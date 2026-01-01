Get full control over your gameplay and leveling in TSDS Origin – choose WH-SATANO private cheats and play without restrictions today.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is that rare case where a popular anime gets not just "another mobile game," but a full-fledged open-world project with ambition. The game launched on PC and consoles, then later arrived on mobile platforms, retaining its unified scale and the feeling of a grand adventure. There's no sense of a watered-down port – it's a cohesive project focused on world exploration.

In spirit, Origin resembles a more story-driven, anime-style counterpart to Genshin Impact, but with its own atmosphere. You play as Tristan, travel through Britannia, collect characters, and engage in dynamic combat. At the same time, the game isn't limited to simple grinding – there are activities like fishing, cooking, co-op, and world exploration, which add depth.

Gacha mechanics are, of course, present. Characters are obtained through draws, duplicates strengthen them, and spending money speeds up progress. However, the game isn't oppressive – you can develop comfortably without constant investments if you're willing to invest time. But time is precisely the main resource that becomes crucial.

And this is where cheats enter the scene. They don't break the game but rather make it more convenient: speeding up progression, removing routine, automating actions, and allowing you to focus on the most interesting parts – exploring the world and fighting. Features like speedhack, teleport, autofarm, or skipping cutscenes transform the gameplay into a more comfortable and manageable process.

Interested in private cheats for TSDS Origin? Check out similar games in our catalog: "Cheats for Genshin Impact", "Cheats for Wuthering Waves", "Cheats for Honkai: Star Rail" and 'Cheats for Albion Online".

Cheats Features for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (TSDS)

Private cheats for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin aren't about "breaking the game," but about smart gameplay optimization. In an environment where progress often hits a time wall, grinding, and gacha mechanics, such software allows you to maximize efficiency from every game session. You level up characters faster, save hours on farming, and access content without unnecessary waiting.

Essentially, it's an alternative to donating. Instead of spending money to speed up progress through in-game purchases, you use tools that provide similar results, but with greater flexibility. Below, we break down the key features in more detail.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Aimbot (Vector & Silent)

Even though Origin isn't a shooter, its combat mechanics rely on target prioritization, positioning, and timing. Aimbot in this context is an intelligent attack management system that helps you always keep focus on the right target and not lose damage during the chaos of battle.

The difference is especially noticeable in challenging PvE activities: bosses, elite enemies, and co-op missions. Where a regular player spends time switching targets and controlling the camera, the software does it automatically, increasing the group's overall DPS.

Below is a list of popular features:

Damage Changer – adjust character damage, speeds up farming and boss killing

– adjust character damage, speeds up farming and boss killing Auto Attack – automatically attacks enemies within range

– automatically attacks enemies within range Kill Aura – auto-destroy mobs around the character without manual targeting

– auto-destroy mobs around the character without manual targeting Rapid Attack / Rapid Fire – speeds up attacks and increases the number of hits over a short period

– speeds up attacks and increases the number of hits over a short period Infinite Skills – unlimited use of active abilities without cooldown

– unlimited use of active abilities without cooldown Infinite Ultimate Ability – constant access to ultimate skills

– constant access to ultimate skills Infinite Support Points – unlimited support points for strengthening the team

– unlimited support points for strengthening the team Auto Combo – automatically performs optimal combo chains

– automatically performs optimal combo chains Magnetizer (Mob Pull) – pulls enemies to a single point for massive area damage

– pulls enemies to a single point for massive area damage Dumb Enemies – disables mob aggression (enemies won't attack)

– disables mob aggression (enemies won't attack) Auto Dodge – automatically dodges enemy attacks

– automatically dodges enemy attacks Auto Skill Rotation – optimal rotation of character abilities

– optimal rotation of character abilities Critical Modifier – increases critical hit chance

– increases critical hit chance Attack Range Modifier – increases attack radius

Application examples in the game:

In a story boss battle, you don't lose damage during phase changes; the system automatically keeps focus on weak points. In co-op with other players, Aimbot helps quickly take down elite mobs without spreading damage. When farming resources, you automatically focus on the necessary enemies without getting distracted by weaker ones. In dynamic fights with Tristan involving quick character switching, the system maintains the optimal target without extra actions.

As a result, the aimbot saves not only nerves but also time. Fights become more stable, faster, and more efficient, which is especially important for regular farming and completing challenging content.

The Seven Deadly Sins Origin Wallhack & ESP Hacks

Wallhack in Origin is a powerful tool for navigation and environmental awareness. In a game with a large open world and many hidden objects, such a feature turns chaotic exploration into a well-structured process.

