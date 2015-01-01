SoftHub ESP Software for Squad
Information about cheat
SoftHub ESP for Squad — a lightweight version of the popular cheat designed for players who need only high‑quality ESP and useful auxiliary features without an aimbot. Thanks to the absence of automatic aiming systems (Aimbot), the solution is more affordable and is perfect for those who prefer a legit playstyle. The software provides informative ESP on players and vehicles with flexible display customization. You can see health, nicknames, view direction, distance, various armored vehicles and transport, as well as use the built‑in radar to control the battlefield situation. The functionality is complemented by flexible ESP color settings, hotkey controls, and support for multiple interface languages.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Wallhack (ESP)
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Vehicle Box – displays boxes around vehicles
- Health Bar – displays players' health
- Names – displays player nicknames
- Eye Direction – displays the direction players are looking
- Snaplines – displays lines from your character to players
- Distance – displays the distance to players
- Local Info (K/D) – displays your game stats, including kill/death ratio (K/D)
- Vehicle – displays all vehicles
- Tanks – displays tanks
- Boats – displays boats
- IFV/APC – displays infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and other armored vehicles
Misc SoftHub Squad ESP Features
- Radar – displays an in‑game radar with object and player locations, with adjustable size and distance
- Colors – allows changing the colors of all ESP visual elements
- Keys – allows assigning hotkeys for quick control of menu functions
- Languages – allows selecting the interface language (English, Spanish, Russian)
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Pussycat SQUAD
- Silent Aim for accurate long‑distance shots
- ESP for players, vehicles, and tactical objects
- Radar, speedhack, and useful extra functions
Byster Squad
- Legit ESP (Wallhack, WH) for players, vehicles and objects
- Stream-Proof, config system, and 3 languages (EN, RU, CN)
- Exploits: Speedhack, Big Player and Desync
Mason Squad
- High‑quality Legit Aimbot with flexible configuration
- Informative WH/ESP for Players, Vehicles, FOBs/HABs and much more
- Admin Camera, Ticket Tracker, many exploits and tons of other features
Squad Softhub (Multihack)
- Time-tested safe cheat for Squad!
- Legit Aimbot to improve shooting
- Informative ESP (BX) and Radar Hack