Get the most out of your Conan Exiles survival experience with private cheats from WH-Satano, a modern software that saves you time, makes exploring the world more comfortable, and opens up new possibilities for effective gameplay.

Conan Exiles – is a massive open-world survival project where players must survive in the harsh lands of Conan the Barbarian. Simply gathering the first resources and building a small shelter isn't enough. Gradually, you must develop your own settlement, search for rare materials, tame animals, capture slaves, explore dangerous biomes, fight bosses, and defend your base from other players. It is this variety of mechanics that has made the game one of the most popular sandboxes in the survival genre.

However, along with interesting opportunities comes a large amount of routine actions. Many hours are spent searching for resources, traveling between biomes, scouting territories, farming legendary chests, and hunting rare NPCs. This is especially felt on PvP servers, where any mistake can lead to losing equipment and several hours of progress.

That is why many experienced players choose private cheats for Conan Exiles. Modern software doesn't turn the game into a meaningless process, but helps get rid of monotonous routine and focus on truly interesting aspects of gameplay. Instead of endless searches, you can instantly know where players, animals, NPC camps, or chests with valuable loot are, and use the freed-up time to build a fortress, develop your clan, or prepare for a siege. Private solutions are especially useful on large official and modded servers. ESP helps you spot opponents in advance, track their movement direction, and assess the surroundings; Wallhack allows you to control what's happening behind obstacles, and additional features make exploring the huge map much more comfortable. This is especially appreciated by players who regularly participate in raids, hunt world bosses, farm rare recipes, and level up high-tier slaves.

Interested in private cheats for Conan Exiles? Check out other similar sections in our store: "ARK Survival Evolved Cheats", "ARK Survival Ascended Cheats", "Palworld Cheats", "Rust Cheats".

Conan Exiles Enhanced ESP, Wallhack, WH

ESP, also known as Wallhack, is rightfully considered one of the most sought-after features in Conan Exiles. The vast open world is filled with hundreds of objects, dozens of animal species, faction camps, rare NPCs, and other players who can appear literally from behind any hill. When information about what's happening is available in advance, making decisions becomes much easier.

Private ESP turns map exploration into a fully controlled process. Instead of random encounters, you know in advance who is nearby, how far away the opponent is, how much health they have, and which direction they're looking. This is especially useful on PvP servers, where an unexpected encounter often ends with losing all equipment.

Besides players, ESP significantly simplifies the economic side of the game. You no longer have to spend hours looking for the right chest, workstation, or accidentally miss a valuable container while exploring ruins. By displaying important objects, your route becomes much more efficient, and the amount of useless movement across the map is noticeably reduced.

Below we have compiled the most sought-after ESP features for Conan Exiles.

Players ESP / Wallhack (See through walls)

Full control over all nearby players.

ESP Style – choice of convenient information layout so data remains readable at any distance.

– choice of convenient information layout so data remains readable at any distance. Bounding Box – display of 2D boxes around characters for quick target detection.

– display of 2D boxes around characters for quick target detection. Fill Box – color fill of boxes for better visibility in dense vegetation or inside buildings.

– color fill of boxes for better visibility in dense vegetation or inside buildings. Health Bar – display of each player's health pool without engaging in combat.

– display of each player's health pool without engaging in combat. View Line – shows the character's gaze direction, helping to understand if they have spotted you.

– shows the character's gaze direction, helping to understand if they have spotted you. Line To Player – draws a line to the enemy, allowing quicker orientation during mass battles.

– draws a line to the enemy, allowing quicker orientation during mass battles. Skeleton ESP – displays a full skeleton of the character model even behind obstacles.

– displays a full skeleton of the character model even behind obstacles. Name – shows the in-game nickname.

– shows the in-game nickname. Distance – shows the exact distance to the player.

– shows the exact distance to the player. Max Distance – setting the maximum display radius.

Use examples:

spot an enemy clan approaching your base in advance;

check if a camp with valuable resources is free;

determine the enemy's movement direction before attacking;

avoid encounters with well-equipped players while farming;

control the area around your outpost during construction.

Wildlife ESP

Hunting becomes much faster and more efficient when animal locations are known in advance.

ESP Style – customize the appearance of animal display.

– customize the appearance of animal display. Bounding Box – highlight animal models.

– highlight animal models. Fill Box – improved object visibility.

– improved object visibility. Health Bar – display health level.

– display health level. Name – animal name.

