Midnight Software for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)
Information about cheat
Introducing a true legend in the world of private cheats – Midnight for CS2! It’s not just a software, but a powerful gaming tool that completely redefines expectations for legit and semi-rage gameplay. Midnight combines exceptional quality, stability, and in-depth customization, which truly impress even experienced users. A flexible aimbot with hundreds of settings allows fine-tuning shooting to match your style, from natural legit gameplay to aggressive shootouts. You can configure everything: shot delay, snap strength, recoil control, hitbox priorities, and much more. Informative and visually flawless ESP/WH displays opponents, allies, and items. There is a convenient preview window, Drag’n’Drop support, and options to customize colors, line thickness, and display filters. In addition, Midnight offers an extensive suite of visual features: night mode, adjustable Viewmodel, wall and sky coloring, as well as a fully functional Inventory Changer with a wide range of parameters. For increased security and stability, features like OBS Bypass, Safe Mode, and continuous updates aligned with CS2 patches are provided. If you’re looking for the ideal balance between safety, functionality, and convenience — Midnight will become your top choice for CS2.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aim Settings (Aimbot)
- Enabled - activate aimbot
- Aim Key - aimbot activation key
- Aim Mode - aimbot operating mode (always, hold key, toggle on/off)
- Auto Fire - automatic shooting at players
- Hitchance - calculates hit prediction based on movement trajectory
- Seeded - calculates hits based on your weapon's spread calculation
- Auto Stop - stops the character while shooting
- Auto Scope - opens the scope when aim is active
- Anti-Flash - disables aim if you are blinded
- Anti-Smoke - disables aim if you or the opponent are in smoke
- Delay - delay in ms between target switches
- Multipoint - adds multiple points to the hitbox allowing the aim to shoot even if part of the target is visible
- Multipoint Scale - value of how far points are set from the hitbox
- Mouse Lock X/Y - level of mouse movement interception by the aimbot on X and Y axes
Weapon Aim Bot Settings
- Weapon - ability to configure aimbot behavior for each weapon
- Hitboxes - choose which body parts the aimbot will target (head, chest, stomach, arms, legs)
- Ignore Jump - aimbot disables itself while jumping
- Humanize - simulates human-like aiming behavior (use on official servers)
- FOV Type - type of aimbot area (static, dynamic)
- Smooth Type - type of smoothness for aimbot movements (static, dynamic, smooth start/end)
- FOV - angle (radius) of target acquisition for the aim
- pSilent - silently hits a target within the action radius without moving the crosshair (Perfect Silent Aimbot)
- Silent FOV - range of action for pSilent aimbot
- Smooth - level of smoothness in aiming at an opponent
- Hitchance AutoFire - chance of automatic fire
- Recoil FOV - level of aim area during spray control
- Recoil Smooth - level of smoothness during aim in spray control
- Aimbot Start - starts aim after a specified number of shots
- Aimbot Stop - stops aim after a specified number of bullets fired (pistols, sniper rifles, shotguns)
Wallhack (Enemies, Teammates)
- Enabled - activate WH for enemies/teammates
- ESP Preview - preview window for WH settings for players
- Box - outlines the player model in a box (rectangle)
- Name - displays player nicknames
- Weapon - shows the current gun in players' hands (text/icon)
- Distance - distance to players in meters
- Ammo Bar - amount of ammunition in the gun as a bar
- Health Bar - amount of HP of players
- Defuse Kit - shows if the player has defuse kits
- Bomb Planting - shows the player planting the bomb
- Money - reveals the amount of money a player has
- Flashed - shows players who are flashed
- Bomb - shows if the player has the bomb
- Visible Check - visible players and those behind obstacles are colored differently
- Only Visible - WH only on players visible in the line of sight
- Scoped - displays a marker if the player is scoped (AWP, AUG, etc.)
- Defuse - shows if the player is defusing the bomb
- Out of Arrows - shows directions of enemies offscreen as arrows (position can be configured)
- Sounds - ESP display of sounds made by players (configurable)
- Chams - WH in the form of chams renders player models in different materials (configurable)
- Glow - pleasant glow of player models
- Colors - configuration of colors for players' display
Recoil Settings (Smart RCS)
- Enable - activate recoil control settings while shooting
- Return Crosshair - returns the crosshair to its original position
- Start Bullet - number of shots after which RCS activates
- X/Y Axis - recoil control settings for vertical and horizontal axis
- Smooth - smoothness for recoil control movements
Triggerbot (Auto-Shoot)
- Enable - activate auto shooting when a target is in the crosshair
- Trigger Key - key to activate Triggerbot
- Trigger Mode - Triggerbot operating mode (always, toggle, hold)
- Flashed - disables trigger when blinded by a flashbang
- Smoked - disables trigger when you or the target is in smoke
- Only Scope - trigger will only work when scoped
- Auto Wall - shoot through walls
- Min Damage - minimum damage for the trigger activation (configurable)
- Delay Start/End - delay before shooting and stopping
Items ESP (WH for Items)
- Items ESP - WH for weapons, grenades, bomb, and other items
- Enable - activate item WH
- Box - outlines items in boxes
- Name - displays item names (text/icon)
- Ammo Bar - amount of ammo as a bar
- Distance - distance to the item in meters
- Chams - renders item models with chams (many settings available)
- Glow - pleasant glow for items (flexible configuration)
- Colors - ability to set custom display colors
Player & World Changer
- Viewmodel - configuration for hand and weapon positioning
- FOV Weapon - weapon positioning settings
- Hands - character hand positioning settings
- Chams - painting of hand and/or weapon models
- Chams Type - type of chams (7 types)
- Night Mode - enable night mode on the map
- Sky Color - paints the sky with the chosen color
- Walls Color - allows changing the wall and environment color
- Explosive Color - color from explosions
- Molotov Color - sets color for Molotov cocktails
- Impact Color - sets the color for sparks and hits
Inventory Changer
- Skinchanger - allows you to add any skin from the game to your inventory (from charms and stickers to AWP Dragon Lore)
- Search - search for skin by name through the search bar
- Wear - skin quality
- Name - custom tag for weapons
- Pattern - unique pattern of the skin
- StatTrak - add StatTrak and the number of kills to the counter
- Souvenir - mark an item as a souvenir
- Count - number of items to add to your inventory
- Stickers - ability to add any stickers to a weapon
- Pistols
- Heavy Weapons
- SMG
- Automatic Rifles
- Equipment
- Knife
- Gloves
- Agents
- Music Kits
- Souvenirs
- Stickers
- Patches
- Charms
- Graffiti
Other Midnight CS2 Features
- Trusted Mode - when activated, disables risk features (Silent Aim, Auto Fire, Seeded Triggerbot, etc.)
- Auto-Accept - automatically accepts matchmaking, premier, or partner invites
- Streaming Mode - partial protection from recording; certain elements are not visible on screenshots, video recording, or streams
- Third Person - enable third-person view
- Hit Sound - sound upon hitting the enemy
- Kill Sound - sound upon killing an enemy
- Bunnyhop - automatic bunny hopping
- Strafe Helper - automatically strafes
- Edge Jump - allows jumping from the edge of textures
- Grenade Helper - utility to help throw grenades on various maps (many settings)
- Configs - configuration system for quickly loading and switching cheat parameters
- Menu Key - key to open the Midnight CS2 menu
- Visuals Key - key to toggle visual elements on/off
- Movement Key - key to disable movement scripts and aimbot
- Unload - button to disable the cheat in the game
Ty for review 🤗
