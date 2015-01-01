Softhub Full Software for PUBG Battlegrounds
Softhub Full — the full version of the popular private software for PUBG Battlegrounds, offering extended functionality for map control and confident gunfights. The main difference of the Full version is the advanced Aim Assist, which works especially well with automatic weapons, ensuring stable target tracking and accurate shooting. The aimbot supports movement prediction, recoil compensation, and flexible adjustment of FOV, smoothness, and target priorities. You can set the working distance, choose the body part to aim at, and enable the capture zone display. Players ESP provides detailed information about enemies: boxes, skeletons, health, weapons, distance, lines to targets, and lead prediction for shooting moving enemies or targets in vehicles. The number of spectators is also displayed. World ESP shows loot, vehicles, airdrops, and the contents of dead players' backpacks. The functionality is complemented by a built-in radar with adjustable size and display angle. Softhub Full supports multiple interface languages and a Stream-Proof mode for gameplay recording and streaming.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Kakao
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enable/disable aimbot
- Prediction – accounts for target movement for more accurate aiming
- Recoil Control – compensates weapon recoil while shooting
- Bone – select the body part to aim at
- Priority – target selection priority (e.g., closest to crosshair)
- Radius – target acquisition zone radius (FOV)
- Smooth X – horizontal aiming smoothness
- Smooth Y – vertical aiming smoothness
- Distance – maximum working distance of the aimbot
- Draw Radius – displays the FOV circle on screen
- Mark Target – highlights the selected target
- Key Main – primary aimbot activation key
- Key Second – secondary aimbot activation key
Players ESP
- Player ESP – displays players through walls
- Bots ESP – shows bots through walls
- 2D Box – highlights enemies with 2D rectangular boxes
- Skeleton – displays skeletal structure of enemy models
- Health – shows enemy health
- Player Name – displays player nicknames
- Distance – shows distance to the target in meters
- Weapon – shows the weapon the enemy is holding
- Snapline – draws lines from screen center to targets
- Prediction Point – displays the lead point considering target movement and distance
- Vehicle Prediction – shows lead point for targets in vehicles
- Spectators Count – shows the number of players spectating you
- Visible Check – color-codes enemies in line of sight vs behind obstacles
- Max Distance – sets maximum ESP display distance
- Players ESP Customization – advanced ESP display settings (boxes, skeletons, additional elements)
World ESP (Items)
- Spawned Items – shows items that spawn on the map at the start of the game
- Dropped Items – displays items dropped on the ground by players
- Death Drop – enables loot display from killed enemies
- Death Box Content – shows contents of dead players' backpacks
- Air Drop – displays airdrop locations
- Air Drop Content – shows items inside the airdrop
- Vehicle ESP (Health, Fuel) – displays vehicles with info about name, durability and fuel level
- Vehicles Key – enables or disables vehicle display with a key press
- Loot Filter – customizable item display filter
- Custom Colors – allows setting custom colors for WH elements
- Bear – shows bears via ESP
- Bear Box with Content – displays bears as boxes with additional information
- Installed Mortar – shows mortars installed on the map
Loot Categories
- Weapon – weapon display
- Ammo – ammo display
- Attachment – weapon attachment display
- Medicine / Boost – display of medkits and boosts
- Helmet – helmet display
- Armor – armor display
- Backpack – backpack display
- Other – other items display
- Levels/Tiers – filter helmets, armor and backpacks by protection level
- Weapon Categories – separation of weapons by type (assault rifles, sniper rifles, DMR etc.)
- Weapon Attachments Filter – separate display of weapon attachments (scopes, suppressors, muzzle devices etc.)
Radar
- Enable – enables radar over the game interface
- Distance – shows distance to targets on radar
- Local Direction – shows player's viewing direction
- Angle – radar angle and positioning settings
- Size – adjusts radar window size
- Point Size – changes point size on radar
Other PUBG Softhub Full Features
- Languages – supports three interface languages: English, Spanish and Russian
- Stream-Proof – allows hiding cheat interface and elements on screenshots, videos and streams
