Information about cheat

Unicore for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin — a powerful private mod menu from a well‑known developer, created for comfortable world exploration, faster progression, and maximum environmental awareness. The solution follows Unicore’s signature style, combining a user‑friendly interface with a wide range of capabilities. The built‑in ESP helps locate collectibles, treasures, resources, NPCs, challenges, and other important objects. For convenience, it includes filters, distance display, off‑screen indicators, and an integrated radar. The advanced teleport system supports click‑to‑move teleportation, teleport to quests, map markers, in‑game objects, and custom points. To speed up farming, it features automatic resource and loot collection with flexible category settings. The combat section provides enemy magnetization and activity reduction options. Additional features include Noclip, Free Camera, game speed modification, FOV Changer, Fullbright, camera customization, a built‑in crosshair, and a console command system.