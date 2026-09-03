GHOST Software for WARDOGS
Information about cheat
GHOST WARDOGS — a hot new release from a renowned developer, featuring a signature modern menu and a wide range of functions for confident gameplay. The solution combines a flexible aimbot, informative ESP, and additional tools for full control of the battlefield situation. The aimbot allows you to fine-tune FOV, smoothness, hitboxes, distance, and aim speed. For more natural behavior, Humanize is included, while Recoil Control additionally helps compensate for recoil while aiming. ESP covers players, loot, and vehicles. For enemies, you can display boxes, names, health, skeletons, weapons, status, distance, and lines, while Offscreen Arrows will indicate the direction of targets outside the screen. Separate filters are also available for weapons, ammunition, medical items, armor, modifications, and various types of vehicles. The functionality is complemented by a 2D Radar with player display, as well as Battle Mode for quickly hiding unnecessary information during firefights. Stream-Proof hides the software interface during screen capture, and the config system allows you to save ready-made settings and load them next time.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable – enables automatic aiming at targets
- FOV – sets the aimbot target acquisition area
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- Hitbox – selects the body part to aim at
- Bone Mode – selects the target bone processing mode
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot operating distance
- Recoil Control – adjusts recoil compensation while aiming
- Humanize – enables more natural crosshair movement
- Jitter – adds slight random movement while aiming
- Deadzone – sets the area in which the aimbot does not adjust the crosshair
- Reaction Min – minimum aimbot reaction delay to a target
- Reaction Max – maximum aimbot reaction delay to a target
- Max Speed – limits the maximum crosshair movement speed
- Skip Downed – skips knockout players when choosing a target for an aimbot
- Silent Aim – hidden targeting of the current target without aiming the crosshair
- Vector Aim – aiming at the enemy with smooth targeting
- Magic Bullet – teleports projectiles to the target when firing without moving the sight
- Target Line – a line from the crosshair to the target
Player ESP
- Enable – enables ESP display for players
- Visible Check – highlights visible players with a different color
- Box – displays a box around the player
- Name – shows the player's nickname
- Health – displays the player's health as a bar
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Weapon – displays the player's weapon
- State – shows the player's current state
- Snapline – displays a line from the screen to the player
- Offscreen Arrows – shows arrows for players outside the field of view
- State – displays the current state of the player
- ADS Indicator – shows when the enemy uses aiming
- Faction ESP – displays the player's affiliation to a certain faction
- Visible Check – displays the player’s skeleton taking into account their visibility (not behind a wall)
- Global Font – adjusts the font size for players and bots
- Max Distance – adjusts the overall display distance for players and bots
Loot ESP
- Enable – enables loot display
- Weapons – shows weapons
- Ammo – shows ammunition
- Meds – shows medical supplies
- Armor – shows armor
- Attachments – shows weapon attachments
- Corpse – enables display of player corpses
- Other – shows other items
Vehicle ESP
- Enable – enables vehicle display
- Hide Teammates – hides allied equipment
- Vehicle Faction – determines the vehicle faction (ALLY/ENEMY)
- ATV – shows ATVs
- SUV – shows SUVs
- Pickup – shows pickup trucks
- Truck – shows trucks
- Helicopter – shows helicopters
- Attack Heli – shows attack helicopters
- Tank – shows tanks
- Artillery (SPH-2) – displays the SPH-2 artillery unit
- APC – displays an APC on the map
- Turret – displays turrets
- Loudspeaker – displays loudspeakers
- Bobcat
- Dune Buggy
- Kodiak
- Kodiak [Pickup]
- Kodiak [Turret]
- Humvee
- Humvee [Turret]
- Humvee [Minigun]
- Ural
- Ural Defender
- Ural Defender [Turret]
- MH-6
- AH-6M
- AH-6R [Rockets]
- Z20 Lakota
- Z20 Lakota [Miniguns]
- Havoc
- L2A6
- SPH-2
- APC
Other GHOST Wardogs Features
- Radar – 2D radar displaying players
- Config Name – configuration name
- Create – creates a new configuration
- Delete – deletes the selected configuration
- Save – saves the current settings
- Load – loads a saved configuration
- Keybind Indicator – shows active feature hotkeys
- Shadow Text – adds a shadow to ESP text
- Stream-Proof – hides the menu from screen capture
- Battle Mode – hides unnecessary ESP when the bound key is pressed
- Crosshair – additional customizable crosshair
- Menu Key – allows assigning a key to open the menu
- DPI Scale – changes the scale of the menu interface
- FOB ESP – shows advanced operational bases on the map
- Buildable ESP – displays available buildings and objects, including radios, fortifications, barbed wire, and other structures
- Supply ESP – shows supply points and facilities on the map
- Custom Crosshair – adds a custom crosshair with the option to customize the color
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil with a force setting
- Unlimited Focus – provides an infinite breath hold while aiming
- No Sway – disables weapon sway while aiming
- Mortar Calculator – a mortar calculator with support for L81 and SPH-2
Similar Products
Arcane WARDOGS
- Vector Aimbot with Humanizer and Prediction
- Convenient ESP (Wallhack) for players, loot, and vehicles
- No Recoil, No Spread, and No Sway
Ancient WARDOGS
- Vector Aimbot with Prediction, No Recoil, and Infinity Focus
- Players ESP, Vehicle ESP (WH) with detailed parameter customization
- Convenient menu with tab separation
Unnamed Wardogs Full
- Flexible Aimbot with FOV, Smooth, Speed, Stickiness & target priority settings
- ESP + Wallhack for Players, Claymores, Mines, Ammo, Supplies & other items
- No Recoil, FOV Changer, config system and other
Dullwave Wardogs
- Powerful Aimbot with 3 Modes & Flexible Settings + Humanizer (Vector, Silent, Magic)
- Detailed and Visually Appealing ESP (Wallhack): Players, Buildings, Vehicles, Loot
- No Recoil, No Spread, No Sway, Insta Hit, Insta ADS, and other exploits