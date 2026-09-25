Information about cheat

Dullwave for WARDOGS — a powerful internal mod menu with a wide range of features for those who want maximum control over the gameplay. The main highlight of the product is an advanced Aimbot with three operating modes: classic vector Aimbot with Humanizer, Silent Aim, and Magic Bullet. Flexible parameter customization allows you to adapt aiming to different playstyles (Legit, Semi-Rage, Rage). The visual side is represented by a well-designed ESP with a readable layout and background fill for elements, which is especially useful at long distances. The menu displays players, buildings, FOBs, mortars, vehicles, loot, and other objects. Additionally, Radar Hack is available with enemy display on the tactical map and mini-map, including distance to targets. For improved comfort, Infinite Breath, Instant ADS, Instant Hit, No Recoil, No Spread, and No Sway are provided. All features are gathered in a stylish in-game menu with convenient parameter customization.