modern Mod Menus support separate loot display modes.

The user can independently select the desired categories of items and disable everything else, making the interface as convenient as possible for exploring the map.

Main features

Item ESP — display of items.

— display of items. Treasure ESP — display of rare treasures.

— display of rare treasures. Chest ESP — display of chests.

— display of chests. Distance — distance to the object.

— distance to the object. Item Filters — filtering various item categories.

— filtering various item categories. Color Settings — color customization for different loot types.

Mod Menu for Mistfall Hunter

Most modern cheats for Mistfall Hunter are distributed in the form of a Mod Menu — a unified interface that combines all the main functions of the program. This approach allows quickly switching between various features, changing settings without restarting the game, and saving custom configurations for different game situations.

The menu is usually divided into several thematic categories. Separate tabs are responsible for Aimbot, various ESP modes, visual settings, and additional game functions. Thanks to this, the user can enable only the necessary tools, keeping the interface as convenient as possible during raids.

Most modern solutions support saving multiple profiles, assigning hotkeys, and interface personalization. This is especially useful for players who prefer to change their playstyle depending on the chosen character class, equipment, or map.

Mod Menu Features for Mistfall Hunter

Aimbot Manager — management of all auto-aim parameters.

— management of all auto-aim parameters. ESP Manager — configuration of display for players, NPCs, items, and treasures.

— configuration of display for players, NPCs, items, and treasures. Item Filters — selection of loot categories to display.

— selection of loot categories to display. Visual Settings — adjustment of ESP visual parameters.

— adjustment of ESP visual parameters. Hotkey Manager — assignment of hotkeys for quick control.

— assignment of hotkeys for quick control. Config Manager — creation and saving of multiple profiles.

— creation and saving of multiple profiles. Color Editor — color customization for various objects.

— color customization for various objects. Performance Settings — additional performance options.

— additional performance options. UI Customization — changing the layout and appearance of the menu.

— changing the layout and appearance of the menu. Automatic Updates — support for the latest software versions.

Regardless of the feature set of a particular product, the Mod Menu remains the main control element of the program. All key settings are in one place, allowing quick adaptation of the configuration to the current raid without distracting from the gameplay.

PC Hacks & Cheats for Mistfall Hunter (Computer)

All up-to-date private solutions for Mistfall Hunter are developed exclusively for the PC version of the game. It is the Windows platform that supports most modern programs with Aimbot, ESP, Wallhack, and Mod Menu functions, which are regularly updated after new game patches.

When choosing cheats, it is recommended to pay attention not only to the list of available features but also to compatibility with the current game version, ease of configuration, and stability. Modern products allow independently changing the parameters of each function, creating custom profiles, and quickly switching between them without reconfiguration.

For most players, the PC remains the most convenient platform due to the wide selection of programs, flexible settings, and constant support from private software developers.

Main Features of Mistfall Hunter Cheats on PC

Aimbot — configuration of auto-aim.

— configuration of auto-aim. Player ESP — display of players.

— display of players. NPC ESP — display of monsters and enemies.

— display of monsters and enemies. Items ESP — display of items.

— display of items. Treasures ESP — search for rare loot and chests.

— search for rare loot and chests. Mod Menu — management of all functions through a unified interface.

— management of all functions through a unified interface. Config System — saving multiple configurations.

— saving multiple configurations. Hotkeys — quick switching of functions.

— quick switching of functions. Regular Updates — support for new game versions.

— support for new game versions. Custom Settings — personalization of all major parameters.

How to buy Cheats for Mistfall Hunter in 2026?

Buying a cheat for Mistfall Hunter takes just a few minutes. Our store provides automatic product delivery and detailed installation instructions, allowing you to start using the program almost immediately after placing your order.

How to make a purchase on the WH Satano website

Go to the catalog of cheats for Mistfall Hunter. Select the appropriate product with the required set of features. Read the description, requirements, and list of capabilities. If there are multiple tariff plans, choose the suitable one. Click the "Buy" button. Provide the necessary details for order processing. Select a convenient payment method. Complete the purchase. Receive access to download the program and installation instructions. Configure the program according to the developer's guide.

Undetected & Safe Hacks for Mistfall Hunter

Mistfall Hunter combines intense PvP battles, exploration of dangerous dungeons, and the search for rare loot, so additional information about the game world and convenient control tools become especially popular among players. Modern private solutions combine Aimbot, various types of ESP, display of players, NPCs, items, and treasures, as well as convenient Mod Menus that allow quick changes to settings and saving custom configurations.

Before choosing a program, it is recommended to carefully review its functionality, supported features, and compatibility with the current game version. This approach will help you select a solution that meets your requirements and preferred raiding style.