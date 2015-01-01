Information about cheat

Mason for Hunt: Showdown — a legit‑oriented ESP from a well‑known developer, created for players who do not need overloaded functionality. There are no aimbots or unnecessary features — only an informative Wallhack with signature visuals and a built‑in radar for full situational control on the map. The ESP allows you to see players, clues, infected, special monsters, weapons, useful items, extraction points, and many other objects. All elements are displayed neatly and do not clutter the screen, while the minimalist menu lets you quickly adjust necessary settings right during a match. For those who prefer to play as naturally as possible, a built‑in Radar‑hack is provided, helping to receive information about what’s happening without constantly using ESP. The Mason cheat for Hunt Showdown is an excellent choice for calm and confident gameplay while searching for Scrapbeak and other bosses.