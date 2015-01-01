Fury Software for Hunt Showdown 1896
Information about cheat
Fury — a high‑quality private solution for Hunt Showdown 1896 focused on precision, information, and comfortable gameplay. The software is excellent for both PvP battles and confident boss farming and survival in difficult situations. Its combat functionality is built around a vector aimbot with simple and clear configuration. Two hitboxes are available — head and neck, allowing you to choose the optimal option for your playstyle. The aimbot works smoothly and naturally, providing high accuracy even at long distances. ESP / WallHack is made as informative as possible and displays players, bosses, special zombies, as well as a wide list of useful objects. The software shows ammo, medkits, money, coins, perks, posters, clue sources, extraction points, and other important elements necessary for successful matches. All visuals are flexibly customizable through a stylish and convenient menu. Additionally, optional StreamProof protection is available, hiding visual elements from recordings and streams. Fury combines good protection, pleasant functionality, and an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for comfortable and confident victories in Hunt Showdown 1896.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- FOV Show – shows the aimbot working area
- FOV Size – size of the area where the aimbot searches for targets
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of the aimbot aiming
- Bones – selects the body part for aiming (head, neck)
- Ignore Team – ignores teammates when aiming
Players ESP (WH)
- Enable – enables ESP for displaying players
- Visible – displays only visible players
- Ignore Team – hides teammates in ESP
- Team – displays ESP for teammates
- Health bar – shows players' health bars
- Show Corpses – displays player corpses
- Chams – enables WH chams on players
- Visible Chams – applies chams only to visible players
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons
- Player tag – displays the player’s tag
- Character name – shows the character’s name
- Distance – displays distance to the player
- Box 2D – displays players as 2D boxes
- Platform ID – shows the player's platform ID
- Spectators – shows the number of spectators watching you
Loot & Items ESP
- Enable – enables ESP for crates and world items
- Ammo Crate – displays ammo crates
- Ammo Crate Special – displays special ammo crates
- Ammo Box – displays ammo boxes
- Ammo Box Special – displays special ammo boxes
- Ammo Package Medium – displays medium ammo packages
- Ammo Package Shotgun – displays shotgun ammo
- Ammo Package Compact – displays compact ammo
- Ammo Package Long – displays long ammo
- Health Kit – displays medkits
- Cash Golden – displays gold coins
- Cash – displays money
- Tool Box – displays toolboxes
- Organic Choke – displays organic choke
- Max Distance – maximum distance for item display
Bosses & NPC ESP
- Assassin – displays the Assassin boss
- Rotjaw – displays the Crocodile boss
- Spider – displays the Spider boss
- Butcher – displays the Butcher boss
- Scrapbeak – displays the Scrapbeak boss
- Immolator – displays immolators
- Zombie – displays zombies
- Meathead – displays Meatheads
- Dogs – displays hellhounds
- Water Devils – displays water devils
- Max Distance – maximum distance for NPC and boss display
World ESP (Objects)
- Poster – displays posters
- Money bag – displays money bags
- Trait charm – displays pickable traits
- Extraction – displays extraction points
- Clue – displays clues/sources
- Distance – display distance for small loot
- Max Distance – display distance for world objects
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
SMG Hunt Showdown 1896
- Vector Aim Bot with Custom Prediction
- ESP for Players, Zombies, and Items
- Built-in HWID Spoofer for Hunt Showdown
Arcane Hunt Showdown 1896
- Flexible Aimbot with Target Selection
- Detailed ESP: Players, Zombies, Dummies
- StreamProof and Built-in HWID Spoofer
Phoenix Spoofer (Satano)
- Time-tested Temp HWID Spoofer
- Handles EAC and BE anti-cheats perfectly
- Affordable price and excellent performance
Phoenix Hunt Showdown Chams
- WH in the form of Chams (X-Ray) for Hunt Showdown
- The cheapest, most affordable and secure software
- Built-in Phoenix Spoofer to bypass HWID ban