Gain an advantage in the massive battles of World War II with modern private cheats for Enlisted. The WH-Satano catalog features up-to-date Aimbot, ESP, Radar Hack, Mod Menu, and other solutions that will help you better control the battlefield, detect enemies faster, and make the most of each squad's capabilities.

Enlisted — is a large-scale multiplayer first-person shooter dedicated to the major battles of World War II. One of the game's key features is massive battles involving dozens of players, AI-controlled soldiers, armored vehicles, and aviation. Thanks to the squad system, each player controls several soldiers at once, and dynamic battles constantly change the situation on the map. The gameplay combines classic team FPS mechanics with elements of tactical control. During a single match, you have to simultaneously monitor your infantry's actions, allied vehicle movements, the appearance of enemy tanks, aircraft, and numerous opposing squads. That is why the speed of obtaining information and the ability to react quickly to changing situations become an important part of successful gameplay.

Modern private cheats for Enlisted allow you to significantly expand control over the battlefield. Aimbot helps you aim faster at targets, ESP displays players, bots, tanks, and aircraft, Radar Hack simplifies map control, and Mod Menu combines all major functions in one convenient interface. For users who prefer hardware solutions, modern DMA versions of private software are also available, designed for stable operation and flexible customization. The list of features is complemented by recoil reduction, spread reduction, visual element customization, and many other tools for personalizing the gameplay.

Feature Category Description Aimbot Combat Automatic aiming with adjustable FOV, speed, and activation keys. Aimpoint Combat Display of aiming point with adjustable size and thickness. Player ESP ESP Display of players through obstacles. Bot ESP ESP Shows AI‑controlled soldiers. Tank ESP ESP Display of allied and enemy armored vehicles. Aircraft ESP ESP Shows aircraft on the map. Skeleton ESP ESP Display of player model skeletons. Radar Hack Radar Compact radar showing players, vehicles, and aircraft. No Recoil Weapon Reduces or completely removes weapon recoil. No Spread Weapon Reduces bullet spread. Mod Menu Utility Control all functions through a unified interface. Hotkeys Utility Hotkeys for quick function activation. Configs Utility Save multiple configuration profiles. DMA Support DMA Support for hardware DMA solutions with modern features.

Below, we will take a detailed look at the main features of modern cheats for Enlisted: how Aimbot works, ESP, Radar Hack, DMA, Mod Menu, as well as talk about the advantages of the PC version of the game, choosing high-quality private software, and the purchasing process.

Interested in Enlisted Cheats? Check out other cheats for similar games in our catalog: "War Thunder Cheats", "Squad Cheats", "Arma Reforger Cheats", "Battlefield 6 Cheats".

Enlisted Aimbot, Aim Assistance

In Enlisted, firefights are rarely limited to duels between two players. During a single battle, you have to simultaneously fight entire enemy squads, AI-controlled soldiers, and also account for threats from armored vehicles and aircraft. That is why aiming speed and accuracy often turn out to be just as important as proper positioning on the map.

Modern private Aimbots for Enlisted can significantly simplify the aiming process while maintaining flexibility in settings. The user independently chooses the activation key, speed, target search radius, and the appearance of the auxiliary marker. Thanks to this, the function can be adapted both for close-quarters combat in urban areas and for long-range firefights typical of the game's open maps.

One useful addition is the display of Aimpoint — a special marker showing the estimated point of impact. Its size and thickness can be adjusted in the settings, making the display as convenient as possible for a specific screen resolution and personal preferences.

Enlisted Aimbot Features

Aim Assistant — automatic aiming at selected targets.

— automatic aiming at selected targets. Aim Speed — adjusting the Aimbot's speed.

— adjusting the Aimbot's speed. Aim Radius (FOV) — changing the target search area.

— changing the target search area. Aim Key — assigning a separate activation key.

— assigning a separate activation key. Gun Aimpoint — displaying the aiming point.

— displaying the aiming point. Aimpoint Size — changing the marker size.

— changing the marker size. Aimpoint Thickness — adjusting the thickness of the displayed marker.

