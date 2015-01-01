Information about cheat

Pussycat — an affordable and functional private software for Rust, made as an External solution, which improves security and stability. The software offers an optimal balance of features and price, making it ideal for comfortable gameplay. It includes a flexible aimbot with prediction, FOV adjustment, smoothness and hitboxes. Additional options like Hitchance and target filters allow you to adapt shooting for a legit style. ESP is implemented extensively: players with inventory and equipment, NPCs, sleepers, vehicles, animals, resources and key objects are displayed. There is also a separate ESP for items, traps, turrets and containers with flexible distance and visual settings. The functionality is complemented by a 2D radar, Debug Camera, Spiderman, texture removal, as well as FPS‑boost features (cache cleaning, weather and lighting optimization). The menu supports multiple languages and offers flexible color customization. Pussycat is a universal Rust solution with good performance and an affordable price.