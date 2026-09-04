Information about cheat

Fecurity is a premium cheat for WARDOGS from a well-known developer, currently in active development and regularly receiving new features and improvements. The product combines a powerful Aimbot, signature ESP, and a set of useful in-game features while maintaining convenient and clean customization. The main highlight of the aimbot is its flexible aiming system with attractive visual configuration and a convenient hitbox selector. You can choose body part priorities, set FOV, use Visible Only and Enemy Only, configure the delay between targets, and assign multiple activation keys. RCS additionally helps compensate for recoil while shooting. The signature Players ESP provides detailed information about enemies: Box, Skeleton, Health, Distance, and Weapon. Special attention should be given to the Box ESP, whose size accurately matches the player model, making the visuals look neat and informative. Fecurity is further enhanced by No Recoil and No Spread features, as well as box transparency settings for targets outside the field of view and full ESP color customization. The result is a universal solution for WARDOGS with a focus on convenience, visual quality, and regular product development.