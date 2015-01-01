Information about cheat

Mason ABI Spoofer — a specialized tool for bypassing HWID bans in Arena Breakout Infinite. The solution is developed exclusively for ABI and allows you to quickly restore the ability to play after receiving a hardware ban by masking the hardware identifiers used by the game’s protection system. The spoofer features easy launch, stable performance, and is focused solely on Arena Breakout Infinite, ensuring proper compatibility specifically with this game. Simply run the program and prepare your computer to use a new game account. Mason ABI Spoofer is an excellent choice for players who need to quickly regain access to Arena Breakout Infinite without unnecessary complications. Important: the program is intended only for Arena Breakout Infinite and does not work with other games. The spoofer does not remove existing account bans — it allows you to use new accounts without issues by bypassing the HWID ban and preventing re-linking to the serial numbers of your main hardware.