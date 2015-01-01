Ancient Radar Software for Arena Breakout (ABI)
Information about cheat
Ancient ABI Radar — a modern solution for Arena Breakout Infinite, focused on legit situational awareness without interfering with gameplay. The main feature is a full browser-based radar that can be opened on any device: smartphone, tablet, laptop, or a second PC. If needed, you can share access with a teammate and coordinate actions in real time. Unlike typical tools, it includes a terrain map, greatly improving environmental awareness. Players, bots, bosses, and loot are displayed in different colors, and flexible filters let you show only the needed item categories. All elements are easily customizable — from color schemes to displayed information. Due to minimal functionality (data reading and visualization only), the detection risk is extremely low. Ancient Arena Breakout Radar is an accessible and stable tool for effective and careful gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam, Microsoft Store, Epic Games (EGS)
Radar Settings
- Follow Player – the radar automatically follows the player (you)
- Return To Player – quickly return the camera to the player's position
- Rotate map – rotate the map according to the view direction
- Fullscreen – fullscreen radar mode
- Auto Detect map – auto‑detection of the current map on the radar
- Text / Icons scale – text and icon scaling
- Language – interface language selection (Russian, English, Chinese)
Players
- Show Enemies – display enemy players
- Show Nicknames – show player nicknames
- Show Look Direction – display the current view direction
- Show Dead Players – display dead (killed) players
- Show Weapon – show the weapon in the player's hands
- Show Price – display the total cost of the player’s gear
- Instant Hit – real‑time display of player positions without delay
NPC (AI)
- Show AI – display bots
- Show Bosses – display bosses
- Show AI Price – show the loot value of bots
- Show Dead AI – display dead bots
- Show AI Weapon – show bot weapons
Color Settings
- Enemy Color – enemy color
- Team Color – teammate color
- AI Color – bot color
- Dead Enemies Color – dead players color
- Dead AI Color – dead bots color
- Bosses Color – boss color
Other Ancient ABI Radar Features
- Loot Container – display loot containers
- Show Prices – display item value
- Rarity – color indication and rarity filter (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Purple, Gold, Red)
- Browser Radar – radar works in any browser (more advanced features)
- Share Link – you can share the radar stream with any player via a link
- Mobile Radar – you can open the radar in your smartphone or tablet browser
Similar Products
Phoenix ABI Chams
- Chams-Wallhack: highlight players, bots, and loot through walls.
- Minimal detection risk – only WH, no unnecessary modules.
- Low system load, fast operation, and regular updates.
TikTok ABI
- ESP (WH) for Players, Containers, and Corpses with extensive customization
- Flexible and highly accurate Aimbot for enemies with convenient configuration
- Battle Mode, Stream-Proof and Config System
Crooked ABI
- Precise aimbot with prediction and recoil compensation
- Detailed ESP (players, bots, loot)
- Radar, StreamProof, and flexible in‑menu configuration
GHOST HACK ABI
- Powerful Aimbot with flexible settings: Legit & Rage
- Wallhack: Players, Bots, Loot. Convenient and stylish!
- Additional exploits (Misc Functions)