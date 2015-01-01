Information about cheat

TitanX EAC Spoofer — an advanced solution for modifying Windows hardware identity at the kernel level. The software uses kernel-level technologies, providing deep and stable HWID spoofing without superficial methods. The product covers key system components: storage devices (NVMe/SATA) with changes to serial numbers, GUIDs, and partition parameters, as well as the motherboard and BIOS with full SMBIOS modification (UUID, Serial, Product, Chassis, and more). Additionally, it implements spoofing of CPU and GPU identifiers, including PCI devices and display data. The network layer is also thoroughly handled: generation of new MAC addresses, updating adapter identifiers, and clearing network traces. An important part is system cleaning — resetting MachineGuid, logs, driver caches, and telemetry. TitanX is a comprehensive tool for deep system masking with a high level of control and reliability.