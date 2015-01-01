Crooked Arms Software for Arena Breakout Infinite (ABI)
Information about cheat
Crooked Arms — a powerful and versatile tool for Arena Breakout, combining an accurate aimbot, advanced visuals, and convenient map awareness features. The aimbot focuses on stability and precision: prediction support, recoil and breathing compensation, bone selection, FOV and smoothness adjustment. Target lock and switch delay allow you to adapt aiming behavior to any style — from legit to more aggressive. ESP covers players and bots with maximum detail: level, health, gear, weapons, ammo, and even loot value on a character. Loot ESP includes extended filters with sorting by price and rarity, making it easy to quickly find valuable items. Additionally, a 2D radar, Battle Mode for disabling unnecessary ESP, and StreamProof for safe recording and streaming are available. A flexible customization system completes the experience of a convenient and well‑designed solution.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & Intel
- Client: Steam, Arena Breakout Launcher
Aim Bot (Aimbot)
- Enable Aimbot – enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot (works while held)
- Aim Prediction – predicts target movement when aiming
- Compensate Breath & Recoil in Optic Scope – compensates breathing and recoil when using optics
- Aiming at Knocked Players – aims at knocked players
- Aiming at Bots (Wild Player) – aims at bots when playing as a scav
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Lock Target – aimbot locks onto the active target (sticks)
- Target Switch Delay (ms) – delay when switching between targets
- Smooth – smooths aimbot movement when aiming
- Show Snapline – shows a line to the target inside the FOV
- Show FOV – displays the aimbot radius circle
- FOV – aimbot target acquisition radius
- Max Distance – maximum distance at which aimbot works
- Bones Selection – choose body parts for aimbot (head, neck, elbows, torso, pelvis, knees)
Players ESP
- Only Visible – displays only players visible on screen
- My Team Players – shows teammates
- Name – displays the player’s nickname
- Team – shows team affiliation
- Level – displays the player’s level
- Health – shows player health as a bar
- Category – displays the player type (category)
- Weapon in Hands – shows the current weapon in hands
- Ammo Count in Weapon – displays magazine ammo count
- Cost of Player Items – shows the value of the player’s equipment
- Corpse – displays player corpses
- Line – draw snaplines from screen to players
- Box Type – appearance of ESP boxes (off, full, 3D)
- Skeleton – ESP skeleton based on player model
- Skeleton Type – skeleton appearance (classic, HP-based)
- Skeleton Line Thickness – skeleton ESP line thickness
- Skeleton Display Distance – max distance skeletons are displayed
- Distance – displays distance to the player in meters
- Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance for players
Bots ESP
- Only Visible – displays only bots visible on screen
- Name – shows bot name
- Level – displays NPC level
- Health – shows health bar
- Category – displays bot type/class
- Weapon in Hands – shows weapon in hands
- Ammo Count in Weapon – magazine ammo count
- Cost of Bot Items – displays bot equipment value
- Corpse – shows bot corpses
- Line – displays ESP lines to bots
- Box – ESP as boxes
- Box Type – appearance of bot ESP boxes (off, 2D, 3D)
- Skeleton Type – ESP skeleton style (classic, HP-based)
- Skeleton Line Thickness – ESP skeleton line thickness
- Skeleton Display Distance – skeleton display range
- Distance – displays distance to the bot
- Display Distance – maximum ESP display distance for bots
Loot ESP
- Open Loot List – open the loot list with detailed category settings
- Loot List Sort Type – sorting method for loot (by name or value)
- Weapons – show weapons
- Weapon accessories – display weapon attachments and mods
- Ammo – show ammunition
- Equipments – various equipment
- Medical supplies – various medical items
- Provisions – show food and consumables
- Keys – different keys and keycards
- Miscellaneous – general items
- Quest Items – quest items
- Other Items – other item types
- Use Item Rarity Color – use rarity color highlighting
- Item Durability – display item durability (if available)
- Item Count – show item quantity
- Show Item Price – display item value
- Limit by Price – filter items by minimum value
- Max Distance – maximum distance for loot display
2D Radar (Radar Hack)
- Enable Radar – enable in‑game radar window
- Show Players – show players on radar
- Show Bots – show bots on radar
- Max Distance – radar display distance
- Position by X – radar horizontal position
- Position by Y – radar vertical position
- Size – radar window size
- Alpha – radar transparency
Other Crooked ABI Features
- No Recoil – disable weapon recoil
- Show Ammo Count – display ammo count
- Draw crosshair – show an additional crosshair in the center
- Battle-Mode – hotkey to quickly hide loot display
- Menu Key – cheat menu hotkey
- StreamProof – hides ESP and cheat elements from screen capture (OBS etc.), making them invisible on streams or recordings
- Custom ESP Colors – separate tab for customizing ESP element colors (box, lines, text, etc.)
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