Use Cases

During an assault on fortified positions, Aimbot helps switch between multiple enemies faster, which is especially useful when facing enemy squads.

helps switch between multiple enemies faster, which is especially useful when facing enemy squads. On open maps, you can increase the target search radius and use smoother aiming speed for comfortable long-range shooting.

When playing as assault troops or close-quarters fighters, it is convenient to reduce the Aimbot operating area, focusing it only on the nearest targets.

operating area, focusing it only on the nearest targets. The customizable Aimpoint allows you to orient faster when using different weapon types and increases overall comfort during intense firefights.

Aimbot for Enlisted helps you feel more confident in large-scale battles where dozens of potential targets are present simultaneously. Thanks to flexible settings for aiming speed, range, hotkeys, and the auxiliary marker, the function easily adapts to any soldier class, weapon, and playstyle, allowing you to react faster to changing situations during every match.

Enlisted ESP, Wallhack (WH)

During matches in Enlisted, dozens of players, AI-controlled soldiers, armored vehicles, and aircraft are present on the battlefield at the same time. In conditions of constant firefights and a rapidly changing front line, timely information becomes one of the main advantages. That is why ESP (Wallhack) is considered one of the most sought-after features of modern private cheats for Enlisted.

Unlike classic Wallhacks for conventional online shooters, ESP in Enlisted allows you to separately configure the display of almost every type of object. The user can enable the display of players, bots, allies, enemies, tanks, aircraft, and even fallen soldiers. Thanks to such a flexible settings system, only truly important information is shown on the screen, and the interface remains as convenient as possible even during the largest battles.

Most modern private solutions also allow you to completely change the appearance of ESP. The player independently chooses colors for different categories of objects, enables the display of distance, nicknames, skeletons, indicators, and other visual elements according to their preferences.

ESP for Players and Bots

The main part of any battle in Enlisted consists of infantry units. In addition to real players, AI-controlled soldiers are constantly present on the map, actively participating in firefights, capturing points, and covering allies. The ability to see the location of such targets in advance significantly simplifies assessing the overall situation and allows for faster decision-making.

Player ESP helps timely detect enemy players, while separate display of allies facilitates coordination with your team. If necessary, you can also enable the display of AI soldiers to better understand enemy numbers and choose the safest directions for an advance.

Key Features:

Enemy Players — displaying enemy players.

— displaying enemy players. Enemy Bots — displaying enemy bots.

— displaying enemy bots. Ally Players — displaying allies.

— displaying allies. Ally Bots — displaying allied AI soldiers.

— displaying allied AI soldiers. Nickname — displaying nicknames.

— displaying nicknames. Distance — showing distance to each target.

— showing distance to each target. Skeleton — displaying player skeletons.

— displaying player skeletons. Triangle — an indicator above selected objects.

— an indicator above selected objects. Outline — additional model outlining for faster detection.

ESP for Vehicles and Aircraft

Another important feature of Enlisted is the large number of vehicles. Tanks can change the course of a battle in seconds, and a timely detected aircraft allows you to prepare for an air attack in advance or change position.

Modern ESP allows you to display both allied and enemy vehicles separately. The user independently chooses which objects should appear on the screen, making it possible to focus solely on the most dangerous targets.

Key Features:

Enemy Tanks — displaying enemy tanks.

— displaying enemy tanks. Enemy Aircraft — displaying enemy aircraft.

— displaying enemy aircraft. Ally Tanks — displaying allied armored vehicles.

— displaying allied armored vehicles. Ally Aircraft — displaying allied aircraft.

— displaying allied aircraft. Corpses ESP — displaying fallen soldiers.

— displaying fallen soldiers. Full Color Customization — individual color selection for each vehicle type, aircraft, and infantry.

Use Cases

During an assault on a point, you can determine the location of several enemy squads in advance and choose the safest direction for the attack.

When defending a position, displaying allies helps you quickly understand your team's actions and see which directions are already under control.

On large maps, ESP allows you to spot approaching tanks or aircraft in time and prepare to repel an attack in advance.

allows you to spot approaching tanks or aircraft in time and prepare to repel an attack in advance. Thanks to separate object display settings, you can keep only the most important categories on the screen, making the interface maximally informative without being overloaded.

