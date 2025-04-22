SOFTHUB Software for PYBG Battlegrounds
Information about cheat
SoftHUB is a time‑tested private software for PUBG Battlegrounds that has existed for many years and earned the trust of a wide audience of players. The current version is fully updated with the new signature SoftHUB menu and comes with an expanded set of visual features for maximum control of the match situation. ESP / WallHack provides highly detailed information about players: boxes, skeleton, health, nicknames, distance, weapon in hands, lines to enemies, and adjustable render distance. All elements are easily customizable, allowing you to set the display for a legit or more informative playstyle. Special attention deserves the Loot ESP with convenient management. You can choose to display items by tiers (level 1–3), as well as enable or disable loot visuals with a single click. This makes the looting process fast, clear, and highly efficient. Completing the functionality is a stylish and informative radar with flexible settings that helps you navigate the map and control your surroundings. Extensive color customization options allow you to separately configure players, targets behind walls, vehicles, loot, airdrops, and other objects. SoftHUB offers an affordable price, solid reliability, and quality proven by years of PUBG gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Kakao
Players & Bots ESP (WH)
- Player ESP - WH showing players
- Bots ESP - WH showing bots
- 2D Box - displays enemies as 2D boxes
- Skeleton - shows enemy model skeletons
- Health - displays enemy health level
- Player Name - shows player nicknames
- Distance - displays distance to the target in meters
- Weapon - shows the weapon in the enemy’s hands
- Snapline - draws lines from the screen to targets
- Prediction Point - draws a point showing where to shoot considering target movement and distance
- Vehicle Prediction - draw a dot that shows where you need to shoot to hit a target that is in the vehicle
- Spectators Count - displays the number of spectators on-screen
- Visible Check - players behind walls and in direct sight are colored differently
- Max Distance - sets maximum ESP rendering distance
- Players ESP Customization - flexible ESP settings for players (2D boxes, skeleton, additional display elements)
World ESP (Loot)
- Spawned Items - shows items that appear on the map at match start
- Dropped Items - items dropped on the ground by other players
- Death Drop - enables display of loot from killed players
- Death Box Content - shows contents of death boxes
- Air Drop - displays the location of airdrops
- Air Drop Content - information about airdrop contents
- Vehicle ESP (Health, Fuel) - shows vehicles: name, durability, fuel
- Loot Filter - custom filter for cheat-displayed loot
- Vehicles Key - show/hide ESP for Vehicles
- Bear - displays bears using ESP
- Bear Box with Content - displays bears as boxes with additional information
- Installed Mortar - displays installed mortars on the map
- Custom Colors - allows setting any colors for WH
Loot Filter Categories
- Weapon - displays weapons
- Ammo - displays ammunition
- Attachment - displays weapon attachments
- Medicine / Boost - displays medical items and boosts
- Helmet - displays helmets
- Armor - displays body armor
- Backpack - displays backpacks
- Other - displays other miscellaneous items
- Levels/Tiers - filter helmets, armor, backpacks by tier level
- Weapon Categories - separates weapons by type (automatic rifles, sniper rifles, DMRs, and others)
- Weapon Attachments Filter - separate display of weapon modifications (muzzle attachments, sights, silencers, etc.)
- Languages - cheat supports three languages (English, Spanish, Russian)
Radar Hack
- Enable - enables radar overlay in the game
- Distance - displays distance to targets on the radar
- Local Direction - shows player's viewing direction
- Angle - radar angle and position settings
- Size - radar window size
- Point Size - size of points on the radar
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