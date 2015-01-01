Vengeance Software for PUBG Battlegrounds

Vengeance — a balanced private software for PUBG Battlegrounds combining a precise aimbot and informative ESP for confident performance at any distance. The aimbot supports bone selection (head, neck, chest), FOV and smoothness adjustment, as well as a dedicated activation key. You can display the aim area as a circle or rectangle and enable a custom crosshair in the center of the screen. Settings allow you to tune the aim for either legit or more aggressive playstyles. Players ESP provides full control over the battlefield: boxes with selectable types, skeleton with adjustable line thickness, name, distance, and health bar. Visible Check distinguishes visible enemies from those hidden behind obstacles. The menu includes a preview window for visual settings adjustment. Additionally, there is Stream-Proof protection that hides the software in recordings and streams, along with a config system that supports saving and loading profiles. Flexible color settings for ESP and FOV complete the functionality. Vengeance — a reliable solution for control and consistent victories in PUBG.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2. 26H1)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)

  • Enabled – enables the aimbot for targeting players
  • Aim Key – aim activation key
  • Aim Bone – select bones for the aimbot (head, neck, chest)
  • FOV – adjusts the target capture radius
  • Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
  • Crosshair – displays a crosshair in the center of the screen
  • Circle – displays the FOV as a circle
  • Rect – displays the FOV as a rectangle

Players ESP

  • Box – draws boxes around players
  • Box Type – type of box (full or borderless)
  • Visible Check – distinguishes visible and hidden targets behind obstacles
  • Names – displays the player's nickname
  • Skeleton – displays the player model skeleton
  • Bone thick – adjusts the skeleton line thickness
  • Distance – displays the distance to the target
  • Health Bar – displays the health bar
  • Preview ESP – a preview window showing how visuals appear on a character model

Other Vengeance PUBG Features

  • Stream-Proof – hides cheat visuals from video recordings, screenshots, and streams
  • Config List – list of saved configurations
  • Save – saves the current settings
  • Load – loads the selected configuration
  • Color Name – nickname color settings
  • Color Distance – distance color settings
  • Color Box – box color settings
  • Color Bone – skeleton color settings
  • Color Fov – FOV color settings
  • Color Crosshair – crosshair color settings

