Information about cheat

Arcane Radar — a highly legit and reliable solution with a low ban risk for PUBG Battlegrounds from the Arcane developer, designed as a full-featured radar (maphack). The software does not interfere with the in-game interface in the usual sense and provides all information exclusively through the map, making it an ideal option for clean and calm gameplay. The radar displays all players from different squads, vehicles, airdrops, loot, and other important objects directly on an external interactive map during the match. The main advantage of Arcane Radar is the ability to run it on any device. You can open the map in the Steam browser, on a second monitor, laptop, tablet, or even a smartphone. This allows you to use the radar wherever it is convenient for you without showing any visual elements inside the game itself. The absence of an interface in the PUBG client makes Arcane Radar an excellent choice for recording gameplay and streaming — the software does not appear on the screen at all. The settings offer filters for displaying objects (players, vehicles, drops, items), map zoom control, and a full-screen mode without extra borders. Additionally, there is a Player List tab that shows the team number, player nickname, weapon in hand, amount of ammo, and distance to the target. Arcane Radar is perfect for legit gameplay while keeping the game enjoyable and minimizing risks.