Information about cheat

Midnight — a cult private cheat for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, time‑tested and perfectly suited for legit gameplay. With CS:GO returning to Steam, this solution has once again become a relevant choice for those who value precise customization and stable performance. Its main feature is an extremely detailed aimbot with separate settings for each weapon. Flexible parameters such as FOV, smoothness, target priority, triggerbot, recoil control, as well as advanced features like Backtrack, pSilent, and Auto Wall are available. This allows you to configure the aim for both subtle legit play and a more aggressive style. ESP and Chams are implemented at a high level: players, items, grenades, and the C4 are displayed with full information and beautiful visual effects. The functionality is enhanced by a powerful World Changer — skybox changes, lighting adjustments, effect removal, and environment customization. The cheat also includes advanced movement features, HUD, radar, viewmodel settings, and a config system. Midnight — a complete toolkit for comfortable and flexible CS:GO gameplay.