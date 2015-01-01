Arcane Software for Pioner
Information about cheat
Introducing the premium cheat Arcane for Pioner — a new standard in private solutions for stalkers and loot hunters. This software incorporates all the developer's expertise, known for its reliable and flexible tools. You will find a powerful vector aimbot with numerous settings for different playstyles, detailed ESP for players, bots, and items, with filtering options by categories, rarity, or specific item names. This makes searching for quest or rare items fast and convenient. The built-in Speedhack accelerates movement, and features like No Recoil, disable camera shake, and the ‘long knife’ ensure maximum comfort during gameplay. The cheat is crafted in the signature Arcane style — sleek and stylish menu, configuration system, and advanced protection providing minimal ban risk. If you're seeking the perfect combination of functionality, reliability, and aesthetics, Arcane for Pioner will be your best companion in the game.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable - activate Aimbot
- Players - aimbot on real players
- NPCs - aimbot on non-playable characters (bots)
- Aim Key - key to activate aiming at the target
- Aim Mode - aimbot operation mode (hold button, always on)
- Adaptive FOV - aimbot area will adjust depending on the proximity of the enemy or scope type
- Visible Check - aim only at targets within the visibility zone
- Bones - select which body part the aimbot will target (head, neck, body, pelvis)
- FOV - the aimbot's action area
- FOV Style - additional style settings for the aimbot circle
- Smooth - smoothen aim movements
- Max Distance - aimbot activation range in meters
Visuals (Players, Bots)
- Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- Box Style - customize the appearance of boxes (type, color, fill, etc.)
- Visible Check - mark visible/invisible players with different colors
- Health - show HP as a bar and/or text
- Snaplines - ESP in the form of lines
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- View Line - direction of enemies' line of sight
- Name - display nicknames/names of players
- Kill - number of kills made by the opponent
- Level - level of other players
- Weapon - current gun in players' hands
- Equipment - currently worn equipment
- Distance - distance to the targets in meters
Items ESP (Items)
- Cost - display the item's value
- Count - show the quantity of items
- Distance - display distance to an item
- Max Distance - maximum range for item display
- Rarity Filter - filter displayed items by rarity
- Categories Filter - filter displayed items by their class
Exploits
- No Recoil - completely disable weapon recoil
- No Sway - disable weapon sway
- Disable Camera Shake - remove camera shake animation
- Extended Melee Range - increases melee attack range (long knife)
- Speedhack - change movement speed
Other Arcane Pioner Features
- Battle Mode - disables all ESP except for players when activated
- Menu Key - allows assigning a custom key to open the Arcane menu
- Unload Key - key for safely disabling the cheat from the game
- Crosshair - custom crosshair in the center of the screen with adjustments
- Off-Screen Arrows - show enemy direction with arrows outside the field of view
- Configs - profile system with settings for different playstyles (create, save, load, share, edit, delete)
- Languages - Arcane Pioner supports multiple languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Stream-Proof - the Arcane cheat is not visible in screenshots, video recordings, or streams
Item List
- Common items
- Unusual items
- Rare items
- Unique items
- Legendary items
- Loot containers
- Weapons
- Equipment
- Attachments
- Medicine
- Food
- Currency
- Throwable items
- Quest items
- Notes
- Recipes
- Components
- Catalyst
- Repair kit
- Ammo
- Collectibles
- Emotions
- Other
