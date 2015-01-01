Masonhax ESP Software for Hunt Showdown
Information about cheat
Mason for Hunt: Showdown — a legit‑oriented ESP from a well‑known developer, created for players who do not need overloaded functionality. There are no aimbots or unnecessary features — only an informative Wallhack with signature visuals and a built‑in radar for full situational control on the map. The ESP allows you to see players, clues, infected, special monsters, weapons, useful items, extraction points, and many other objects. All elements are displayed neatly and do not clutter the screen, while the minimalist menu lets you quickly adjust necessary settings right during a match. For those who prefer to play as naturally as possible, a built‑in Radar‑hack is provided, helping to receive information about what’s happening without constantly using ESP. The Mason cheat for Hunt Showdown is an excellent choice for calm and confident gameplay while searching for Scrapbeak and other bosses.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Wallhack (ESP)
- Enabled – enables or disables ESP
- Bounding Box – displays boxes around players
- Players – displays players
- Clues – displays clues
- Cash – displays cash registers and money points
- Trait Charms – displays trait charms
- Grunts – displays regular infected
- Attractors – displays monster attractors
- Immolators – displays immolators (fire enemies)
- Waterdevils – displays water devils
- Special Grunts – displays special infected
- Weapons – displays weapons
- Supply Boxes – displays supply boxes
- World Items – displays items lying in the game world
- Extraction – displays extraction points
- Explodables – displays explosive objects
- Beartraps – displays bear traps
- Ignore Dead Players – hides dead players from ESP
- Distance – displays the distance to objects/players/bots
- Max Distance – sets the maximum ESP display range
Other Mason Hunt Features
- Radar – displays a radar with locations of players and objects
- Radar Size – allows changing the radar size (configurable)
- Radar Radius – allows adjusting the radar display radius (configurable)
- Exit Key – hotkey for quickly disabling the cheat
- Backdrop – enables background dimming while the menu is active
- Language – the menu supports multiple interface languages (English, Chinese)
- Custom Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Lowered Custom Crosshair – moves the custom crosshair below the screen center
- Stream-Proof – the menu and ESP elements are not visible on streams, videos, and screenshots (optional)
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