Information about cheat

Ancient ABI Radar — a modern solution for Arena Breakout Infinite, focused on legit situational awareness without interfering with gameplay. The main feature is a full browser-based radar that can be opened on any device: smartphone, tablet, laptop, or a second PC. If needed, you can share access with a teammate and coordinate actions in real time. Unlike typical tools, it includes a terrain map, greatly improving environmental awareness. Players, bots, bosses, and loot are displayed in different colors, and flexible filters let you show only the needed item categories. All elements are easily customizable — from color schemes to displayed information. Due to minimal functionality (data reading and visualization only), the detection risk is extremely low. Ancient Arena Breakout Radar is an accessible and stable tool for effective and careful gameplay.