You start seeing more than what the standard interface allows. This means less time searching and more time completing tasks.

Below is a list of popular features:

Box ESP – displays enemies, NPCs, and objects as 2D/3D boxes, allows instant orientation in battles

– displays enemies, NPCs, and objects as 2D/3D boxes, allows instant orientation in battles Name ESP – shows names of characters, mobs, bosses, and interactive objects

– shows names of characters, mobs, bosses, and interactive objects Distance ESP – displays the exact distance to the target, helps plan farming routes

– displays the exact distance to the target, helps plan farming routes Max Distance – adjusts the distance at which objects are displayed, reduces visual clutter

– adjusts the distance at which objects are displayed, reduces visual clutter Offscreen Arrows – arrows on the screen edges point toward targets outside the field of view

– arrows on the screen edges point toward targets outside the field of view Monsters ESP – highlights all mobs, including elite and rare ones

– highlights all mobs, including elite and rare ones Boss ESP – separately highlights world and instanced bosses

– separately highlights world and instanced bosses Loot ESP – displays dropped loot and resources

– displays dropped loot and resources Coin / Resource Boxes ESP – highlights chests, containers, and resource gathering points

– highlights chests, containers, and resource gathering points Quest Objects ESP – highlights quest items and NPCs

– highlights quest items and NPCs Teleport Points ESP – displays fast travel points

– displays fast travel points ESP Builder – allows manually adding custom objects (e.g., rare resources or specific mobs)

– allows manually adding custom objects (e.g., rare resources or specific mobs) Color Customization – customize colors for different target types (enemies, resources, bosses)

– customize colors for different target types (enemies, resources, bosses) Visibility Check – displays only visible or all objects (including those behind walls)

Application examples:

While exploring Britannia, you immediately see where chests are and don't waste time running "blind." In dungeons, it's easy to navigate even if the map is confusing. During farming, you see mob locations beforehand and plan your route. In quests, there's no need to search for NPCs – their positions are visible immediately.

Wallhack essentially cuts out extra hours of gameplay. Instead of lengthy exploration, you move straight to efficient resource gathering and task completion, which is especially important for progression without donations.

Map Hack for The Seven Deadly Sins Origin (Radar)

Map Hack is a feature that removes artificial exploration restrictions. In the standard game, the map reveals itself gradually, forcing the player to spend time exploring territories.

With the cheat, you gain full access to world information immediately.

Below is a list of popular features:

Full map reveal

Display of all points of interest

Convenient navigation

Application examples:

You immediately see where bosses and resources are located and build efficient routes. When completing quests, you don't waste time searching for the right zone. Early in the game, you can quickly unlock key regions and speed up progress. For farming, optimal paths are created, reducing time between activities.

Map Hack is about strategy. Instead of chaotic exploration, you play with map awareness, significantly accelerating account development.

Undetected Mod Menu for Seven Deadly Sins Origin (TSDS Trainer)

The Mod Menu is the control center for all features. It turns the cheat from a set of tools into a flexible system that can be adapted to specific situations.

You can enable and disable features in real-time without leaving the game.

Below is a list of popular features:

God Mode – character immortality

– character immortality Auto Dialogs – automatically skips through dialogues

– automatically skips through dialogues Skip Cutscenes – skips cutscenes and story sequences

– skips cutscenes and story sequences Speedup Animations – speeds up action animations

– speeds up action animations Global Speed – speeds up the entire game (movement, combat, interactions)

– speeds up the entire game (movement, combat, interactions) FOV Changer – changes the field of view angle

– changes the field of view angle Free Camera – free camera without character attachment

– free camera without character attachment Camera Zoom – expanded zoom in/out capabilities

– expanded zoom in/out capabilities FPS Unlocker – removes FPS limit

– removes FPS limit Hide UI – hides the interface for convenience or recording

– hides the interface for convenience or recording Auto Loot – automatically collects resources and drops

– automatically collects resources and drops Auto Farm System – automates farming (combat + movement + looting)

– automates farming (combat + movement + looting) CFG System – saves and loads configuration settings

– saves and loads configuration settings Menu Key – configures a hotkey to call the menu

– configures a hotkey to call the menu Language Support – supports Russian and English interface

– supports Russian and English interface Stream Proof Mode – hides the cheat from recording/streaming

– hides the cheat from recording/streaming Safe Mode – safe mode with restrictions on risky features

– safe mode with restrictions on risky features Auto Update Loader – automatically updates the software

– automatically updates the software Profile Spoof (visual) – changes displayed profile parameters (locally)

Application examples:

Before a boss fight, you can enable damage enhancement and auto-focus. During exploration, activate ESP and Wallhack. For resource farming, enable auto-actions and speed boosts. In co-op, you can quickly adapt to the team's playstyle.