– animal name. Distance – distance to target.

– distance to target. Max Distance – limit the display radius.

Use examples:

quickly find rhinos, elephants, or mammoths for resource gathering;

search for rare cubs for later taming;

bypass dangerous creatures during travels;

efficiently farm hides, meat, and exotic materials;

spot aggressive animals near resource nodes in advance.

Human NPC ESP (Bots/Slaves)

The world of Conan Exiles is filled with hundreds of camps of various factions, each potentially containing rare fighters, craftsmen, or named slaves. ESP allows you to quickly find exactly those NPCs that are truly valuable.

Bounding Box – highlight NPCs through any obstacles.

– highlight NPCs through any obstacles. Health Bar – display health pool.

– display health pool. Skeleton – show the character model.

– show the character model. View Line – NPC gaze direction.

– NPC gaze direction. Name – display name.

– display name. Distance – distance to target.

– distance to target. Max Distance – limit the radius.

Use examples:

find named blacksmiths, armorers, and alchemists faster;

assess the camp's numbers before an assault;

choose a safe route through enemy settlements;

find the needed slaves for the Wheel of Pain faster;

efficiently explore camps of the Black Hand, Darfari, and other factions.

Items & Loot ESP

Loot hunting becomes significantly faster, especially when exploring ancient ruins, dungeons, and large settlements.

ESP can display a wide range of useful objects:

Workstations

Work Stations

Crafting Stations

Crafted Items

Containers and chests

Chest

Wood Chest

Metal Chest

Exiles Chest

Black Hand Chest

Random Crystal Chest

Grey Lotus Chest

Legendaries Chest

Coins Chest

Darfari Capital Chest

Darfari Chest

Dogs Chest

Generic Chest

Dropped Items

other container types.

For each object, you can configure the displayed distance and maximum render radius.

Use examples:

quickly find legendary chests in dungeons;

never miss containers while exploring ruins;

collect dropped loot after large-scale PvP battles;

find workstations in captured settlements;

chart an optimal route through large cities, collecting the maximum amount of valuable items.

The main advantage of ESP in Conan Exiles is not just displaying objects through obstacles. It completely changes the approach to exploring the world. Instead of random searches, you make decisions based on full information, find necessary resources faster, avoid dangerous situations, and significantly reduce the time usually spent on monotonous farming. That's why ESP remains one of the most sought-after features among Conan Exiles players regardless of the chosen server and playstyle.

Conan Exiles Aimbot, Aim Assist

If ESP is about gathering information, Aimbot helps you use it as effectively as possible in combat. In Conan Exiles, the outcome of a shootout or melee clash is often decided in just a few seconds. This is especially true on PvP servers, where players actively use bows, throwing spears, and other ranged weapons before switching to close combat.

During open-world exploration, Aimbot also becomes a useful assistant. Hunting animals, clearing NPC camps, farming world bosses, or defending your own settlement require a large number of accurate hits. Instead of constantly adjusting your aim manually, you can focus on positioning, environmental awareness, and tactical decisions.

Modern private Aimbot doesn't look like an aim "magnet". Most parameters are flexibly configurable, allowing every user to adjust the most natural behavior to match their own playstyle. Adjustable aim smoothness, distance limitation, and hitbox selection make the assistant's work almost imperceptible.

Below we have collected the most popular Aimbot features for Conan Exiles.

Aimbot Features

Enable – quickly enable/disable the assistant at any moment of the game.

– quickly enable/disable the assistant at any moment of the game. Keybind – assign a convenient activation key without opening the menu.

– assign a convenient activation key without opening the menu. Target – choose target type: players, animals, or NPCs, especially convenient for different game scenarios.

– choose target type: players, animals, or NPCs, especially convenient for different game scenarios. Bone Selection – aim at head, neck, torso, or pelvis depending on required accuracy and chosen weapon.

– aim at head, neck, torso, or pelvis depending on required accuracy and chosen weapon. Adaptive FOV – dynamic target acquisition circle that helps maintain natural aiming behavior.

– dynamic target acquisition circle that helps maintain natural aiming behavior. Draw FOV Border – display the Aimbot working area border.

– display the Aimbot working area border. Draw FOV Background – show the background of the aim area for easier configuration.

– show the background of the aim area for easier configuration. FOV Size – change the size of the target search area.

– change the size of the target search area. Smoothness – adjust aim smoothness for maximum natural work.

