Information about cheat

Softhub for Arena Breakout: Infinite — high-quality and reliable ESP software from a trusted developer, designed for comfortable and confident gameplay. This solution includes all the essential functions without unnecessary clutter, making it convenient for both beginners and experienced ABI players. The core of the cheat is an informative Wallhack with a flexible configuration system. The software displays players and bots using boxes, skeletons, lines, health bars, distance, weapons, and gear value. It supports multiple box and skeleton types, as well as separate customization of line thickness and ESP color palette. World ESP helps you quickly navigate loot and containers on the map. It displays weapons, grenades, ammo, attachments, armor, meds, containers, and other useful items. There is filtering by minimum value and loot rarity display for more efficient farming. Additionally, Softhub ABI includes a convenient 2D radar with size, FOV, distance, and target marker adjustments. A Stream-Proof mode is also implemented — ESP is not visible in OBS, Discord, or other screen capture programs.