Information about cheat

Fury — a high‑quality private solution for Hunt Showdown 1896 focused on precision, information, and comfortable gameplay. The software is excellent for both PvP battles and confident boss farming and survival in difficult situations. Its combat functionality is built around a vector aimbot with simple and clear configuration. Two hitboxes are available — head and neck, allowing you to choose the optimal option for your playstyle. The aimbot works smoothly and naturally, providing high accuracy even at long distances. ESP / WallHack is made as informative as possible and displays players, bosses, special zombies, as well as a wide list of useful objects. The software shows ammo, medkits, money, coins, perks, posters, clue sources, extraction points, and other important elements necessary for successful matches. All visuals are flexibly customizable through a stylish and convenient menu. Additionally, optional StreamProof protection is available, hiding visual elements from recordings and streams. Fury combines good protection, pleasant functionality, and an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for comfortable and confident victories in Hunt Showdown 1896.