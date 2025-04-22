Information about cheat

SoftHUB is a time‑tested private software for PUBG Battlegrounds that has existed for many years and earned the trust of a wide audience of players. The current version is fully updated with the new signature SoftHUB menu and comes with an expanded set of visual features for maximum control of the match situation. ESP / WallHack provides highly detailed information about players: boxes, skeleton, health, nicknames, distance, weapon in hands, lines to enemies, and adjustable render distance. All elements are easily customizable, allowing you to set the display for a legit or more informative playstyle. Special attention deserves the Loot ESP with convenient management. You can choose to display items by tiers (level 1–3), as well as enable or disable loot visuals with a single click. This makes the looting process fast, clear, and highly efficient. Completing the functionality is a stylish and informative radar with flexible settings that helps you navigate the map and control your surroundings. Extensive color customization options allow you to separately configure players, targets behind walls, vehicles, loot, airdrops, and other objects. SoftHUB offers an affordable price, solid reliability, and quality proven by years of PUBG gameplay.