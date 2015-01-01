This page contains instructions for the product TitanX Spoofer.

Instructions for Use

Step-by-Step Guide for the TitanX Spoofer:

After paying for your order, you will receive a product activation key, a link to the software loader, and a link to these instructions. First, you need to prepare to download and run the spoofer: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend uninstalling them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly.

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using Defender Control, which can be downloaded from this link. The password for the archive is "sordum."

Completely disable Windows Firewall.

Completely disable Reputation-Based Protection. Open the START menu and search for "Reputation-Based Protection." Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Disable kernel isolation: click the "Start" button, type "Kernel Isolation" in the search bar, and disable all options in the window that opens.

You also need to disable the Vulnerable Driver Blocklist.

Also, if you use a VPN, it is recommended to disable it before running the loader. Download the loader to run the spoofer, run it as administrator, and enter your key. In the spoofer loader, you can check whether everything is ready to run. Go to the Checker tab; everything should be green (OK). If any parameter is red, click "Go To Security" and then click "Apply Changes" in the next tab. After restarting your PC, you can continue with the next step. If you need to clear traces of previous bans: Restart your router to obtain a new IP address. Click "Clean Now" in the "Clean & Security" tab of the loader to clear it. Click "Reload PC" and wait for the system to reboot. After restarting your PC, continue with the next step. To start the spoofing process, click "Launch" in the first tab of the application. After a short loading time, your PC data will be changed, and the HWID Changer field will show Active. Congratulations, TitanX Spoofer has been successfully launched!

If you want to use TitanX Spoofer in conjunction with another cheat, then The cheat should always be launched before the spoofer.

The TitanX spoofer uses temporary data substitution technology. Changes can be rolled back by clicking the "Restore Original" button in the "Clean & Security" tab or by restarting the PC.

FAQ on known errors

Common errors and solutions:

If the loader isn't working for you: Install the following: DirectX, .Net 9.0, VCRedist.

If your computer's time is incorrect, you need to sync the time in Windows. Open the Settings app by pressing Windows + I or from the Start menu. Go to the "Time & Language" category. And in the "Clock Sync" section, click "Synchronize."

Sometimes the software may not launch due to problems connecting to the servers. In this case, you should try running the loader with a VPN enabled.

If you encounter any difficulties, you can always contact our support team for help via the online chat widget here on the website.

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We also recommend checking out other HWID Spoofers from our store.