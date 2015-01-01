Byster Software for Squad
Information about cheat
Byster — a private hack for Squad, focused on legit gameplay with an emphasis on informative visuals and flexible customization. Its core is a high-quality ESP: displaying players with boxes, skeletons, distance, health, and weapons. It features Visible Check and separate markers for wounded targets, making decision‑making in combat easier. Additionally, there is ESP for vehicles (with type and HP) and key objects such as FOB, HAB, and ammo crates. The software is complemented by auxiliary features: Speedhack, Desync, and Big Player, expanding tactical options in the game. All functions are easily configured through the signature Byster menu with parameter search, config system, and ESP customization. A special highlight is Stream-Proof — protection from recording and streaming. Byster for Squad — a balanced solution for comfortable and confident gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable Players ESP – enables displaying players through walls
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Filled Box – enables filled boxes
- Box Type – box appearance (full, cornered)
- Health (Text, Bar) – shows player health as text or a bar
- Nickname – displays the player's nickname
- Distance – shows distance to the player in meters
- Max Distance – maximum distance for displaying players
- Item In Hands (Weapon) – shows the weapon in the player's hands
- Line (Snaplines) – WH lines from the screen to players
- Visible Check – players in line of sight and behind obstacles are colored differently
- Bleeding Players – highlights injured (bleeding) players separately
- Enemy Visible – color setting for visible enemies
- Enemy Invisible – color setting for enemies behind cover
Vehicles ESP
- Enable Vehicles ESP – enables ESP for vehicles
- Box – displays boxes around vehicles
- Health – shows the vehicle's durability (HP)
- Vehicle Type – displays the vehicle type (e.g., tank, APC, etc.)
- Distance – shows the distance to the vehicle
- Max Distance – maximum display distance for vehicles
World ESP (HAB, FOB, etc)
- Enable Deployables ESP – enables displaying deployable objects
- HAB Base – shows spawn points (HABs)
- FOB Radio – displays radios (FOBs)
- Ammo Crate – shows ammo crates/bags
- Distance – displays the distance to objects
- Max Distance – maximum display distance
Exploits
- Speed Hack – increases the player's movement speed
- Big Player – enlarges your player model
- Desync – causes desynchronization with the server, allowing actions with delayed character position (e.g., shooting enemies)
Other Byster Squad Features
- Stream-Proof – hides the cheat menu and WH in screenshots, videos, and live streams (optional)
- Language – interface language selection (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Custom Window Size – adjust the menu window size
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- ESP Customaztion – allows flexible ESP customization
- By Search – search bar for settings and cheat parameters
- Configs – profile system for cheat settings (create, save, load)
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Pussycat SQUAD
- Silent Aim for accurate long‑distance shots
- ESP for players, vehicles, and tactical objects
- Radar, speedhack, and useful extra functions
Squad Softhub (Multihack)
- Time-tested safe cheat for Squad!
- Legit Aimbot to improve shooting
- Informative ESP (BX) and Radar Hack
SQUAD HACK (Fecurity)
- The Most Powerful Silent Aimbot for Squad
- Flexible and smooth ESP with a bunch of settings
- A large number of different exploits
Arcane SQUAD
- Aimbot, Infinite Ammo, No Recoil, No Sway
- ESP (WH) for displaying Players, Vehicles and Objects
- Full StreamProof, Menu in 2 languages (Russian and English)