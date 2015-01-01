Phoenix Software for Sand Raiders of Sophie
Information about cheat
Phoenix for Sand Raiders — a versatile private solution that includes all the essential features for a comfortable gameplay experience regardless of your preferred playstyle. The software combines a highly customizable aimbot, detailed ESP for key in-game objects, and a set of additional tools that make world exploration and firefights significantly more convenient. The visual features allow you to track players, mobs, NPCs, walking mechs, extraction points, containers of various rarities, and other map objects. For active PvP enthusiasts, there is an aimbot with target movement prediction, smooth aim adjustment, and filtering by different enemy types. The functionality is further enhanced with NoClip featuring adjustable flight speed, fall damage disable, infinite jumps, and increased interaction distance with objects. Phoenix is an excellent choice both for map exploration and resource gathering, as well as for confident PvP gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim Bot (Aimbot)
- Aimbot – enables automatic aiming at targets
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot working area
- Prediction – takes into account the target's speed and movement direction when aiming
- FOV – allows you to change the aimbot target acquisition area (configurable)
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming (configurable)
- Players – enables aimbot for players
- Mobs / NPC – enables aimbot for mobs and NPCs
- Walkers – enables aimbot for walking enemies
- Key – assigns an activation key for the aimbot
- Distance – limits the maximum aimbot working distance (configurable)
Visuals (WH Players)
- Players ESP
- Players – enables ESP for players
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Name – displays players' in-game nicknames
- Team ID – displays the player's team identifier
- Health – displays players' health
- Skeleton – displays players' skeletons
- Weapon – displays the weapon used by players
- Distance – displays the distance to players
- Max Distance – limits the maximum player display distance (configurable)
Mobs and NPC ESP (WH Bots)
- Mobs / NPC – enables ESP for mobs and NPCs
- Box – displays boxes around mobs and NPCs
- Name – displays the names of mobs and NPCs
- Health – displays the health of mobs and NPCs
- Skeleton – displays the skeletons of mobs and NPCs
- Distance – displays the distance to mobs and NPCs
- Max Distance – limits the maximum display distance for mobs and NPCs (configurable)
Walkers ESP (WH Mechs)
- Walkers – displays walking enemies
- Max Distance – limits the maximum display distance for walking enemies (configurable)
Extractions ESP (WH Extraction)
- Extractions – displays extraction points
- Max Distance – limits the maximum display distance for extraction points (configurable)
Containers ESP (WH Containers)
- Containers – displays containers
- Common – displays common containers
- Uncommon – displays uncommon containers
- Rare – displays rare containers
- Noteworthy – displays valuable containers
- Remarkable – displays highly valuable containers
- Experimental – displays experimental containers
- Distance – limits the maximum display distance for containers of the selected rarity (configurable)
Other Phoenix SAND Features
- Objects – displays other in-game objects
- Infinity Jump – removes the jump limit
- No Fall Damage – disables fall damage
- NoClip – allows flying and passing through obstacles
- NoClip Speed – allows changing the flight speed in NoClip mode (configurable)
- Infinity Interactive Distance – removes the interaction distance limit with objects
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