Information about cheat

Meet Morphine for Rust — a feature-rich software solution with a modern interface and deep customization. It offers flexible configuration to match your individual playstyle and a wide range of capabilities. Among the key features are a customizable AimBot with modes for a more subtle Legit style or aggressive gameplay, as well as separate settings for different weapon types. ESP and Chams Wallhack allow you to finely tune the display of players, objects, and other elements through a convenient menu with preview support. World ESP displays resources, items, building objects, tool cupboards, turrets, workbenches, traps, and in-game events, including the patrol helicopter and Bradley. Raid ESP helps track active raids. Also available are HUD, radar, tracers, player Hotbar, rocket assistance, and visual settings: lighting, fog, clouds, stars, and time of day. Risk Mode limits the use of potentially risky features.