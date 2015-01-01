Information about cheat

Softhub Full — the full version of the popular private software for PUBG Battlegrounds, offering extended functionality for map control and confident gunfights. The main difference of the Full version is the advanced Aim Assist, which works especially well with automatic weapons, ensuring stable target tracking and accurate shooting. The aimbot supports movement prediction, recoil compensation, and flexible adjustment of FOV, smoothness, and target priorities. You can set the working distance, choose the body part to aim at, and enable the capture zone display. Players ESP provides detailed information about enemies: boxes, skeletons, health, weapons, distance, lines to targets, and lead prediction for shooting moving enemies or targets in vehicles. The number of spectators is also displayed. World ESP shows loot, vehicles, airdrops, and the contents of dead players' backpacks. The functionality is complemented by a built-in radar with adjustable size and display angle. Softhub Full supports multiple interface languages and a Stream-Proof mode for gameplay recording and streaming.