Morphine Software for Rust
Information about cheat
Meet Morphine for Rust — a feature-rich software solution with a modern interface and deep customization. It offers flexible configuration to match your individual playstyle and a wide range of capabilities. Among the key features are a customizable AimBot with modes for a more subtle Legit style or aggressive gameplay, as well as separate settings for different weapon types. ESP and Chams Wallhack allow you to finely tune the display of players, objects, and other elements through a convenient menu with preview support. World ESP displays resources, items, building objects, tool cupboards, turrets, workbenches, traps, and in-game events, including the patrol helicopter and Bradley. Raid ESP helps track active raids. Also available are HUD, radar, tracers, player Hotbar, rocket assistance, and visual settings: lighting, fog, clouds, stars, and time of day. Risk Mode limits the use of potentially risky features.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable – turns the aimbot on and off
- Aim Key – assigns the aimbot activation key
- Visible Check – the aimbot works only on visible targets
- Silent – enables silent aim without normal crosshair movement
- Target NPC – enable/disable aim on NPCs
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- Hitchance – the chance of the aimbot triggering/hitting the target
- FOV – the size of the target acquisition area
- Max Distance – sets the maximum distance for the aimbot to work
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot range on the screen
- Line to Target – draws a line from the crosshair to the selected target
- Prediction Dot – displays the movement prediction point of the target
- Aim Bone – allows selecting body parts to aim at (head, pelvis, and legs)
- Override Bone – select a specific bone for forced aiming
Player ESP (WH)
- Enable – turns player ESP on/off
- Visible Check – players in line of sight are highlighted with a different color
- Player Type – allows configuring WH for each player type separately
- Enemies – display other players/enemies
- Sleepers – highlights sleeping players with a separate color
- Wounded – highlights wounded players with a separate color
- Box Style – choose the style of the box around the player model
- Box – displays a box around the player model
- Skeleton – displays the player model skeleton
- Health Bar – shows the player's health bar
- Nickname – displays the player's nickname
- Distance Tag – shows the distance to the player
- Team ID – displays the player's team identifier
- Flags – shows additional statuses and information about the player
- Held Item – displays the item in the player's hands
- Item Icon – shows the icon of the item in the player's hands
- Draw Indicators – enables additional indicators for players
- Indicator Settings – indicator display settings
- Draw on Map – displays players on the map
- Draw on Radar – displays players on the radar
- Chams – enables WH highlighting of player models through the selected display style
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance for players
- ESP Preview – preview window for ESP settings
World ESP
- Raid ESP – displays information about raid events and activity
- Sleeping Bag – shows the location of sleeping bags
- Cupboards – displays cupboards for resource storage and building control
- Workbenches – shows the location of workbenches
- Gun Trap – displays automatic gun traps
- Turret – shows the location of auto turrets
- Sam Site – displays SAM site positions
- Flame Turret – shows flame turrets
- Land Mine – displays the location of land mines
- Corpses – shows player corpses
- Backpacks – displays backpacks with items
- Dropped Items – shows items lying on the ground
- Animals – shows the location of animals
- Bradley – displays the Bradley APC
- Chinook – shows the CH-47 Chinook helicopter
- Patrol Heli – displays the patrol helicopter
- Mini Copter – displays minicopters
- Scrap Heli – shows the Scrap Transport Helicopter
- Bicycle – displays bicycles
- Motor Bike – shows motorcycles
- Horse – displays horses
- Boat – shows boats
- Sulfur – displays sulfur ore deposits
- Metal – shows metal ore deposits
- Stone – displays stone deposits
- Hemp – shows hemp plants
- Crates – displays loot crates
HUD
- Hitmarkers – displays a visual hit indicator on the target
- Rocket Helper – enables an assistant for using rocket weapons
- Reload Indicator – displays a weapon reload indicator
- Local Tracer – shows the local trace or trajectory of shots
- World Tracer – displays shot traces or trajectories in the game world
- Copy Steam Link – allows copying the selected player's Steam link
- Hotbar – displays the player's quick access bar (hotbar)
- Clothing – shows the selected player's gear and clothing
- Enable Radar – enables on-screen radar (configurable)
Exploits
- Infinite Jump – allows performing multiple jumps
- Speedhack – increases the character's movement speed
- Spider – allows moving on steep surfaces and obstacles
- Auto Sprint – automatically enables sprint while moving
- Free Camera – enables a free-fly camera
- Third Person – switches the camera to third-person view
- Zoom – allows changing the zoom level
- Change FOV – changes the camera field of view
- Aspect Ratio – allows changing the image aspect ratio
- No Sway – disables weapon and hand sway
- No Bob – removes camera bobbing while moving
- No Animation – disables certain character and weapon animations
- Hand Position – allows changing the position of hands and weapon on the screen
- Remove Layers – removes certain visual layers of buildings (by keybind)
- Fast Loot – speeds up item looting
- Instant Revive – allows instantly reviving another player
- Loot All Containers – speeds up looting container contents
- Drop All – allows quickly dropping all items (by keybind)
Weapon Settings
- Recoil Compensation – enables weapon recoil compensation
- No Recoil – disables recoil while shooting
- No Spread – removes bullet spread
- Shotgun No Spread – disables pellet spread when firing shotguns
- Force Automatic – allows using automatic fire mode
- Fast Bullet – increases bullet velocity
- Rapid Fire – increases the weapon's rate of fire
- Fat Bullet – increases the bullet hitbox size
- Always Shoot – allows firing under certain weapon restrictions
- Instant Eoka – speeds up the firing of the Eoka homemade pistol
- Instant Bow – speeds up the use of the regular bow
- Instant Compound – speeds up the use of the compound bow
World Settings
- Bright Ambient – makes ambient lighting brighter and improves visibility in dark areas
- Fog Color – allows changing the fog color
- Sky Color – changes the sky color
- Change Clouds – configure cloud display and appearance
- Change Stars – allows changing the appearance of the starry sky
- Change Time – changes the time of day in the game
- Change Atmosphere – allows configuring the visual atmosphere parameters
- Change Weather – changes weather conditions and their visual appearance
Other Morphine Rust Features
- Localization – the menu is available in English and Russian
- Accent Color – allows choosing the menu accent color
- Lock Mouse – blocks mouse clicks in the game while the menu is open
- Support Scroll – enable mouse wheel scrolling support
- Risk Mode – disable all risky features in the menu
- Configurations – a system of your settings for different playstyles with convenient management
- Hand Chams – displays a cham overlay on your hands
- Weapon Chams – displays a cham overlay on your weapon
- Battle Mode – disables unnecessary ESP at the press of a button
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