– adjust aim smoothness for maximum natural work. Max Distance – limit the maximum distance at which the assistant searches for targets.

Where Aimbot is Especially Useful

In Conan Exiles, there are many scenarios for using auto-aim; below we break down the most popular methods.

PvP Between Clans

During sieges and open battles, players constantly move between fortifications, rocks, and buildings. Aimbot helps you lock onto targets faster and work more accurately with a bow or throwing weapons, especially when opponents constantly change direction.

Hunting Animals

When gathering resources, you regularly need to hunt rhinos, tigers, wolves, crocodiles, elephants, and other creatures. Accurate aiming allows you to finish fights faster, save arrows, and get the needed materials without wasting extra time.

Farming NPC Camps

In large camps of Darfari, Black Hand, Exiles, and other factions, a large number of enemies can be present simultaneously. Aimbot helps you switch between targets faster and clear the area more confidently before searching for named slaves.

Fighting World Bosses

During a battle with a world boss, it's important to constantly control distance and watch enemy attacks. The assistant allows you to pay more attention to dodging and positioning while aiming remains as stable as possible.

Defending Your Own Base

If your clan is regularly targeted for attacks, Aimbot helps you react faster to enemies appearing near walls, gates, and defensive structures. This is especially useful in combination with ESP, which shows approaching players in advance.

The main advantage of Aimbot in Conan Exiles is not just increased shooting accuracy. It reduces the number of accidental misses, helps you feel more confident in tense situations, and allows you to focus on battle tactics rather than constant aim adjustment. Combined with ESP, the software's capabilities are revealed even more, turning every outing, siege, or raid into a fully controlled gameplay experience.

Conan Exiles Mod Menu / Trainer

Modern private cheats for Conan Exiles have long ceased to be a set of separate features. Today, it is a full-fledged tool with a convenient interface that allows you to adjust the gameplay to your own playstyle in a few clicks. This is exactly what the Mod Menu does – a single control center for all the software's capabilities.

During the game, you rarely need to use all features at once. One moment you need to quickly find a named blacksmith in a Black Hand camp, the next – safely reach your own base through the desert, and during a siege, switch exclusively to PvP. Thanks to flexible settings, you can instantly adapt the configuration to any situation without being distracted from what's happening in the game.

Features of the cheat mod menu for Conan Exiles

Most parameters are changed right during gameplay. You can enable only the necessary features, change the ESP appearance, save your own configs, or completely hide unnecessary information on the screen. All this makes using the cheat significantly more convenient for both beginners and experienced players.

Below are the most sought-after Mod Menu features for Conan Exiles.

Speedhack

Long journeys – one of the integral parts of Conan Exiles. The huge map forces you to regularly move between deserts, jungles, snowy peaks, the volcano, and other regions. Speedhack allows you to increase movement speed up to about x1.8, significantly reducing the time spent on monotonous travel.

It is especially useful in the following situations:

quickly reach the place of death and recover lost equipment;

reduce the time of transporting resources between several bases;

explore new biomes and unknown territories faster;

save time during daily resource farming;

quickly return to defend the base when another clan attacks.

FOV Changer / Field of View

The standard field of view does not suit all players. The ability to change the Field of View makes the overview significantly wider, making it easier to control the space around your character.

Advantages of increased FOV:

better control the situation during PvP;

spot animals and NPCs to the sides faster;

increase comfort when exploring dungeons;

improve visibility while riding a mount;

reduce the number of unexpected attacks from behind.

Battle Mode (Combat)

During mass battles, the screen can become overloaded with a lot of information. Battlemode allows you to literally press one key to hide unnecessary object categories and leave only what is truly important at the moment.

Available features:

Hide Players – hide player display.

– hide player display. Hide Wildlife – hide animals.

– hide animals. Hide Human NPC – hide all NPCs.

– hide all NPCs. Hide Items – hide item and container display.

– hide item and container display. Keybind – assign a hotkey for instant mode switching.

Practical usage examples:

remove animal display during a fortress siege;

leave only players before a PvP battle;

disable containers while exploring dangerous territories;

hide NPCs after clearing a camp for a more comfortable view;

quickly switch between modes without opening the menu.

Menu Interface Settings

An equally important part of the Mod Menu is the flexible customization of the interface itself. Each user can design the menu so that it is as convenient as possible regardless of screen resolution and personal preferences.

