Information about cheat

Unnamed Full for WARDOGS — the full version of a private solution from the developer Unnamed, featuring a set of tools for confident gameplay. At its core is a highly customizable aimbot with bone selection, FOV, smoothness, speed, target priority, and operating distance settings. Aimbot control via controller is supported, making the software convenient for different playstyles. The visual side includes informative ESP for players with skeletons, heads, view direction, health, nicknames, faction, items, and distance display. Additionally, you can see placed mines and claymores, items on the ground, ammo boxes, and supply crates. Chams highlights player models, weapons, and hands through walls with customizable display options. For shooting, No Recoil is included, while FOV Changer lets you adjust the camera's field of view. The functionality is rounded out by a custom crosshair, Battle Mode, a user-friendly menu, and a config system for saving individual settings.