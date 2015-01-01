Mason Internal Software Counter-Strike 2
Information about cheat
Mason Internal for Counter-Strike 2 — a solid internal software for comfortable gameplay on publics and in matchmaking. The product does not try to impress with “rage” features or overloaded mechanics, but instead offers a good set of genuinely useful functions at a pleasant price. At its core is a highly configurable aimbot with separate profiles for each weapon, hitbox adjustments, smoothness settings, RCS, triggerbot, and additional operation features. Suitable both for neat legit gameplay and for a more aggressive playstyle. The visual section includes full ESP and Chams Wallhack with beautiful materials, player rendering through walls, sound indicators, off-screen arrows, and an interactive preview of all settings directly in the menu. There's also a convenient SkinChanger supporting knives, gloves, agents, and individual loadout configs for CT/T sides. The World Changer also deserves attention, offering lighting adjustment, smoke settings, skyboxes, FullBright, bullet tracers, and map visual effects. Additionally, useful exploits are available such as BunnyHop, ThirdPerson, flash/smoke removal, Quick Switch, and other QoL functions. Mason CS2 is a great choice for those who want functional and pleasant software without overpaying for unnecessary features.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aim Bot (Aimbot)
- Weapon – select the weapon for which separate aimbot settings will be applied
- Condition – conditions for aimbot operation (through smoke, while blinded, in jump)
- Hitbox – select the target body part (head, stomach, chest, arms, legs)
- FOV – aimbot activation radius (working area)
- Smooth – aiming smoothness
- First Shot Delay – delay before the first shot
- RCS (Recoil Control System) – recoil control during shooting
- RCS Type – choose the type of recoil compensation
- Start Bullet – from which bullet recoil control starts
- RCS FOV – recoil control working radius
- Compensation – adjust recoil compensation strength in percent
- Multipoints – multipoint hitboxes for more accurate targeting
- Triggerbot – automatically shoots when an enemy is in the crosshair (has its own settings)
Wallhack (WH)
- Enabled – enable Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Behind Walls – display players through walls
- Out Of Arrows – directional arrows for enemies outside the view
- Sounds – display audio indicators of enemy actions (steps, jumps, etc.)
- Enemies – chams settings for enemy models
- Ragdoll – chams settings for ragdolls
- Local Player – WH visual effects for your own character
- Visible – color and material of visible enemy models
- Invisible – color and material of enemy models behind walls
- Chams Types – several chams types available (Bloom, Glow, Latex, etc.)
- Items – display items carried by players
- Bomb Timer – shows bomb timer before explosion/defuse
- Interactive Preview – interactive real-time preview of all ESP and Chams visual settings
Skin Changer
- Skin Changer – system for changing weapon, knife, glove and agent skins directly in the cheat menu
- CT / T Loadout – separate skin loadouts for CT and T
- Weapon Skin Selection – choose skins for each weapon
- Knife Changer – change knife models
- Glove Changer – change glove models and skins
- Agent Changer – change character (agent) model
- Inventory Preview – visual preview of weapons and skins
- Skin Preview Cards – list of available skins with preview
- Custom Weapon Configs – ability to set custom skins per weapon
- Loadout Management – manage loadout and skin sets
- Real-Time Apply – apply skins instantly without game restart
World Changer (Environment)
- Bullet Trace – display bullet tracers
- Bullet Impact – display bullet impact points
- Grenade Trajectory – show grenade trajectory
- Inferno – visualize Molotov/Incendiary fire zone
- Smoke – adjust smoke grenade visibility
- FullBright – full map lighting
- White – white world textures
- Specular Lighting – enhanced light reflection
- Cubemap Reflection – enable reflective surfaces
- Geometric Normal WS – change world lighting and normals
- Light Modulation – brightness adjustment
- World Modulation – map color and lighting settings
- Sun Modulation – change sunlight
- Clouds Modulation – cloud adjustments
- Skybox Modulation – change skyboxes
- Fog Modulation – adjust fog intensity
- Override DoF – depth of field control
Exploits
- Money Revealer – show the money of all players
- Bunny Hop – automatic BunnyHop for continuous bhopping
- Edge Jump – automatic jump when walking off edges
- Smoke Removal – remove smoke grenade effects
- Flashbang Removal – remove flashbang blind effect
- Scope Removal – remove scope darkening (AWP, Scout, etc.)
- Overhead Removal – remove HUD overhead elements
- Team Intro Removal – disable team intro at match start
- Quick Switch – fast weapon switch
- Third Person – toggle third-person view
Other Mason CS2 Features
- Aspect Ratio – adjust screen aspect ratio
- Console Filter – filter and clean console messages
- Viewmodel Changer – adjust weapon viewmodel position (X, Y, Z)
- Hitmarker – show a custom hitmarker on hit
- Scope Overlay – adjust scope overlay
- Crosshair – display a customizable on-screen crosshair
- Keybinds – show active keybinds list
- Spectator List – separate window showing spectators watching you
- Log Events – display game events as notifications (enemy hit, damage received, etc.)
- Configs – profile system with configs (for different playstyles and easy switching)
Similar Products
Predator Systems CS2
- Excellent Aimbot + Triggerbot, many settings for different playstyles
- Beautiful WH + Chams, lots of visual settings
- Inventory Changer, Grenade Helper, Night Mode, and many other options
Midnight CS2
- Ultra-flexible aimbot with precise adjustment to your playstyle
- Advanced ESP and visual settings: Viewmodel, Night Mode, wall coloring
- A vast number of settings, OBS Bypass, Safe Mode, stable anti-ban protection
Arcane CS2 External
- External cheat with enhanced usage safety
- Vector aimbot and triggerbot with flexible settings
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CS2 SoftHub
- Aimbot and ESP with flexible parameter settings
- Built-in radar and perfect optimization without FPS drawdown
- Support for 3 languages and constant updates, affordable price