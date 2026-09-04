Fecurity Software for WARDOGS
Information about cheat
Fecurity is a premium cheat for WARDOGS from a well-known developer, currently in active development and regularly receiving new features and improvements. The product combines a powerful Aimbot, signature ESP, and a set of useful in-game features while maintaining convenient and clean customization. The main highlight of the aimbot is its flexible aiming system with attractive visual configuration and a convenient hitbox selector. You can choose body part priorities, set FOV, use Visible Only and Enemy Only, configure the delay between targets, and assign multiple activation keys. RCS additionally helps compensate for recoil while shooting. The signature Players ESP provides detailed information about enemies: Box, Skeleton, Health, Distance, and Weapon. Special attention should be given to the Box ESP, whose size accurately matches the player model, making the visuals look neat and informative. Fecurity is further enhanced by No Recoil and No Spread features, as well as box transparency settings for targets outside the field of view and full ESP color customization. The result is a universal solution for WARDOGS with a focus on convenience, visual quality, and regular product development.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enabled – enables automatic aiming at targets
- Visible Only – the aimbot works only on visible targets
- Enemy Only – aims only at enemies
- Recoil Compensation – compensates for recoil while shooting
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot's working area
- FOV – sets the size of the aimbot's working area
- Target Switch Delay – sets the delay before switching to another target
- Nearest Coefficient – adjusts the priority of the nearest targets
- Hitbox Priority – sets the priority of hitboxes for aiming
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Second Aim Key – additional key to activate the aimbot
- Toggle Key – key to toggle the aimbot state (on/off)
- Hitbox Priority – allows selecting the priority order of body parts for aiming
- Magic Bullet – a mode in which bullets shoot through all objects
WH
- Players ESP - wallhack for displaying players and information about them
- Enemy Only - show only enemies
- Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline for boxes
- Health - players' HP amount (shown as a bar)
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - WH working range
- Weapon - show the name of the weapon in hand
- Show Earn Cash Value – displays the amount of money earned
- Show Kills – displays the number of kills
- Show Deaths – displays the number of deaths
- Faction Name – displays the name of the player's faction.
- Faction Underline – adds an underscore to the name of the faction
- FOB ESP – displays advanced operational bases on a map
- Landmines ESP – displays mines on the map
- Explosive ESP – displays explosives and other explosive objects
- Player Bag ESP – displays players’ bags on the map
VEHICLE ESP
- Box – displays a boxes around the vehicle (Disabled, 2D or 3D)
- Info – displays the selected info about the vehicle
- Name – shows the vehicle’s name
- Distance – the distance to the vehicle
- Health – shows the vehicle’s durability level
- Health Parts – shows the durability of the vehicle’s parts
- Fuel – shows the amount of fuel in the vehicle
- Key – key to enable and disable Vehicle ESP
- Max Distance – adjusts the maximum distance at which the vehicle is displayed
Other Fecurity WARDOGS features
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Spread – disables bullet spread
- Invisible Opacity – adjusts the opacity of boxes for enemies outside the field of view
- Menu Key – key to activate the menu
- Colors – ability to customize ESP colors to your liking
- No Overweight – disables the weight limit, allowing you to carry a large amount of weight without penalties
- Infinite Stamina – provides an endless supply of stamina
Similar Products
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