ESP (Wallhack) for Enlisted significantly expands control over the battlefield. The ability to separately display players, AI soldiers, tanks, aircraft, and other objects helps you assess the combat situation faster, interact more effectively with your team, and make more confident decisions during large-scale battles. That is why ESP remains one of the most useful features of modern private cheats for Enlisted.

Radar Hack for Enlisted (MapHack)

Large maps and a large number of simultaneously participating squads make situational awareness one of the most important components of successful gameplay in Enlisted. During a match, enemies can attack from several directions at once, use armored vehicles to break through defenses, or organize flanking maneuvers. In such situations, Radar Hack helps you assess the situation much faster and respond to changes in the combat environment in a timely manner.

Unlike classic ESP, which displays information directly in the game world, Radar Hack outputs data in a compact radar window. This display method allows you to control a large part of the map without cluttering the screen with many visual elements. The player gains the ability to track enemy movements, assess allied positions, and notice the approach of dangerous vehicles in advance.

Radar Hack is especially useful during defense of strategic points and prolonged battles. Instead of constantly checking all directions, it is enough to periodically glance at the mini-radar to understand where the main enemy forces are concentrated and which areas of the map require heightened attention.

Radar Hack Features for Enlisted

Player Display — showing allies and enemies on the radar.

— showing allies and enemies on the radar. Bot Display — showing AI soldiers participating in the battle.

— showing AI soldiers participating in the battle. Tank Display — tracking armored vehicle movements.

— tracking armored vehicle movements. Aircraft Display — showing aircraft on the radar.

— showing aircraft on the radar. Scale Adjustment — changing the radar size and display radius.

— changing the radar size and display radius. Flexible Customization — changing the window position, size, and displayed object categories.

Use Cases

During defense of a control point, Radar Hack helps you notice the approach of several enemy squads in advance and change position in time.

helps you notice the approach of several enemy squads in advance and change position in time. When playing as a tank, the radar allows you to detect flanking infantry faster and control the surrounding space more effectively.

If the allied team is attacking on several fronts at once, displaying allies facilitates coordination and helps react faster to changes in the front line.

During large-scale battles involving aircraft and armored vehicles, the radar provides an overall picture of the situation without distracting you from firing.

Radar Hack for Enlisted will be an excellent addition to ESP and other visual functions. The compact display of players, bots, vehicles, and aircraft helps you navigate large maps better, timely detect dangerous attack directions, and make more balanced tactical decisions during each battle.

Safe Mod Menu for Enlisted

Modern private cheats for Enlisted have long ceased to be a set of separate functions. Today, most solutions are a full-fledged Mod Menu that combines all program features in one convenient interface. Thanks to this, the user can quickly enable the necessary functions, change their parameters, and save custom configurations without leaving the game.

During a single match in Enlisted, the player has to constantly switch between different tasks: participate in assaults, defend points, manage their squad, track vehicle movements, and react to aircraft actions. That is why the modern Mod Menu allows you to adapt settings to the current situation as quickly as possible without being distracted from the gameplay.

Most private solutions divide the menu into several categories: Aimbot, ESP, Radar, Visuals, Weapon, Misc, and Configs. This approach makes even a large number of functions extremely convenient to use, and you can change the necessary parameters in just a few seconds.

Mod Menu Features for Enlisted

Aimbot Control — changing aiming speed, target search radius, activation keys, and auxiliary marker parameters.

— changing aiming speed, target search radius, activation keys, and auxiliary marker parameters. ESP Configuration — enabling display of players, bots, tanks, aircraft, distance, nicknames, skeletons, and other visual elements.

— enabling display of players, bots, tanks, aircraft, distance, nicknames, skeletons, and other visual elements. Outline ESP — additional model outlining for faster enemy detection.

— additional model outlining for faster enemy detection. No Recoil — reducing or completely removing weapon recoil.

— reducing or completely removing weapon recoil. No Spread — reducing bullet spread for more accurate hits.

— reducing bullet spread for more accurate hits. Flexible Color Settings — changing colors for allies, enemies, vehicles, aircraft, and other object categories.

