TitanX EAC HWID Spoofer (Ban Bypass)
Information about cheat
TitanX EAC Spoofer — an advanced solution for modifying Windows hardware identity at the kernel level. The software uses kernel-level technologies, providing deep and stable HWID spoofing without superficial methods. The product covers key system components: storage devices (NVMe/SATA) with changes to serial numbers, GUIDs, and partition parameters, as well as the motherboard and BIOS with full SMBIOS modification (UUID, Serial, Product, Chassis, and more). Additionally, it implements spoofing of CPU and GPU identifiers, including PCI devices and display data. The network layer is also thoroughly handled: generation of new MAC addresses, updating adapter identifiers, and clearing network traces. An important part is system cleaning — resetting MachineGuid, logs, driver caches, and telemetry. TitanX is a comprehensive tool for deep system masking with a high level of control and reliability.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC)
Supported Games
- Rust
- Dead by Daylight
- 7 Days to Die
- Sea of Thieves
- SCUM
- Fortnite
- War Thunder
- ARC Raiders
- Apex Legends
- Ark SE + Ark Ascended
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Some other games using the EAC anti-cheat
Spoofed Data
- Serial numbers, model, and firmware version of storage devices (HDD, SSD, M.2, NVME, SATA)
- Spoofing GPT and MBR partitions on disks
- Modification of NGUID and EUI64 for NVMe
- Updating Volume Serial and Partition Entry Array
- Spoofing SMBIOS data (System UUID, Serial, Manufacturer, Product)
- Spoofing motherboard data (chassis, model, asset, BIOS release date, etc.)
- Spoofing CPU data
- Spoofing GPU data
- Spoofing MAC addresses for all network adapters
- Rotation of component IDs for Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
- Cleaning traces in the Registry
- Clearing shadow copies and restore points
- Cleaning telemetry data
- Cleaning EventLog entries and driver cache
- Cleaning other traces related to EAC
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