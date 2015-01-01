Arcane for CS2 (Arcane Counter-Strike 2)
Information about cheat
Arcane — is a high‑quality private cheat for Counter-Strike 2 from a well-known developer, focused on stability, safety, and practical functionality. The software is perfectly suited for both public servers and competitive mode, providing everything needed for confident and controlled gameplay. The key element is the vector aimbot with a flexible configuration system, allowing you to achieve the most natural aiming behavior. It easily adapts to different playstyles and weapons while maintaining a legitimate appearance in combat situations. Complementing it is a customizable triggerbot that activates precisely and smoothly, without abrupt actions. ESP / WallHack provides informative player visualization with extensive customization options. There is also WH for various items, helping you navigate the map better and maintain control of the situation. To improve shooting accuracy, RCS (recoil control) is included, and the built-in radar gives additional tactical advantage. Arcane is implemented as an external solution, which significantly increases safety during use. An excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and well-balanced CS2 cheat without unnecessary features.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - activate automatic aim assist
- Aim Key - key to activate aimbot (hold)
- Aim Mode - aimbot working mode (hold key, always on)
- Aim Lock - aim sticks to the target until it is eliminated
- On Teammate - aim at teammates
- Visible Check - aim only at visible targets
- Bones - select the hitbox the aimbot aims at (head, chest, body, etc.)
- Target Type - principle of choosing the hitbox (selected bones, closest to crosshair, random)
- Draw FOV - display aimbot area as a circle
- Dynamic FOV - aimbot area changes depending on the weapon (configurable)
- FOV - aimbot action radius
- Smooth - smoothing level of aimbot movements
- Switch Delay - delay between switching targets
- RCS - recoil control system
- Return Camera - returns crosshair to original position after shooting
- Triggerbot - automatically fires when an enemy is in the crosshair (flexible settings)
Visuals (Player ESP)
- Enable - enable ESP for players
- Visible Check - visible/invisible players highlighted in different colors
- Teammates - display ESP on teammates
- Snaplines - ESP lines to targets
- Boxes - ESP in box/rectangle form
- Box Style - style of boxes (full, corners only)
- Box Filled - fill inside boxes for better visibility
- Custom Colors - configure box colors (team, enemies, visible/invisible, etc.)
- Health Bar - display player HP as a bar
- Armor Bar - display armor level as a bar
- Head Dot - display a dot on players' heads
- Skeleton - ESP in skeleton form
- Names - show player nicknames
- View Line - show players' view direction
- Position - display player's current position as text
- Joints - show joint points
Items ESP (Loot ESP)
- Enable - enable/disable ESP for items
- Name Type - type of item display (icon, text)
- Cirlce - marks a circle with corresponding color above the item
- Opacity - reduces opacity when hovering over an item (configurable)
- Sniper Rifles
- Automatic Weapons
- Shotguns and Heavy Weapons
- Submachine Guns (SMG)
- Pistols
- Grenades
- C4, taser and defuse kits
Other Arcane Features for CS2
- Map Ray Tracer - displays tracer lines on the selected map
- Radar - radar showing players (always on, or while holding Tab)
- Bomb Timer - shows time until the bomb explodes
- Anti-Flash - ignore flashbang blinding effect
- BunnyHop - automatic bunnyhopping
- Auto Fire - automatic firing for pistols
- Crosshair - custom crosshair in the center of the screen (configurable)
- Menu Key - assign your own key to open the cheat menu
- Unload Key - key to unload the cheat from the game
- Themes - two theme options (light, dark)
- Languages - menu supports 3 languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Configs - profile system with cheat settings for different playstyles (create, share, load, save, edit, delete)
