Information about cheat

Crooked Arms ABI Temp Spoofer — a specialized HWID spoofer developed exclusively for Arena Breakout Infinite only. If you have encountered a hardware ban or the “Dear Mercenary” message, this tool helps modify the necessary system hardware identifiers and regain access to the game using a new account. Unlike universal solutions, this spoofer is optimized specifically for ABI, changing only the required parameters to ensure stable operation and high compatibility with the game. The product is easy to use, quickly performs the HWID change procedure, and allows you to return to Arena Breakout in most cases without reinstalling Windows or performing additional actions. The program replaces ABI-related data and keeps the changes until the next system reboot. This is convenient and does not interfere with system files or drivers.