The Mod Menu makes using the cheat as convenient as possible. You are not limited to one scenario; you adapt the game to yourself, which directly impacts comfort.

The Seven Deadly Sins Origin Teleport

Teleport is one of the most useful features in an open-world game. It removes the main progress limiter – travel time.

Instead of long runs, you instantly arrive at the desired point.

Below is a list of popular features:

Mouse Teleport – instant teleport to the point under the cursor

– instant teleport to the point under the cursor Quest Teleport – teleports to the active quest objective

– teleports to the active quest objective Monster Teleport – teleports to a selected mob or boss

– teleports to a selected mob or boss Custom Points Teleport – saves and teleports to your own map points

– saves and teleports to your own map points Teleport Loops – loops routes between multiple points (ideal for autofarm)

– loops routes between multiple points (ideal for autofarm) Teleport To Camera – teleports to the free camera's position

– teleports to the free camera's position Path Optimization – automatically builds farming routes

– automatically builds farming routes Fast Climb / Movement Boost – speeds up climbing and movement across terrain

Application examples:

You instantly move between farming spots and gather resources several times faster. When completing daily tasks, you don't waste time traveling. In quests, you immediately arrive at the required zone. When farming bosses, you can quickly move between their spawn points.

Teleport saves an enormous amount of time. It's one of those features that literally changes the game's pace and makes it many times more dynamic.

Seven Deadly Sins Speedhack

Speedhack amplifies the effect of teleport, allowing you to speed up any actions in the game. It's a versatile tool that affects all aspects of gameplay.

It's especially useful for tasks involving repetitive actions.

Below is a list of popular features:

No Clip – allows passing through walls and objects

– allows passing through walls and objects Fly Hack – free movement through the air in any direction

– free movement through the air in any direction Speedhack – increases character movement speed

– increases character movement speed Infinite Sprint – unlimited stamina for running

Application examples:

Resource farming becomes significantly faster due to accelerated movement. Quests are completed much faster thanks to reduced action times. Battles are more dynamic, especially when clearing mobs. World exploration becomes less tedious.

Speedhack is about efficiency. You perform more actions within the same timeframe, which directly impacts progress.

Seven Deadly Sins Gold Hack (Infinite Money)

The topic of gold cheats remains one of the most discussed. Many players look for a way to get premium currency for free, but it's important to understand the technical side. All currency data is stored on the server, meaning it cannot be altered via the client. Any offers of "generators" or "hacks" are typically scams. Below are the key points:

Gold is server-side protected

Real cheats for gold do not exist

High risk of being scammed

Examples:

Sites offering free currency often steal accounts. Programs claiming to "generate" currency may contain malware. Pseudo-cheaters sell non-functional solutions. Users lose money and account access. It is far wiser to use proven tools that speed up farming and progression. This is safer and more efficient than trying to trick the system.

The Seven Deadly Sins Origin Cheats for Computer (PC Windows)

An important point often overlooked by beginners: full-fledged private cheats, mod menus, and software for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin work exclusively on PCs or laptops running Windows. Even though the game itself is available on mobile devices and consoles, cheat functionality is only implemented in a desktop environment.

This is not a limitation of the store or software developers – it's a technical reality. If you plan to use tools for "smart gameplay," this must be considered in advance, even before purchasing.

Optimal configuration for stable operation:

Windows 10 or Windows 11

Ideally Pro (Professional) versions

A PC or laptop with decent performance

A clean system without unnecessary conflicting programs

Why Windows and PC specifically?

First, system architecture. On PC, developers can interact with game processes, memory, and graphics rendering. This allows implementing features like ESP, autofarm, damage modifiers, and teleport. On smartphones, access to these levels is restricted by Android and iOS security systems.

Second, platform control. Consoles (PS5 and others) have a closed ecosystem. There's no access to the file system or game processes, and any interference attempts are blocked at the system level. Therefore, full-fledged cheats for consoles simply do not exist.

Third, mobile device limitations. Even when talking about a "mod menu" on a phone, its functionality is extremely limited. There's no way to implement complex mechanics like ESP, auto-combo, or flexible combat parameter management. Plus, there's a high risk of bans and unstable operation.

On PC, the situation is fundamentally different. An approach with software protection and disguise is used here, including virtualization technologies (for example, a hypervisor is a tool that allows isolating the environment and safely running processes, without diving into complex technicalities). This allows developers to bypass anticheat, maintain stability, and regularly update the product.

