Information about cheat

Mason for Squad — a balanced private software combining a convenient menu, high‑quality ESP, and a reliable aimbot with extensive customization. The solution is perfect for both calm legit gameplay and a more aggressive playstyle thanks to flexible tuning of all main parameters. The aimbot supports working while aiming or without it depending on the settings, random bone selection or a specific chosen bone, smoothness adjustment, FOV, and target‑switch delay, allowing both natural behavior and rage‑aim performance. ESP displays all necessary information about enemies and teammates: boxes, skeletons, health, weapons, distance, and much more. Additional features make Mason especially convenient for Squad. The software shows the location of FOBs and HABs, displays vehicles along with their crew and spawn points, outputs match statistics, team ticket count, and allows the use of Admin Camera for terrain overview. All features are combined in a modern and intuitive interface with flexible configuration.