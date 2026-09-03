Information about cheat

GHOST WARDOGS — a hot new release from a renowned developer, featuring a signature modern menu and a wide range of functions for confident gameplay. The solution combines a flexible aimbot, informative ESP, and additional tools for full control of the battlefield situation. The aimbot allows you to fine-tune FOV, smoothness, hitboxes, distance, and aim speed. For more natural behavior, Humanize is included, while Recoil Control additionally helps compensate for recoil while aiming. ESP covers players, loot, and vehicles. For enemies, you can display boxes, names, health, skeletons, weapons, status, distance, and lines, while Offscreen Arrows will indicate the direction of targets outside the screen. Separate filters are also available for weapons, ammunition, medical items, armor, modifications, and various types of vehicles. The functionality is complemented by a 2D Radar with player display, as well as Battle Mode for quickly hiding unnecessary information during firefights. Stream-Proof hides the software interface during screen capture, and the config system allows you to save ready-made settings and load them next time.