Available parameters:

Menu Keybind – assign a key to open the menu.

– assign a key to open the menu. Unload Keybind – hotkey for safe software unloading.

– hotkey for safe software unloading. DPI Scale – change the size of interface elements.

– change the size of interface elements. FPS Limit – limit the number of frames per second.

– limit the number of frames per second. Theme – light or dark interface theme.

– light or dark interface theme. Language – choose interface language (e.g., RU, EN, CN).

Such settings allow you to comfortably use the software on both small Full HD monitors and wide-format high-resolution displays.

Cheat settings system for different playstyles

Each player has their own style of playing Conan Exiles. Some spend most of their time building, some participate in raids daily, while others prefer to explore the world and hunt for legendary items. To avoid manually reconfiguring dozens of parameters before each gaming session, the software includes a full-fledged config system.

Available features:

Create Config – create a new settings profile.

– create a new settings profile. Load Config – load a saved configuration.

– load a saved configuration. Rename Config – change the profile name.

– change the profile name. Delete Config – delete an unnecessary config.

For example, you can create separate presets:

PvP config with active Players ESP and Aimbot;

config for farming legendary chests with a focus on Items ESP;

profile for searching named slaves via Human NPC ESP;

lightweight version with only Speedhack for long journeys;

universal config for daily play on your favorite server.

Mod Menu unites all the features of the private cheat into a single, convenient management system. Instead of constantly changing parameters manually, you get a fully customizable tool that easily adapts to any gaming task. It is this flexibility that makes private software truly convenient for daily use and allows you to focus on the most interesting – exploring the world of Conan Exiles, developing your clan, and participating in large-scale PvP battles.

Conan Exiles Cheats for PC (Windows)

Playing on PC unlocks maximum possibilities not only thanks to comfortable keyboard and mouse controls but also through the use of modern private solutions. It is for Windows that the most functional cheat versions are developed, regularly receiving updates, new features, and support for the latest versions of Conan Exiles.

Unlike outdated public programs distributed in open access, private software is created for a limited circle of users. This approach allows maintaining high work stability, timely releasing updates after new game patches, and paying special attention to the quality of each feature.

Private cheats are equally well-suited for fans of solo playthroughs and players who prefer official PvP and PvE servers. Regardless of the chosen mode, they help get rid of monotonous routine, make world exploration significantly more comfortable, and focus on the truly interesting aspects of gameplay.

Below we have compiled the main advantages of private software for Conan Exiles on PC.

Maximum Control Over Gameplay

A good cheat doesn't play instead of the user. It provides more information and convenient tools, allowing you to make decisions faster and use game mechanics more effectively.

Thanks to the combination of ESP, Aimbot, and additional features, you can:

assess the situation before storming camps in advance;

find rare resources and containers faster;

control the territory around your own base;

participate more effectively in raids and settlement defense;

save dozens of hours searching for necessary objects.

This approach is especially appreciated by players who spend a lot of time on large servers with high competition between clans.

Comfort During Long Gaming Sessions

Conan Exiles offers a huge number of activities: building fortresses, developing crafts, capturing slaves, exploring dungeons, farming world bosses, and constant travel between different regions of the map.

Over time, it is the large number of repetitive actions that starts to take up most of the gameplay time.

Using private software allows you to significantly simplify these processes:

find named slaves for the Wheel of Pain faster;

explore ruins and ancient cities more efficiently;

quickly locate chests with legendary equipment;

reduce travel time between several bases;

respond faster to threats from other players.

As a result, the gameplay becomes more dynamic and eventful.

Flexible Customization to Your Own Playstyle

One of the main advantages of modern cheats remains the ability to fully adapt them to a specific user.

Any parameters can be changed literally in a few seconds:

choose a convenient ESP display style;

adjust the draw distance of various objects;

change the smoothness of Aimbot;

save several separate configurations;

quickly switch between presets during the game.

If today you are building a fortress, and in the evening you go on a raid with your clan, you won't need to manually change all settings. Simply load a pre-prepared config.

Which Players Will Benefit from Private Cheats

Modern software will be useful to virtually any Conan Exiles player, regardless of their preferred playstyle.

For example:

fans of building huge fortresses who have to regularly mine thousands of resource units;

members of large PvP clans constantly participating in sieges and settlement defense;

lovers of map exploration, ancient ruins, and dangerous dungeons;

players engaged in searching for rare named slaves and the best craftsmen;

those who prefer a calm PvE experience without endless monotonous farming.

