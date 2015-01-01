Mason Software for Squad
Information about cheat
Mason for Squad — a balanced private software combining a convenient menu, high‑quality ESP, and a reliable aimbot with extensive customization. The solution is perfect for both calm legit gameplay and a more aggressive playstyle thanks to flexible tuning of all main parameters. The aimbot supports working while aiming or without it depending on the settings, random bone selection or a specific chosen bone, smoothness adjustment, FOV, and target‑switch delay, allowing both natural behavior and rage‑aim performance. ESP displays all necessary information about enemies and teammates: boxes, skeletons, health, weapons, distance, and much more. Additional features make Mason especially convenient for Squad. The software shows the location of FOBs and HABs, displays vehicles along with their crew and spawn points, outputs match statistics, team ticket count, and allows the use of Admin Camera for terrain overview. All features are combined in a modern and intuitive interface with flexible configuration.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled – enables or disables the aimbot
- Only When ADS – aimbot activates only while aiming down sights (ADS)
- Random Bone – automatically selects a random hit point from the available bones list
- FOV Draw – displays the aimbot activation radius circle on screen
- FOV Radius – sets the aimbot activation area
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aim movement
- Switch Delay – sets the delay before switching to a new target
- Target Bone – selects the body part the aimbot will aim at (head, neck, chest, stomach, pelvis, elbows, shoulders)
- Vector Aimbot – a type of aimbot with smooth aiming
- Silent Aimbot – allows you to aim at your target without moving your crosshair on the screen
- Silent Aim Max Distance – the range of the silent aimbot
ESP (Wallhack)
- Enabled – enables or disables ESP on players (wallhack)
- Boxes – displays boxes around players
- Names – shows player nicknames
- Distance – shows distance to players
- Health Bars – displays player health bars
- Skeleton – shows player skeletal models
- Weapon Name – displays the weapon name held by players
- Show Friendlies – shows friendly players through ESP
- Max Distance – sets maximum ESP rendering distance
- Enemy Color – sets ESP color for enemies
- Friend Color – sets ESP color for allies
World ESP
- FOB/HAB ESP – displays FOB and HAB locations on the map
- Friendly FOBs – displays only friendly FOBs/HABs
- Vehicle ESP – shows vehicles through ESP
- Vehicle Name – displays the vehicle name
- Vehicle Crew – shows the number or composition of the vehicle crew
- Vehicle Distance – shows distance to vehicles
- Vehicle Spawners – displays vehicle spawn points
- Vehicle Max Distance – sets maximum vehicle ESP distance
Other Mason Squad Features
- Ticket Tracker – displays the current ticket count for each team
- Admin Camera – enables free admin camera for map overview
- Stats – shows various game statistics and other info in the cheat menu
- Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Size – adjusts crosshair size
- Gap – adjusts spacing between crosshair lines
- Thickness – adjusts crosshair line thickness
- Big Enemies – increases the size of other players' models
- Big Player – increases the size of your character model
- Players K/D Counter – shows the number of kills and deaths by other players
- Local K/D Counter – displays the number of your kills and deaths during the match
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