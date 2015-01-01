Midnight Software for CSGO
Information about cheat
Midnight — a cult private cheat for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, time‑tested and perfectly suited for legit gameplay. With CS:GO returning to Steam, this solution has once again become a relevant choice for those who value precise customization and stable performance. Its main feature is an extremely detailed aimbot with separate settings for each weapon. Flexible parameters such as FOV, smoothness, target priority, triggerbot, recoil control, as well as advanced features like Backtrack, pSilent, and Auto Wall are available. This allows you to configure the aim for both subtle legit play and a more aggressive style. ESP and Chams are implemented at a high level: players, items, grenades, and the C4 are displayed with full information and beautiful visual effects. The functionality is enhanced by a powerful World Changer — skybox changes, lighting adjustments, effect removal, and environment customization. The cheat also includes advanced movement features, HUD, radar, viewmodel settings, and a config system. Midnight — a complete toolkit for comfortable and flexible CS:GO gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Weapon Settings
- Weapon – weapon selection for aimbot configuration
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot for the selected weapon
- Hitboxes – selection of body parts to aim at (Head, etc.)
- Dynamic FOV – dynamic FOV depending on distance
- Distance Based Delta – FOV adjustment coefficient based on distance
- Smooth Distance Based – dynamic smoothness based on distance
- Ignore in Jump – ignores targets while jumping
- FOV – aimbot working area size
- Smooth – aiming smoothness
- Recoil FOV – separate FOV for recoil control
- Recoil Smooth – recoil compensation smoothness
- Start – bullet number where compensation begins
- Stop – bullet number where compensation ends
- Pitch – vertical recoil compensation
- Yaw – horizontal recoil compensation
- Triggerbot – enables or disables triggerbot
- Only Zoom – works only while zoomed (e.g. snipers)
- Hit Groups – body parts for trigger activation
- Hit Chance – triggerbot activation chance
- Delay Before Shot – delay before the shot
- Delay Burst Shot – delay between shots
- Type – delay behavior type
- Time – total delay time
- Backtrack – allows shooting at previous player positions
- pSilent – bullets hit the target without crosshair movement
- pSilent FOV – working area for pSilent aim
- pSilent Bullets – number of bullets for pSilent
- Auto Wall – shooting through walls
- Auto Wall MinDamage – minimum damage for wallbang
- FastZoom – speeds up zoom-in
- Delay – zoom delay
- Quick switch – quick weapon switching
- Auto-Pistol – automatic pistol firing
Aimbot
- Enable – enables or disables aimbot
- Aim Key – aimbot activation key
- Flash Check – aimbot does not work if you are flashed
- Smoke Check – aimbot does not work through smoke
- Kill Delay – delay before shooting after aiming
- Override MinDamage – overrides minimum damage
- New MinDamage – sets minimum required damage
- Backtrack Ticks – number of backtrack ticks
- Resolver – enables resolver for model position correction
- RCS – enables or disables recoil control
- Return Crosshair – returns crosshair to original position
- Start Bullet – bullet number where recoil control starts
- Pitch – vertical recoil compensation
- Yaw – horizontal recoil compensation
- Smooth – recoil compensation smoothness
- Triggerbot – enables or disables auto-shot
- Auto-Fire – enables automatic firing
- Hitchance – hit chance requirement
- Auto-Stop – automatically stops before shooting
Players ESP
- Enable – enables or disables player ESP
- ESP Preview – preview window for ESP settings
- Only Visible – shows only visible players
- Offscreen ESP – shows arrows for enemies offscreen (position adjustable)
- Sound ESP – displays sound cues (footsteps and actions)
- Box – draws boxes around players
- Health Bar – shows HP as a bar
- Ammo Bar – ammo bar for the enemy’s weapon
- Name – shows player nicknames
- Weapon – shows weapon in hands
- Distance – shows distance to player
- Flags – additional info (flashed, scoped, planting, defusing, etc.)
