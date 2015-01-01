Pussycat Software for Hunt Showdown
Information about cheat
Pussycat for Hunt: Showdown — a time-tested external tool for comfortable and confident gameplay in the world of Hunt Showdown. This is a basic but very stable solution with good optimization, a convenient branded menu, and all the necessary functionality to gain an advantage through map information. The main feature of Pussycat Hunt is its high-quality and neat ESP with flexible visual customization. The software can display players, monsters, bosses, items, and key game objects through walls, while allowing the user to customize colors, box styles, lines, fonts, and other interface elements to their liking. Additionally, Pussycat Hunt includes a custom crosshair overlay, a config system for quick saving/loading settings, and a convenient menu. The software is ideal for players who need a stable, clean, and straightforward external cheat for Hunt Showdown without unnecessary clutter.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Player ESP (WH)
- Show Players – enables displaying players on screen
- Draw Box – enables drawing boxes around players
- Box Style – allows selecting the box (ESP) style
- Full Box – full square 2D box
- Cornered Box – corner-style minimalistic box
- Snaplines – enables WH lines to enemies
- Snaplines Style – style of WH lines (from bottom/top of screen, from crosshair center)
- Tags – displays additional information near the player
- Chams – highlights player models through walls
- Health Bar – enemy health bar
- Health Points – exact HP amount shown as text
- Ignore Dead – hides dead players from ESP
- Max Distance – limits the maximum ESP render distance
- Colors – flexible color customization for ESP elements (boxes, glow, lines, etc.)
Monsters ESP (WH for monsters)
- Show Enemies – enables displaying monsters on the map
- Zombie – displays regular zombies
- Immolator – displays the Immolator enemy
- Waterdevil – displays the Water Devil in water
- MeatHead – displays the Meathead
- Dog – displays dogs and hellhounds
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance for monsters
Bosses ESP (WH for Bosses)
- Show Bosses – enables displaying bosses
- Assassin – displays the Assassin boss
- Butcher – displays the Butcher boss
- Rotjaw – displays the water boss Rotjaw
- Spider – displays the Spider boss
- Scrapbeak – displays the Scrapbeak boss
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance for bosses
Items ESP (Items and Loot)
- Show Items – enables displaying items and objects
- Weapons – displays weapons on the map
- Ammo Box – highlights ammo boxes
- Ammo Swap – displays ammo swap/refill spots
- Medkit – displays medkit bags
- Tool Box – displays toolboxes
- Exit – displays extraction/exit points
- Clue – displays clues through walls
- Consumable – displays various consumables
- Pickable Items – displays other pickable items
- Trait – displays traits/perks
- Bag Money – highlights money bags
- Cash Register – displays cash registers with currency
- Poster – displays posters/interactive objects
- Event Altar – displays event altars
- Workbench Upgrade – displays workbenches and upgrades
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance for items
Other Pussycat Hunt Features
- Crosshair – customizable crosshair overlay for better aim control and positioning
- Enemy Font Size – adjusts text size for players and ESP elements
- Item Font Size – adjusts the text size for items and loot
- Config System — cheat configuration system
- Save Config – saves all current menu settings into a configuration file
- Load Config – quick loading of saved configurations
- Menu Key – sets the hotkey for opening/closing the menu
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