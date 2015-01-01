Information about cheat

Byster — a private hack for Squad, focused on legit gameplay with an emphasis on informative visuals and flexible customization. Its core is a high-quality ESP: displaying players with boxes, skeletons, distance, health, and weapons. It features Visible Check and separate markers for wounded targets, making decision‑making in combat easier. Additionally, there is ESP for vehicles (with type and HP) and key objects such as FOB, HAB, and ammo crates. The software is complemented by auxiliary features: Speedhack, Desync, and Big Player, expanding tactical options in the game. All functions are easily configured through the signature Byster menu with parameter search, config system, and ESP customization. A special highlight is Stream-Proof — protection from recording and streaming. Byster for Squad — a balanced solution for comfortable and confident gameplay.