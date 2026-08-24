Information about cheat

Ancient — a hot new release from a time-tested developer for WARDOGS. The mod menu offers a full set of features for confident gameplay and deep customization of nearly every parameter. At its core is a vector Aimbot with bone selection, FOV, aim smoothing, prediction, and distance limiting. You can also separately configure the aim point and its size, while No Recoil and Infinity Focus make shooting more comfortable. The visual side is just as strong: Players ESP lets you separately customize the display of enemies and teammates, including boxes, skeletons, names, health, weapons, distance, and knocked players. Vehicle ESP additionally shows vehicles, their names, seats, and the players inside. Ancient is a great choice for those who need functional software focused on precise Aimbot tuning and informative ESP without unnecessary features.