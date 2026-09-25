Dullwave Software for WARDOGS (Internal)
Information about cheat
Dullwave for WARDOGS — a powerful internal mod menu with a wide range of features for those who want maximum control over the gameplay. The main highlight of the product is an advanced Aimbot with three operating modes: classic vector Aimbot with Humanizer, Silent Aim, and Magic Bullet. Flexible parameter customization allows you to adapt aiming to different playstyles (Legit, Semi-Rage, Rage). The visual side is represented by a well-designed ESP with a readable layout and background fill for elements, which is especially useful at long distances. The menu displays players, buildings, FOBs, mortars, vehicles, loot, and other objects. Additionally, Radar Hack is available with enemy display on the tactical map and mini-map, including distance to targets. For improved comfort, Infinite Breath, Instant ADS, Instant Hit, No Recoil, No Spread, and No Sway are provided. All features are gathered in a stylish in-game menu with convenient parameter customization.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable – turns the aimbot on/off
- Silent – hidden aim assist at the target without noticeable crosshair movement
- Vector – directs shots toward the selected target using smooth aiming
- Magic Bullet – allows hitting the selected target regardless of crosshair direction
- Bind – key to activate the aimbot
- Priority – target priority selection (closest to crosshair, by distance to target)
- Type – selects the aimbot type (Silent, Vector, or Magic Bullet)
- Bone – selects the aim point (head, neck, body, or the bone closest to the crosshair)
- Draw Deadzone – displays the deadzone area around the crosshair
- Draw Bone FOV – displays the area for selected bones/hitboxes
- Draw Snapline – displays a line to the selected target
- Draw FOV – shows the aimbot's effective area as a circle
- Smooth Switch – enables smooth switching between targets
- Humanized Aim – makes aiming more natural (human-like)
- Sticky Target – locks the aimbot onto the selected target until it is eliminated
- Ignore Team – excludes teammates from the target list
- Only Visible – limits aiming to visible targets only
- Deadzone – the size of the area where the aimbot will not work
- Curve – adjusts the movement curve while aiming
Players ESP
- Player ESP – enables ESP for players
- Box Style – selects the box style (2D or Corner)
- Health Bar – displays the player's health bar
- Nickname – shows the player's nickname
- Distance – displays the distance to the player
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Snapline – displays a line to the player
- Filled – adds fill to the player's area
- Head – highlights the player's head
- Look – displays the player's view direction
- Grenade ESP – enables the display of grenades and explosives
- Show Claymore – displays Claymore mines
- Show Mine – displays mines
- Show C4 – displays C4
- Team ESP – enables ally display
- Debug ESP – enables debug ESP display
Building ESP
- Enable – enables building display using boxes
- Box Style – selects the box style (2D or corners only)
- Ignore Team Building – hides allied buildings
- Draw Background – adds a background behind building information
- Draw Distance – displays the distance to buildings
- Draw Name – shows the building name
- Draw Box – displays a box around buildings
- Show Vanguard CIWS – displays Vanguard CIWS
- Show Talon 9K-SAM – displays Talon 9K-SAM
- Show Loudspeaker – displays loudspeakers
- Show L81 Mortar – displays L81 mortars
- Show Stingray – displays Stingray
- Show Door – displays doors
- Show FOB – displays built bases/FOBs
Vehicle ESP
- Enable – enables vehicle display
- Box Style – selects the ESP style (2D or corners)
- Ignore Team Vehicle – hides allied vehicles
- Draw Background – adds a background behind vehicle information
- Draw Distance – displays the distance to vehicles
- Draw Health – shows the vehicle's health level
- Draw Name – shows the vehicle name
- Draw Box – displays a box around vehicles
- Show Spawn Vehicle – displays vehicles at spawn points
- Show Transport – displays transport vehicles
- Show Artillery – displays artillery
- Show Tank – displays tanks
- Show Air – displays air vehicles
Loot ESP
- Enable – enables loot display using boxes
- Box Style – selects the box style (full or corners only)
- Draw Background – adds a background behind loot information
- Draw Distance – displays the distance to items
- Draw Name – shows the item name
- Draw Box – displays a box around items
- Show Pickup Item – displays collectible items
- Show Loot Bag – displays loot bags
Radar Hack
- Enable – enables the radar
- Draw On Tactical Map – displays the radar on the tactical map
- Draw On Mini Map – displays the radar on the mini-map
- Draw Distance – shows the distance to targets
- Show Enemy – displays enemies on the radar
Other Dull WARDOGS Features
- Infinity Focus – infinite breath hold while aiming
- Instant Scope – instant transition to aiming mode
- Instant Hit – instant bullet hit on the target
- No Spread – disables weapon spread
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Sway – disables weapon sway
Similar Products
Arcane WARDOGS
- Vector Aimbot with Humanizer and Prediction
- Convenient ESP (Wallhack) for players, loot, and vehicles
- No Recoil, No Spread, and No Sway
Ancient WARDOGS
- Vector Aimbot with Prediction, No Recoil, and Infinity Focus
- Players ESP, Vehicle ESP (WH) with detailed parameter customization
- Convenient menu with tab separation
Unnamed Wardogs Full
- Flexible Aimbot with FOV, Smooth, Speed, Stickiness & target priority settings
- ESP + Wallhack for Players, Claymores, Mines, Ammo, Supplies & other items
- No Recoil, FOV Changer, config system and other
Softhub Wardogs
- Legit Aimbot with easy setup + RCS (Recoil Control)
- Informative ESP (Wallhack) for displaying players, vehicles, and other objects
- Legit external cheat + Stream-Proof and affordable price