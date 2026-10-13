Information about cheat

Bleak for WARDOGS — a practical mod menu with a basic set of features for comfortable gameplay. The product combines a customizable Aimbot with simple controls, an informative Player ESP, and a well-developed World ESP for tracking important objects on the map. Special attention should be given to the loot display system: items are divided into categories, and smart filters let you choose which objects to show. This helps you find useful resources faster without cluttering the screen with unnecessary information. The visual toolkit is complemented by Radar Hack, which provides an alternative way to monitor the situation around you. Additional features include No Recoil to disable recoil and Bullet Prediction to account for target movement while shooting. All key settings are gathered in a convenient menu that is easy to customize to your preferences. The Bleak interface supports both Russian and English.