- Chams – model coloring with selected material
- Visible – color for visible enemies
- Invisible – color for enemies behind walls
- Type – chams type selection
- Glow – glowing effect for models
Anti-Aim
- Enable – enables or disables anti-aim
- Type – anti-aim type selection
- Fake Limit Yaw – max horizontal deviation of fake angle
- Jitter Range – angle randomization range
- Auto Direction – automatic anti-aim direction
- Override Direction Key – manual direction override key
- Draw Direction Angle – displays anti-aim direction angle
Items ESP
- Enable – enables or disables item ESP
- Danger Zone filter – item filter for Danger Zone mode
- Box – draws boxes around items
- Distance – shows distance to item
- Weapon icon – displays weapon icon
- Ammo bar – shows ammo count
- Chams – colors item models with selected material
- Visible – color for visible items
- Invisible – color for items behind obstacles
- Glow – bright glowing effect
- Bomb – shows C4 location
- C4 Timer – shows explosion timer (world and screen)
Grenades ESP
- Icons – shows grenade icons
- Trajectory – displays grenade flight trajectory
- Prediction – shows grenade landing point
- Fraggrenade – glow settings for HE grenade
- Molotov – molotov glow
- Flashbang – flashbang glow
- Smokegrenade – smoke grenade glow
- Decoy – decoy grenade glow
- Chams – colors grenade models with selected material
World Changer
- Wall modulate – changes wall colors and lighting
- Static Prop Modulate – modifies static map objects
- SkyBox modulate – changes sky color
- Skybox – skybox selection (e.g., cs_tibet)
- Removals – removes visual effects
- Bloom amount – bloom intensity
- Fog – enables or disables fog
- Start – fog start distance
- End – fog end distance
- Density – fog density
Movement
- Bunny hop – automatic bhop
- Duck in air – air ducking
- Edge jump – auto-jump at edges
- Quick stop – instant stop
- Air strafe – automatic air movement control
- Smooth – air strafe smoothness
- Strafe assist – strafe assistance
- Edge bug – performs edge bug
- ExoJump bug – performs exojump bug
- Jump bug – performs jump bug
- Fast walk – fast silent walk
- Slow walk – slow walk
- Speed – movement speed adjustment
HUD
- Aim Hitbox – shows selected target hitbox
- Aim Recoil Dot – shows recoil compensation point
- Aim FOV – shows aimbot field of view
- Reveal Competitive Ranks – shows player ranks
- Reveal Overwatch – displays overwatch info
- Thirdperson – enables third-person view
- Velocity graph – shows speed graph
- Spectator list – list of spectators
- Player list – list of players
- Bind list – list of active binds
- Sniper crosshair – crosshair for sniper rifles
- Show damage dealt – shows damage dealt
- Hit marker – hit indicator
- Hit sound – hit sound
Radar
- Enable – enables radar
- In-game – shows radar in-game
- Show bomb – shows bomb on radar
- Scale – radar scale
- Size – radar size
- Alpha – radar transparency
- Enemy invisible – color of enemies behind walls
- Enemy visible – color of visible enemies
- Bomb carrier – bomb carrier color
- Teammates – teammate color
Viewmodel
- Hands – enables hand coloring
- Hands type – hand material type selection
- Weapon – enables weapon coloring
- Weapon type – weapon material type selection
- Knife in other hand – knife in the other hand
- Override FOV – override model FOV
- Value – FOV value for override
- Viewmodel FOV – changes viewmodel FOV
- Viewmodel XYZ – adjust model position (X, Y, Z)
- Aspect ratio – enables aspect ratio change
Other Midnight CSGO Features
- Stram-Proof – hides cheat while recording/streaming
- Trusted mode – deactivates risky and rage features
- Deathmatch – optimizes settings for Deathmatch mode
- Hitbox scale – hitbox size adjustment
- Auto-Accept – auto-accepts match
- Knife bot – automatic knife attack
- Clan-Tag – clan tag changer
- Custom Clan-Tag – custom clan tag
- Custom Nickname – custom nickname
- Visuals Key – hotkey to toggle ESP
- Menu Key – Midnight menu hotkey
- Panic Key – safe emergency shutdown key
- Configs – configuration profiles system for quick switching and loading
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