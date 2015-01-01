Predator Systems for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)
Information about cheat
Introducing Predator Systems for CS2 – the epitome of quality among private software. This product can rightly be called a piece of art: it combines powerful functionality, a stylish interface, and high safety standards. Designed for absolute game control: Aimbot with detailed settings, Silent Aim for discreet hits, fast Triggerbot, informative ESP for players and items. But Predator Systems goes further: the software offers unique visual features – from altering environmental effects and disabling distracting details to night mode activation and visual customization making the game graphics extremely comfortable for the eyes. Notably, the Inventory Changer is one of the best on the market. Want any skin with specific wear, StatTrak, or even a souvenir? All of this is available in just a couple of clicks via the convenient menu. For maximum comfort, exploits like BunnyHop and Edge Jump are added, and the modern menu allows flexible adjustment of every detail to your playstyle. Predator Systems is regularly updated, has a low ban risk, and offers a flexible subscription system – from 1 day to a whole year.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim Mode - mode of Aimbot operation (always, on key press)
- Aim Key - key to activate Aimbot
- Hitboxes - select a bone for Aimbot targeting (head, neck, body, arms, legs)
- Priority Hitboxes - prioritize certain bones for targeting
- FOV Type - type of Aimbot field of view (static, dynamic)
- FOV - field of view for Aimbot
- Smooth - smoothness level of Aimbot movements
- Auto Wall - automatically shoot through walls when possible
- Auto Fire - automatically fire when an enemy is in your crosshair
- pSilent Aim - a second type of Aimbot, bullets hit the target but the crosshair does not move
- RCS - recoil control system (configurable)
- Friendly Fire - when enabled, aim will also target teammates
- Ignore Smoke/Flash - when enabled, aim will not fire through smoke or while flashed
- Delay Settings - configure delay after a kill or while switching targets
- Min Damage - the shot occurs only if the damage corresponds to the set value
Player ESP (WH)
- Enemies - WH for enemies
- Teammates - WH for teammates
- Self - WH for yourself
- Box - WH as boxes
- Name - show players' nicknames
- Health - displays players' HP as a bar or text
- Armor - shows the amount of armor as a bar
- Weapon - displays the current weapon in players' hands (text or icon)
- Bomb - shows if a player has the bomb
- Distance - distance to a player in meters
- Status - current status or action of the player (aiming, flashed, planting the bomb, etc.)
- Only Visible - WH will only work on visible enemies
- Skeleton - WH as skeletons
- Arrows - direction to enemies displayed as arrows outside the screen view
- Chams - WH using Chams (configurable)
- Sound ESP - shows sound sources from players
Inventory Changer
- Categories - select item categories for inventory addition
- Add Item - add a new item to inventory
- Seed - adjust item seed
- Wear - adjust item wear level
- Souvenir - mark item as a souvenir
- StatTrak - activate StatTrak counter for the item
- StatTrak Count - set the number of kills in the StatTrak counter
- Pistols
- SMGs
- Shotguns
- Rifles
- Sniper Rifles
- Heavy Guns
- Equipment
- Knives
- Gloves
- Agents
- Medals
- Stickers
- Patches
- Charms
- Music Kits
World Settings
- Effects - adjust visual effects for hits and kills
- Night Mode - activate night mode on the map
- World Modulate - customize environment colors
- Props - set custom colors for different props
- Sun - adjust sun settings and colors
- Light - change the color of light sources
- Clouds - customize clouds
- Skybox - change skybox textures
- Game Effects Changer - adjust colors for smokes, flashes, hits, explosions, etc.
- Grenade Helper - assist with grenade throws (configurable)
- C4 Timer - displays a countdown timer for planted C4
- Removals - remove various game effects
- Sniper Crosshair - add a static crosshair for sniper rifles
- Hitmarker - add a hitmarker when hitting the target
- Damage Indicator - shows an indicator when dealing damage
- Thirdperson View - enable third-person view (configurable)
- Viewmodel Changer - customize hand positions
- FOV Changer - adjust the field of view (viewing angle)
Items ESP
- Box - WH as boxes
- Ammo - display ammo count as a bar or text
- Weapon - show weapons as text or icons
- Distance - distance to an item in meters
- Chams - WH for items using Chams (with settings)
- Glow - glowing effect for items (configurable)
Triggerbot
- Enabled - enable/disable Triggerbot
- Bones - select bones for trigger activation
- Hitchance - adjust the chance for successful trigger activation
- Friendly Fire - when enabled, the trigger will also work on teammates
- Only Scope - trigger works only when using scoped weapons (AWP, AUG, etc.)
- Ignore Smoke/Flash - when enabled, the trigger will not shoot through smoke or while flashed
- Delay Settings - configure delay after a kill or while switching targets
- Min Damage - the shot occurs only if the damage corresponds to the set value
Misc Features
- Trusted Mode - safe mode (only legit options will work)
- Auto Accept - automatically accepts match invites
- Spectator List - displays a list of spectators watching you
- Keybind List - shows a list of assigned keybinds
- Streaming Mode - activate streamer mode
- Reveal Money - displays the amount of money other players have
- Preserve Killfeed - save the kill feed table
- Hit Sound - play a sound upon hitting a target (configurable)
- Radar - activate a customizable radar window (lots of settings)
- Chat Spam - activate text spamming in the chat with interval settings
- BunnyHop - enables free bunnyhopping
- Edge Jump - activates jumping before falling
Other Predator CS2 Features
- Configs - system for saving configs and profiles
- Language - the cheat supports multiple languages (English, Russian)
- Menu Key - allows selecting a key for opening the menu
- Unload - upon pressing the button, fully unloads the cheat from the game
- Predator Menu Settings - customize menu colors, active points, and visual effects (particles)
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Phoenix Hack CS2
- Good Aimbot and Trigger for CS2 with very detailed settings
- Many Types of WH (ESP), Chams and other useful features
- Inventory Changer (Skinchanger) will allow you to use any skins
CS2 Private Cheat
- Safe & Undetected CS2 Cheat
- Inexpensive Cheat with many features
- Supports Chinese Servers + Chinese Menu
FECURITY CS2 Cheat
- Working CS 2 Skinchanger
- Premium cheat with many features
- Aimbot and TriggerBot