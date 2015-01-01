Information about cheat

SoftHub ESP for Squad — a lightweight version of the popular cheat designed for players who need only high‑quality ESP and useful auxiliary features without an aimbot. Thanks to the absence of automatic aiming systems (Aimbot), the solution is more affordable and is perfect for those who prefer a legit playstyle. The software provides informative ESP on players and vehicles with flexible display customization. You can see health, nicknames, view direction, distance, various armored vehicles and transport, as well as use the built‑in radar to control the battlefield situation. The functionality is complemented by flexible ESP color settings, hotkey controls, and support for multiple interface languages.