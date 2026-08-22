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Arcane for WARDOGS — a hot new release from a renowned developer with a full set of features for confident gameplay. The spotlight is on a flexible Aimbot with Prediction, bone selection, FOV, smoothing, and maximum distance. Humanizer adds a more natural aiming trajectory, allowing you to finely tune the aimbot's behavior to match your own playstyle. The visual side includes detailed ESP for players with boxes, skeletons, nicknames, teams, weapons, distance, and visibility checks. You can also separately display items on the ground and vehicles to navigate the map faster. For shooting, No Recoil, No Spread, and No Sway are available, while Fullbright improves visibility in dark areas of locations. The package is rounded out with a custom crosshair, convenient keybinds, interface customization, and a config system for quickly saving ready-made presets.