— changing colors for allies, enemies, vehicles, aircraft, and other object categories. Hotkeys — quickly enabling or disabling individual functions right during battle.

— quickly enabling or disabling individual functions right during battle. Configurations — saving multiple profiles with different settings for different game modes or personal preferences.

Use Cases

For playing on open maps, you can create a separate configuration with extended ESP , enabled vehicle display, and wider Aimbot settings.

, enabled vehicle display, and wider settings. When assaulting urban locations, it is convenient to use a profile with a reduced Aimbot radius, compact ESP , and unnecessary visual elements turned off.

radius, compact , and unnecessary visual elements turned off. When playing as a sniper, you can quickly enable No Recoil and reduce weapon spread, improving shooting comfort at long ranges.

and reduce weapon spread, improving shooting comfort at long ranges. If the user plays several different classes, separate profiles allow switching between pre-configured settings with a single click.

Mod Menu for Enlisted turns a private cheat into a universal control center for all game features. Flexible configuration of Aimbot, ESP, Radar, visual functions, and weapon parameters allows you to quickly adapt the program to any map, game mode, and chosen soldier class. That is why modern Mod Menus remain one of the main advantages of high-quality private software for Enlisted.

DMA Cheats for Enlisted

In addition to classic software cheats, there are also DMA solutions for Enlisted. They are aimed at users who prefer a modern format of private software and want to get the most convenient tool with extensive customization options.

Externally, using DMA is practically no different from a regular cheat. The player gets access to familiar functions such as Aimbot, ESP, Radar Hack, and other features, but the operating principle of such solutions differs from standard programs. That is why many experienced users choose DMA as an alternative to classic private cheats.

Modern DMA cheats offer the same convenient settings as regular Mod Menus. The user can independently choose displayed objects, adjust Aimbot parameters, customize the appearance of ESP, use Radar, and save various configurations for different game situations.

DMA Cheat Features for Enlisted

Aimbot — flexible aiming and performance settings.

— flexible aiming and performance settings. ESP — displaying players, bots, vehicles, and aircraft.

— displaying players, bots, vehicles, and aircraft. Radar Hack — additional battlefield situation control.

— additional battlefield situation control. Full Customization — changing visual parameters and user settings.

— changing visual parameters and user settings. Quick Configuration Switching — saving multiple profiles for different game modes.

— saving multiple profiles for different game modes. Regular Updates — support for current versions of Enlisted.

Who are DMA solutions for?

Players already familiar with modern private software.

Users who prefer maximally flexible customization options.

Those who want to use a full set of features in a single solution.

Players who value stability and regular software updates.

DMA for Enlisted — is a modern format of private gaming software that combines familiar features of Aimbot, ESP, Radar Hack, and other functions in one solution. Thanks to convenient settings, extensive customization options, and support for current game versions, DMA remains a popular choice among users who want to get maximum capabilities from private software without unnecessary complexity.

Enlisted Cheats for PC (Computer)

Enlisted is available on PC (Windows), as well as on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, modern private cheats, Mod Menus, and DMA solutions are developed exclusively for the computer version of the game. It is the Windows platform that allows implementing all the necessary functionality: from Aimbot and ESP to flexible interface settings, radar, and other features.

Most current solutions are created specifically for PC players and are regularly updated after new Enlisted patches are released. Thanks to this, users get access to modern features that help them navigate the battlefield more effectively, detect enemies faster, and flexibly customize the gameplay to their own preferences.

Why are private cheats only available on PC?

Full Windows Support — all modern solutions are created specifically for the computer version of the game.

— all modern solutions are created specifically for the computer version of the game. Wide Range of Features — support for Aimbot , ESP , Radar Hack , Mod Menu , DMA , and additional capabilities.

— support for , , , , , and additional capabilities. Convenient Control — all parameters are configured via a modern interface with hotkey support.

— all parameters are configured via a modern interface with hotkey support. Regular Updates — private software is promptly adapted after new Enlisted updates.

— private software is promptly adapted after new updates. Maximum Flexibility — the user independently chooses displayed objects, aiming parameters, and the appearance of visual functions.

Advantages of Enlisted Cheats on PC

Full support for modern private cheats.

