Unnamed Chams Wallhack for WARDOGS
Information about cheat
Unnamed Chams — a lightweight version of the popular Unnamed product for WARDOGS, created for players who need only one key feature without unnecessary extras. The menu includes only Wallhack (WH) in the form of Chams, allowing enemies to remain visible even behind walls and other obstacles. Chams help you determine player positions in advance, assess the direction of their movement, and prepare for upcoming encounters. This information allows you to control the in-game situation better, choose advantageous positions, and coordinate more effectively with your team. The main advantage of Unnamed Chams is its minimalist approach. It does not include an aimbot, No Recoil, or other additional features that may be excessive for users who only need visual control. This makes the solution easy to use and focused exclusively on ESP capabilities through Chams.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Wallhack (WH)
- Chams – a type of wallhack with filled player models visible through walls
- Different Chams – allows using different chams options for players
- Color for Different Faction – factions are colored differently for distinction
- Red Color – players within the field of view are colored red
- Green Color – players outside the field of view are colored green (behind walls)
Similar Products
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Unnamed Wardogs Full
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