Additionally, the PC platform provides:

more stable software operation

flexible user customization

regular updates matching game patches

full technical support

It's worth noting separately: always check the specific cheat's system requirements before purchasing. Even within Windows, there may be nuances affecting compatibility.

The bottom line is simple: if you want full functionality – from ESP to farm automation – you need a Windows PC. This is the industry standard for private software. Everything else is either severely limited or doesn't work at all.

Best Hacks for The Seven Deadly Sins Origin – Wh-Satano

When it comes to private software, not only the set of features matters, but also who stands behind the product. Wh-Satano is not just a storefront for cheats, but a complete ecosystem where each tool is tested, updated for current patches, and backed by support.

We focus not on a "one-time sale," but on a stable service. This is especially important in The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, where regular updates and server-side changes can quickly "kill" low-quality software. Here you get a working solution adapted to the current version of the game.

Why choose Wh-Satano:

Privacy and security – software is not publicly distributed; it's used by a limited number of users, reducing detection risk

– software is not publicly distributed; it's used by a limited number of users, reducing detection risk Up-to-date with patches – after updates, the software is temporarily frozen and updated to maintain account safety

– after updates, the software is temporarily frozen and updated to maintain account safety Experience in the niche – the team has worked with game projects and anticheats for years, understanding the architecture of such games

– the team has worked with game projects and anticheats for years, understanding the architecture of such games 24/7 Support – assistance available at all stages: from selection to launch

– assistance available at all stages: from selection to launch Easy installation – clear instructions and a convenient loader, without unnecessary technical complexity

– clear instructions and a convenient loader, without unnecessary technical complexity Flexible pricing plans – choose a subscription for your needs: from short-term farming to long-term play

– choose a subscription for your needs: from short-term farming to long-term play Honesty and transparency – no "miracle features" like gold cheats, only real and proven capabilities

A separate point is the economic benefit. In Origin, progress is often accelerated through donations: buying currency, boosters, resources. In fact, the cost of such investments can easily match the price of a private software subscription. But unlike a one-time donation, software provides a lasting advantage: speed up farming, automate actions, and control over the gameplay process.

As a result, you're not paying for "numbers in the shop," but for a tool that saves dozens of hours and makes the game more comfortable. That's what "smart gameplay" is all about – optimizing the process instead of just pouring money in.

In conclusion: Wh-Satano is about stability, security, and results. You get not just a cheat, but a full-fledged service that works alongside the game and according to your needs.

How to buy Cheats for The Seven Deadly Sins Origin in 2026?

The purchase process is extremely simplified and takes just a few minutes. You don't need to understand complex settings or look for third-party instructions – the entire process is structured sequentially and clearly.

Step-by-step instructions:

Go to the Wh-Satano website Open the category for cheats for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Select the appropriate software for your goals (farming, progression, comfortable gameplay) Go to the selected product page Read the description, features, and requirements Choose the subscription duration (day, week, or month) Click the "Buy" button Select a convenient payment method and complete the transaction Get access to the download and instructions in your personal account Download, install the software, and launch the game

As you can see, nothing complicated. The whole process takes minimal time, and if needed, you can always contact support for assistance at any stage.

Undetected Seven Deadly Sins Origin Paid Hacks

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is truly a large-scale and atmospheric project that knows how to draw you in. The open world, familiar characters, dynamic combat, and many activities create the feeling of a true adventure. But along with this comes the downside – grinding, the need to farm resources, level up heroes, and spend dozens of hours on repetitive actions. This is where the player faces a choice: invest time or money.

We've broken down what cheats exist and how they affect the gameplay. These are not just "cheat codes," but optimization tools: ESP helps find resources and targets faster, teleport cuts down travel time, speedhack speeds up task completion, and combat features allow for more efficient farming and content clearing. Together, they provide the main benefit – saving time. You do more in less time without losing interest in the game.

It's important to understand that this approach becomes an alternative to donations. Instead of constantly investing in currency, boosters, and draws, you gain control over the process. The subscription cost of the software is often comparable to in-game expenses, but its effect is more stable and long-term. It's not a one-time purchase, but a tool that works for you in every game session.

Wh-Satano, in this context, acts as a reliable platform where you get not just software access, but a full-fledged service. Up-to-date updates, security, support, and transparency – all this builds trust and allows you to use cheat features without unnecessary risks.

In the end, the choice is clear: you can spend time on monotonous grinding or approach the game rationally. Use tools that make the process more convenient, faster, and more enjoyable. Play smart, achieve results more efficiently, and enjoy the gameplay itself, rather than endless farming.