Convenient control with keyboard and mouse.

Ability to use DMA and classic software solutions.

and classic software solutions. Quick switching between different configurations.

Simultaneous operation of Aimbot, ESP, Radar, and other functions without limitations.

If you want to use the full functionality of modern private cheats for Enlisted, the optimal choice remains the PC version of the game. It is for Windows that the latest Mod Menus, DMA, Aimbot, ESP, and other solutions are released, which are regularly updated, support flexible configuration, and allow you to adapt the gameplay to your own style as effectively as possible.

Best Enlisted Hacks — WH-Satano

When choosing a private cheat for Enlisted, it is important to consider not only the number of available features but also the quality of the software itself. In large-scale online shooters, regular updates are released quite often, so stable software operation, timely adaptation to new game versions, and quality technical support play no less a role than the presence of Aimbot, ESP, or Radar Hack.

WH-Satano has been selling private gaming software since 2015 and works exclusively with verified developers. All solutions presented in the catalog undergo preliminary checks, are regularly updated, and come with detailed installation and setup instructions. Thanks to this, users know in advance what functionality they are getting and can choose the optimal solution for their playstyle.

Why choose WH-Satano?

Operating since 2015 — over ten years of experience in private gaming software.

— over ten years of experience in private gaming software. Verified Developers — the catalog features only high-quality private solutions.

— the catalog features only high-quality private solutions. Regular Updates — prompt adaptation of programs after new Enlisted versions are released.

— prompt adaptation of programs after new versions are released. Undetected Status — modern private products with a focus on stable performance and safe usage.

— modern private products with a focus on stable performance and safe usage. 24/7 Technical Support — assistance with installation, setup, and activation.

— assistance with installation, setup, and activation. Detailed Product Descriptions — full feature lists, system requirements, and usage recommendations.

— full feature lists, system requirements, and usage recommendations. Convenient Payment Methods — support for popular international payment systems.

— support for popular international payment systems. Fair Prices — no hidden fees or additional charges.

By purchasing a private cheat for Enlisted from WH-Satano, you get not only a modern set of features but also full support at every stage of use. Regular updates, quality service, verified developers, and detailed instructions allow you to focus solely on the game and use all the capabilities of private software with maximum comfort.

How to buy an Enlisted Cheats in 2026?

You can purchase a private cheat for Enlisted in the WH-Satano store in just a few minutes. The purchasing process is fully automated: after payment confirmation, the user gains access to download the program, detailed installation instructions, and all necessary information to start using it.

Each product in the catalog comes with a detailed description of features, a list of supported functions, system requirements, and available subscription options. This allows you to familiarize yourself with the chosen product's functionality in advance and select a solution that fully meets your requirements.

How to place an order?

Go to the WH-Satano website. Open the section with cheats for Enlisted. Select the appropriate private cheat, Mod Menu, or DMA solution. Read the program description, feature list, and system requirements. If multiple subscription options are available, choose the appropriate tariff. Click the «Buy» button. Select a convenient payment method and confirm the order. After successful payment, access to download the program and installation instructions will be automatically granted. Perform the installation following the step-by-step guide. Launch Enlisted, configure the necessary parameters via the Mod Menu, and start playing.

If any questions arise during installation, setup, or activation, WH-Satano specialists are always ready to help and provide prompt technical support.

Undetected Enlisted Hacks

Enlisted offers large-scale World War II battles where success depends not only on accurate shooting but also on proper situation assessment, team coordination, and timely decision-making. In conditions where players, AI soldiers, tanks, and aircraft are present on the battlefield simultaneously, additional information becomes an important advantage.

Modern private cheats for Enlisted combine a wide range of features: Aimbot, ESP, Radar Hack, Mod Menu, DMA, as well as weapon and visual customization functions. Thanks to a flexible configuration system, each user can adapt the software to their playstyle, chosen soldier class, or specific mode, getting maximum comfort during every match.

By choosing WH-Satano, you get access to verified private software with regular updates, detailed instructions, and professional technical support. We work only with reliable developers so that you can use up-to-date solutions for Enlisted and fully focus on the game.