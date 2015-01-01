Pussycat External Software for Rust
Information about cheat
Pussycat — an affordable and functional private software for Rust, made as an External solution, which improves security and stability. The software offers an optimal balance of features and price, making it ideal for comfortable gameplay. It includes a flexible aimbot with prediction, FOV adjustment, smoothness and hitboxes. Additional options like Hitchance and target filters allow you to adapt shooting for a legit style. ESP is implemented extensively: players with inventory and equipment, NPCs, sleepers, vehicles, animals, resources and key objects are displayed. There is also a separate ESP for items, traps, turrets and containers with flexible distance and visual settings. The functionality is complemented by a 2D radar, Debug Camera, Spiderman, texture removal, as well as FPS‑boost features (cache cleaning, weather and lighting optimization). The menu supports multiple languages and offers flexible color customization. Pussycat is a universal Rust solution with good performance and an affordable price.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim Bot (Aimbot)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Hitbox – select priority body part (closest to crosshair, head, body, etc.)
- Aim Type – select aimbot type
- Ignore Knocked – ignore knocked players
- Ignore Team – ignore teammates
- Prediction – enables target movement prediction
- Hitchance – enables hit chance check
- Hitchance Value – adjusts aimbot hit chance
- Smoothing X – horizontal aim smoothing
- Smoothing Y – vertical aim smoothing
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot working distance
- FOV – aimbot field of view size
- Draw FOV – display aimbot FOV
- Filled FOV – fill the FOV area
- Draw Arrows – display directional arrows pointing to targets around FOV
- Size – arrow size
- Distance – arrow display distance
- Thickness – arrow line thickness
- Dynamic Arrows – dynamic arrows depending on target positions
Players ESP
- Enabled – enables enemy display
- Box – displays players with boxes
- Box Style – choose box style (full, corners)
- Snaplines – draws ESP lines to players
- Snaplines Style – style of ESP lines
- Skeleton – displays player skeleton ESP
- Name – shows player nicknames
- TeamID – displays team ID
- SteamID – shows player Steam ID
- Item in Hands – displays current item in hands
- Item in Belts – shows items on belt (hotbar)
- Icons Belts – displays belt item icons
- Item in Body – shows items on body (armor)
- Icons Body – displays item icons on body
- Ignore Team – hide teammates in ESP
- Wounded – shows wounded players
- Scientists – displays NPC scientists
- Sleepers – shows sleeping players
- Show Distance – displays distance to targets
- Chams – enables wallhack model highlighting
- Chams Style – choose chams style (several types)
- Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance
World ESP
- Enable – enables world object display by key
- Show Icons – displays object icons
- Elite Crate – shows elite crates
- Normal Crate – displays normal crates
- Military Crate – shows military crates
- Tools Crate – displays tool crates
- Locked Crate – shows locked crates
- Food Box – displays food boxes
- Loot Barrel – shows loot barrels
- SamSite – displays SAM sites
- Supply Drop – shows supply drops
- Diesel – displays diesel fuel
- Recycler – shows recycler
- Fuel Recycler – displays fuel recycler
- Corpses – shows player and NPC corpses
- Blueprint Basic – displays basic blueprints
- Blueprint Advanced – shows advanced blueprints
- Max Distance – maximum object display distance
Items ESP (Ground Items)
- Items in ground – displays items on the ground
- Show Text – shows textual information about items
- Show Icons – displays item icons
- Icon Size – item icon size
- Max Distance – item display distance
- Turrets – displays turrets
- Traps – shows traps
- Hemp – displays hemp plants
- Cupboard – shows Tool Cupboards
- Bags – displays sleeping bags
- Stone – shows stone nodes
- Sulfur – displays sulfur nodes
- Metal – shows metal ore
- Keycard – displays keycards
- FuseBox – shows fuse boxes
- Switch – displays switches
- Seismic Sensor – shows seismic sensors
- Halloween – displays Halloween items
Entities ESP (Vehicles, etc.)
- Enable – enables entity display
- Bradley – shows Bradley APC
- Patrol Heli – displays patrol helicopter
- Cargo – shows cargo ship
- Tug Boat – displays tugboat
- Row Boat – shows rowboat
- Speed Boat – displays motorboat
- Kayak Boat – shows kayak
- Submarine – displays submarine
- Air Balloon – shows hot air balloon
- Transport Copter – displays transport helicopter
- Minicopter – shows minicopter
- Attack Copter – displays attack helicopter
- Bike – shows bicycles
- Snowmobile – displays snowmobiles
- Animals – shows animals
- Horse – displays horses
- Drone – shows drones
- Train – displays trains
- Health Value – displays entity health as text
- Health Bar – shows health as a bar
- Max Distance – maximum display distance
Other Pussycat Rust Features
- Radar – enables 2D radar (customizable)
- Disable Textures – disables textures (water, buildings, grass, trees, terrain, world textures, etc.)
- Spiderman – allows climbing surfaces and disables fall damage
- No Fall Damage – disables fall damage
- Clear Cache ESP – clears ESP cache to improve FPS
- Perfect Weather – automatically sets perfect weather and boosts game FPS
- Bright Day – bright day mode (customizable)
- Bright Night – enables bright and beautiful night (customizable)
- Debug Camera – free camera for base scouting
- Block Jumps – block jumps when using the camera
- Reset Camera – resets camera to default position
- Languages – menu supports multiple languages (English, Russian)
- Custom ESP Colors – allows customization of ESP colors
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