The main advantage of private cheats for Conan Exiles on PC is not just the large number of features. It is a comprehensive tool that makes the gameplay more comfortable, informative, and flexible. You independently decide which features to use in a specific situation and which to leave disabled. That is why private software remains the best choice for players who want to get maximum enjoyment from exploring the harsh world of Conan Exiles without unnecessary routine.

Best Conan Exiles Enhanced Hacks – WH-Satano

When choosing private software, it is important to pay attention not only to the feature set but also to the quality of the service itself. At the WH-Satano store, we offer modern solutions for Conan Exiles, regularly monitor their relevance, and support users at all stages – from product selection to its use.

Why players choose WH-Satano:

Private software – the catalog features proven solutions with limited distribution, focused on stable performance and regular support.

– the catalog features proven solutions with limited distribution, focused on stable performance and regular support. Regular updates – after new Conan Exiles patches are released, products undergo testing and adaptation to remain compatible with the current game version.

– after new Conan Exiles patches are released, products undergo testing and adaptation to remain compatible with the current game version. Wide selection – several private solutions with different feature sets allow you to choose a cheat for any tasks, playstyle, and budget.

– several private solutions with different feature sets allow you to choose a cheat for any tasks, playstyle, and budget. Instant access – after successful payment, you immediately get access to download, instructions, and your personal account without long waiting.

– after successful payment, you immediately get access to download, instructions, and your personal account without long waiting. Easy installation – each product comes with detailed instructions, so you can start using the software in just a few minutes.

– each product comes with detailed instructions, so you can start using the software in just a few minutes. 24/7 Support – our team is always ready to help with selection, installation, configuration, and answer any questions before and after purchase.

– our team is always ready to help with selection, installation, configuration, and answer any questions before and after purchase. Honest product descriptions – we detail the capabilities of each product so you know exactly what software you are purchasing.

– we detail the capabilities of each product so you know exactly what software you are purchasing. Convenient payment methods – several popular payment methods allow you to quickly place an order from anywhere in the world.

By purchasing a Conan Exiles cheat at WH-Satano, you get not just software but a full-fledged service with updates, technical support, and attention to every client. This approach allows our users to comfortably use private software and be confident in its relevance throughout the subscription period.

How to Buy a Conan Exiles Cheat in 2026?

Buying a private cheat for Conan Exiles in the WH-Satano store is very simple. The whole process takes just a few minutes, and after successful payment, you will instantly get access to the selected product and detailed installation instructions.

To place an order, follow a few simple steps:

Go to the Conan Exiles cheats catalog on the WH-Satano website. Review the available products and choose the most suitable option. Open the page of the selected product and carefully read the description, features, and specifics of the software. If several plans are available, choose the appropriate subscription term. Click the «Buy» button. Select a convenient payment method and complete the order. After payment confirmation, get instant access to downloading the product and installation instructions. Install the software following the step-by-step guide. Launch Conan Exiles and perform the necessary actions according to the instructions. Configure the features to your playstyle and set off to explore the world, build fortresses, participate in raids, and conquer the harsh Exiled Lands.

As you can see, nothing complicated. If any questions arise at any stage, WH-Satano specialists are always ready to help with product selection, installation, or configuration. We strive to make the purchase process as fast, clear, and comfortable as possible for both new and returning customers.

Conan Exiles Hacks

Conan Exiles is rightfully considered one of the deepest games in the survival genre. A huge open world, fortress building, slave capture, exploration of dangerous dungeons, search for legendary equipment, and constant confrontation with other players make each gaming session unique in its own way. However, along with this, a significant part of the time is inevitably spent on monotonous farming, long map travels, and searching for necessary resources or NPCs.

This is exactly where private software makes the gameplay significantly more comfortable. ESP helps you quickly navigate the surrounding world, Aimbot increases combat efficiency, and additional Mod Menu features give full control over settings and allow you to adapt the cheat to any playstyle. Instead of endless routine, you can focus on building, developing your clan, exploring new locations, and participating in the most interesting events of Conan Exiles.

At the WH-Satano store, you will find modern private cheats for Conan Exiles with regular updates, detailed instructions, and professional support. We offer not just software, but a full-fledged service that makes using the software convenient, safe, and comfortable throughout the subscription period.

WH-Satano – everything you need for a comfortable Conan Exiles experience, all in one place.