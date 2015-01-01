Information about cheat

Arcane for Conan Exiles is a modern private software by the trusted developer Arcane, combining all necessary features for comfortable PvP, farming, and exploring the vast world of Conan. The cheat is equally suitable for both beginners and experienced players thanks to its flexible configuration system and user-friendly interface. At the core of its functionality is a customizable aimbot with support for different target types, adaptive FOV, and smooth aiming mechanics. The ESP is no less impressive: players, thralls (NPCs), animals, and items can be configured separately, with each category having its own display settings, box styles, health bars, sight lines, and distance filters. Special attention is given to Items ESP, which includes workstations, crafting objects, dozens of chest types, containers, and dropped items as separate categories. For fast movement across the world, there is a SpeedHack, and the FOV Changer allows significantly expanding your field of view. During PvP, simply activate Battle Mode to instantly hide unnecessary ESP categories and keep only the most important information visible. Additional features include support for three languages, a configuration system, theme customization, interface scaling, and many small functions that make using Arcane as convenient as possible.