Vengeance — a balanced private software for PUBG Battlegrounds combining a precise aimbot and informative ESP for confident performance at any distance. The aimbot supports bone selection (head, neck, chest), FOV and smoothness adjustment, as well as a dedicated activation key. You can display the aim area as a circle or rectangle and enable a custom crosshair in the center of the screen. Settings allow you to tune the aim for either legit or more aggressive playstyles. Players ESP provides full control over the battlefield: boxes with selectable types, skeleton with adjustable line thickness, name, distance, and health bar. Visible Check distinguishes visible enemies from those hidden behind obstacles. The menu includes a preview window for visual settings adjustment. Additionally, there is Stream-Proof protection that hides the software in recordings and streams, along with a config system that supports saving and loading profiles. Flexible color settings for ESP and FOV complete the functionality. Vengeance — a reliable solution for control and consistent victories in PUBG.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2. 26H1)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled – enables the aimbot for targeting players
- Aim Key – aim activation key
- Aim Bone – select bones for the aimbot (head, neck, chest)
- FOV – adjusts the target capture radius
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Crosshair – displays a crosshair in the center of the screen
- Circle – displays the FOV as a circle
- Rect – displays the FOV as a rectangle
Players ESP
- Box – draws boxes around players
- Box Type – type of box (full or borderless)
- Visible Check – distinguishes visible and hidden targets behind obstacles
- Names – displays the player's nickname
- Skeleton – displays the player model skeleton
- Bone thick – adjusts the skeleton line thickness
- Distance – displays the distance to the target
- Health Bar – displays the health bar
- Preview ESP – a preview window showing how visuals appear on a character model
Other Vengeance PUBG Features
- Stream-Proof – hides cheat visuals from video recordings, screenshots, and streams
- Config List – list of saved configurations
- Save – saves the current settings
- Load – loads the selected configuration
- Color Name – nickname color settings
- Color Distance – distance color settings
- Color Box – box color settings
- Color Bone – skeleton color settings
- Color Fov – FOV color settings
- Color Crosshair – crosshair color settings
