Arcane RadarHack Software for PUBG Battlegrounds
Information about cheat
Arcane Radar — a highly legit and reliable solution with a low ban risk for PUBG Battlegrounds from the Arcane developer, designed as a full-featured radar (maphack). The software does not interfere with the in-game interface in the usual sense and provides all information exclusively through the map, making it an ideal option for clean and calm gameplay. The radar displays all players from different squads, vehicles, airdrops, loot, and other important objects directly on an external interactive map during the match. The main advantage of Arcane Radar is the ability to run it on any device. You can open the map in the Steam browser, on a second monitor, laptop, tablet, or even a smartphone. This allows you to use the radar wherever it is convenient for you without showing any visual elements inside the game itself. The absence of an interface in the PUBG client makes Arcane Radar an excellent choice for recording gameplay and streaming — the software does not appear on the screen at all. The settings offer filters for displaying objects (players, vehicles, drops, items), map zoom control, and a full-screen mode without extra borders. Additionally, there is a Player List tab that shows the team number, player nickname, weapon in hand, amount of ammo, and distance to the target. Arcane Radar is perfect for legit gameplay while keeping the game enjoyable and minimizing risks.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Kakao
MapHack (Radar Hack)
- Any Device – ability to open the map on another device (second monitor, laptop, tablet, or smartphone)
- Show Players – displays all players on the map with their positions
- Show Vehicles – displays vehicles on the map
- Show Drops – displays airdrops on the map
- Show Items – displays items and loot on the map
Player List
- Team ID – displays the player's team number
- Nickname – displays the player's nickname
- Weapon – shows the weapon the player is holding
- Ammo Count – displays the player's current ammunition
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
Other Arcane PUBG Radar Features
- Share Radar Link – allows you to share a link to a radar to friends
- Browser Access – opens the radar directly in the browser
- Second Monitor Support – allows you to use the radar on a second monitor
- Mobile Access – provides access to the radar from a mobile phone
- Tablet Access – allows you to open the radar on the tablet
- Steam Overlay Support – Supports opening the radar via Steam Overlay during gameplay
- Cross-Device Access – allows you to open the radar from any other device connected to the Internet
