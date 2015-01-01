Information about cheat

Crooked Arms — a powerful and versatile tool for Arena Breakout, combining an accurate aimbot, advanced visuals, and convenient map awareness features. The aimbot focuses on stability and precision: prediction support, recoil and breathing compensation, bone selection, FOV and smoothness adjustment. Target lock and switch delay allow you to adapt aiming behavior to any style — from legit to more aggressive. ESP covers players and bots with maximum detail: level, health, gear, weapons, ammo, and even loot value on a character. Loot ESP includes extended filters with sorting by price and rarity, making it easy to quickly find valuable items. Additionally, a 2D radar, Battle Mode for disabling unnecessary ESP, and StreamProof for safe recording and streaming are available. A flexible customization system completes the experience of a convenient and well‑designed solution.