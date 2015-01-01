Crooked Arms Software for Arena Breakout Infinite (ABI)

Information about cheat

Crooked Arms — a powerful and versatile tool for Arena Breakout, combining an accurate aimbot, advanced visuals, and convenient map awareness features. The aimbot focuses on stability and precision: prediction support, recoil and breathing compensation, bone selection, FOV and smoothness adjustment. Target lock and switch delay allow you to adapt aiming behavior to any style — from legit to more aggressive. ESP covers players and bots with maximum detail: level, health, gear, weapons, ammo, and even loot value on a character. Loot ESP includes extended filters with sorting by price and rarity, making it easy to quickly find valuable items. Additionally, a 2D radar, Battle Mode for disabling unnecessary ESP, and StreamProof for safe recording and streaming are available. A flexible customization system completes the experience of a convenient and well‑designed solution.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & Intel
  • Client: Steam, Arena Breakout Launcher
Buy Guide

Aim Bot (Aimbot)

  • Enable Aimbot – enable/disable aimbot
  • Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot (works while held)
  • Aim Prediction – predicts target movement when aiming
  • Compensate Breath & Recoil in Optic Scope – compensates breathing and recoil when using optics
  • Aiming at Knocked Players – aims at knocked players
  • Aiming at Bots (Wild Player) – aims at bots when playing as a scav
  • Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
  • Lock Target – aimbot locks onto the active target (sticks)
  • Target Switch Delay (ms) – delay when switching between targets
  • Smooth – smooths aimbot movement when aiming
  • Show Snapline – shows a line to the target inside the FOV
  • Show FOV – displays the aimbot radius circle
  • FOV – aimbot target acquisition radius
  • Max Distance – maximum distance at which aimbot works
  • Bones Selection – choose body parts for aimbot (head, neck, elbows, torso, pelvis, knees)

Players ESP

  • Only Visible – displays only players visible on screen
  • My Team Players – shows teammates
  • Name – displays the player’s nickname
  • Team – shows team affiliation
  • Level – displays the player’s level
  • Health – shows player health as a bar
  • Category – displays the player type (category)
  • Weapon in Hands – shows the current weapon in hands
  • Ammo Count in Weapon – displays magazine ammo count
  • Cost of Player Items – shows the value of the player’s equipment
  • Corpse – displays player corpses
  • Line – draw snaplines from screen to players
  • Box Type – appearance of ESP boxes (off, full, 3D)
  • Skeleton – ESP skeleton based on player model
  • Skeleton Type – skeleton appearance (classic, HP-based)
  • Skeleton Line Thickness – skeleton ESP line thickness
  • Skeleton Display Distance – max distance skeletons are displayed
  • Distance – displays distance to the player in meters
  • Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance for players

Bots ESP

  • Only Visible – displays only bots visible on screen
  • Name – shows bot name
  • Level – displays NPC level
  • Health – shows health bar
  • Category – displays bot type/class
  • Weapon in Hands – shows weapon in hands
  • Ammo Count in Weapon – magazine ammo count
  • Cost of Bot Items – displays bot equipment value
  • Corpse – shows bot corpses
  • Line – displays ESP lines to bots
  • Box – ESP as boxes
  • Box Type – appearance of bot ESP boxes (off, 2D, 3D)
  • Skeleton Type – ESP skeleton style (classic, HP-based)
  • Skeleton Line Thickness – ESP skeleton line thickness
  • Skeleton Display Distance – skeleton display range
  • Distance – displays distance to the bot
  • Display Distance – maximum ESP display distance for bots

Loot ESP

  • Open Loot List – open the loot list with detailed category settings
  • Loot List Sort Type – sorting method for loot (by name or value)
  • Weapons – show weapons
  • Weapon accessories – display weapon attachments and mods
  • Ammo – show ammunition
  • Equipments – various equipment
  • Medical supplies – various medical items
  • Provisions – show food and consumables
  • Keys – different keys and keycards
  • Miscellaneous – general items
  • Quest Items – quest items
  • Other Items – other item types
  • Use Item Rarity Color – use rarity color highlighting
  • Item Durability – display item durability (if available)
  • Item Count – show item quantity
  • Show Item Price – display item value
  • Limit by Price – filter items by minimum value
  • Max Distance – maximum distance for loot display

2D Radar (Radar Hack)

  • Enable Radar – enable in‑game radar window
  • Show Players – show players on radar
  • Show Bots – show bots on radar
  • Max Distance – radar display distance
  • Position by X – radar horizontal position
  • Position by Y – radar vertical position
  • Size – radar window size
  • Alpha – radar transparency

Other Crooked ABI Features

  • No Recoil – disable weapon recoil
  • Show Ammo Count – display ammo count
  • Draw crosshair – show an additional crosshair in the center
  • Battle-Mode – hotkey to quickly hide loot display
  • Menu Key – cheat menu hotkey
  • StreamProof – hides ESP and cheat elements from screen capture (OBS etc.), making them invisible on streams or recordings
  • Custom ESP Colors – separate tab for customizing ESP element colors (box, lines, text, etc.)
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