Unnamed Full Software for WARDOGS (Unnamedtech)
Information about cheat
Unnamed Full for WARDOGS — the full version of a private solution from the developer Unnamed, featuring a set of tools for confident gameplay. At its core is a highly customizable aimbot with bone selection, FOV, smoothness, speed, target priority, and operating distance settings. Aimbot control via controller is supported, making the software convenient for different playstyles. The visual side includes informative ESP for players with skeletons, heads, view direction, health, nicknames, faction, items, and distance display. Additionally, you can see placed mines and claymores, items on the ground, ammo boxes, and supply crates. Chams highlights player models, weapons, and hands through walls with customizable display options. For shooting, No Recoil is included, while FOV Changer lets you adjust the camera's field of view. The functionality is rounded out by a custom crosshair, Battle Mode, a user-friendly menu, and a config system for saving individual settings.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enabled – enables automatic aiming at targets
- Visible Only – the aimbot works only on visible targets
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot's active area
- Draw Target Line – shows a line to the selected target
- Mouse Key – allows you to assign a key to activate the aimbot
- Mode – selects the aimbot activation mode
- Filter – determines the target selection priority
- Bone – selects the body part to aim at
- Controller – configures aimbot control via controller
- FOV – sets the radius of the aimbot's active area
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Speed – sets the speed of the crosshair moving toward the target
- Stickiness – adjusts how strongly the crosshair sticks to the target
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot working distance
- Dead Zone - creates a zone in which the aimbot does not adjust the aim
- Switch Target Delay - adjusts the delay when switching between targets
- Perfect Visible Check Per Bone - adds visibility checks for individual body parts
- Lowest HP Filter - selects the target with the lowest health pool
- Magic Bullet – bullets penetrate players through walls and other obstacles
- Spinbot – enables the rotation of your character’s model (visible only to you)
WH (ESP)
- Players ESP – enables player display through ESP
- Skeleton – shows player skeletons
- Head Circle – displays a circle around the head
- View Direction – shows the direction the player is looking
- Off-Screen Arrows – shows arrows for players outside the field of view
- Health Bar – displays the player's health
- Name – shows the player's name
- Faction – displays the player's faction affiliation
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Held Item – shows the item in the player's hands
- Claymore ESP – displays placed claymores
- Mine ESP – shows placed mines
- Dropped Item ESP – displays items on the ground
- Ammo Crate ESP – shows ammo crates
- Supply Crate ESP – displays supply crates
- Chams – WH highlighting for player models, weapons, and hands (customizable)
- Ignore Knocked - hides knocked-out players from the ESP
- Perfect Visible Check Per Bone - adds visibility checks for individual body parts
- Grenade ESP – displays the location of grenades
- FOB ESP – displays the location of bases
Other Unnamed Full WARDOGS Features
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- FOV Changer – changes the camera field of view
- Crosshair – custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Keybind List – list of features with active keybinds
- Battle-Mode – hides unnecessary ESP and leaves WH only for players (toggleable by keybind)
- Configs – full cheat config editor
- Firing Range Support - adds support for the Firing Range polygon
- Ammo Counter – displays the current/maximum number of rounds on the screen
- 3rd Person View – unlocks the third‑person view
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