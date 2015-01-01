Mason Internal Software Counter-Strike 2

Information about cheat

Mason Internal for Counter-Strike 2 — a solid internal software for comfortable gameplay on publics and in matchmaking. The product does not try to impress with “rage” features or overloaded mechanics, but instead offers a good set of genuinely useful functions at a pleasant price. At its core is a highly configurable aimbot with separate profiles for each weapon, hitbox adjustments, smoothness settings, RCS, triggerbot, and additional operation features. Suitable both for neat legit gameplay and for a more aggressive playstyle. The visual section includes full ESP and Chams Wallhack with beautiful materials, player rendering through walls, sound indicators, off-screen arrows, and an interactive preview of all settings directly in the menu. There's also a convenient SkinChanger supporting knives, gloves, agents, and individual loadout configs for CT/T sides. The World Changer also deserves attention, offering lighting adjustment, smoke settings, skyboxes, FullBright, bullet tracers, and map visual effects. Additionally, useful exploits are available such as BunnyHop, ThirdPerson, flash/smoke removal, Quick Switch, and other QoL functions. Mason CS2 is a great choice for those who want functional and pleasant software without overpaying for unnecessary features.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam
Buy Guide

Aim Bot (Aimbot)

  • Weapon – select the weapon for which separate aimbot settings will be applied
  • Condition – conditions for aimbot operation (through smoke, while blinded, in jump)
  • Hitbox – select the target body part (head, stomach, chest, arms, legs)
  • FOV – aimbot activation radius (working area)
  • Smooth – aiming smoothness
  • First Shot Delay – delay before the first shot
  • RCS (Recoil Control System) – recoil control during shooting
  • RCS Type – choose the type of recoil compensation
  • Start Bullet – from which bullet recoil control starts
  • RCS FOV – recoil control working radius
  • Compensation – adjust recoil compensation strength in percent
  • Multipoints – multipoint hitboxes for more accurate targeting
  • Triggerbot – automatically shoots when an enemy is in the crosshair (has its own settings)

Wallhack (WH)

  • Enabled – enable Player ESP (Wallhack)
  • Behind Walls – display players through walls
  • Out Of Arrows – directional arrows for enemies outside the view
  • Sounds – display audio indicators of enemy actions (steps, jumps, etc.)
  • Enemies – chams settings for enemy models
  • Ragdoll – chams settings for ragdolls
  • Local Player – WH visual effects for your own character
  • Visible – color and material of visible enemy models
  • Invisible – color and material of enemy models behind walls
  • Chams Types – several chams types available (Bloom, Glow, Latex, etc.)
  • Items – display items carried by players
  • Bomb Timer – shows bomb timer before explosion/defuse
  • Interactive Preview – interactive real-time preview of all ESP and Chams visual settings

Skin Changer

  • Skin Changer – system for changing weapon, knife, glove and agent skins directly in the cheat menu
  • CT / T Loadout – separate skin loadouts for CT and T
  • Weapon Skin Selection – choose skins for each weapon
  • Knife Changer – change knife models
  • Glove Changer – change glove models and skins
  • Agent Changer – change character (agent) model
  • Inventory Preview – visual preview of weapons and skins
  • Skin Preview Cards – list of available skins with preview
  • Custom Weapon Configs – ability to set custom skins per weapon
  • Loadout Management – manage loadout and skin sets
  • Real-Time Apply – apply skins instantly without game restart

World Changer (Environment)

  • Bullet Trace – display bullet tracers
  • Bullet Impact – display bullet impact points
  • Grenade Trajectory – show grenade trajectory
  • Inferno – visualize Molotov/Incendiary fire zone
  • Smoke – adjust smoke grenade visibility
  • FullBright – full map lighting
  • White – white world textures
  • Specular Lighting – enhanced light reflection
  • Cubemap Reflection – enable reflective surfaces
  • Geometric Normal WS – change world lighting and normals
  • Light Modulation – brightness adjustment
  • World Modulation – map color and lighting settings
  • Sun Modulation – change sunlight
  • Clouds Modulation – cloud adjustments
  • Skybox Modulation – change skyboxes
  • Fog Modulation – adjust fog intensity
  • Override DoF – depth of field control

Exploits

  • Money Revealer – show the money of all players
  • Bunny Hop – automatic BunnyHop for continuous bhopping
  • Edge Jump – automatic jump when walking off edges
  • Smoke Removal – remove smoke grenade effects
  • Flashbang Removal – remove flashbang blind effect
  • Scope Removal – remove scope darkening (AWP, Scout, etc.)
  • Overhead Removal – remove HUD overhead elements
  • Team Intro Removal – disable team intro at match start
  • Quick Switch – fast weapon switch
  • Third Person – toggle third-person view

Other Mason CS2 Features

  • Aspect Ratio – adjust screen aspect ratio
  • Console Filter – filter and clean console messages
  • Viewmodel Changer – adjust weapon viewmodel position (X, Y, Z)
  • Hitmarker – show a custom hitmarker on hit
  • Scope Overlay – adjust scope overlay
  • Crosshair – display a customizable on-screen crosshair
  • Keybinds – show active keybinds list
  • Spectator List – separate window showing spectators watching you
  • Log Events – display game events as notifications (enemy hit, damage received, etc.)
  • Configs – profile system with configs (for different playstyles and easy switching)
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