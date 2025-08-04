Undetected Wallhack for PYBG (WH, ESP)
Information about cheat
Wh-Satano PUBG Hack (Phoenix) — formerly known as PUBG Wallhack. Historically, our team specialized in Legit software for PUBG, focusing on reliable Wallhack-only solutions. Since 2021, this cheat has been continuously developed and updated, remaining one of the most trusted tools for the game for over four years. At its core, the software features a highly customizable ESP (WH). The Player ESP includes plenty of options: boxes, skeletons, nicknames, inventory contents, and more. With Wh-Satano PUBG, you can access complete information about your enemies — both real players and bots. The functionality doesn’t stop there. The cheat also includes Loot ESP with advanced filters that let you display only the items you need. You can check the contents of airdrops, containers, corpses, and even player inventories in a convenient list format. On top of that, the Vehicle ESP makes it easy to locate any type of transport — cars, boats, or other vehicles. All settings are managed through a stylish, user-friendly menu available in both Russian and English. For extra safety, the cheat comes with a built-in HWID Spoofer, protecting you from hardware bans. If you are looking for a stable, safe, and affordable cheat for PUBG, Wh-Satano PUBG (ex PUBG Wallhack) is the right choice — trusted by thousands of players worldwide!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Players ESP (WH for PUBG)
- Players ESP - gives various information about enemies
- Visible Check - enemies in line of sight and behind walls will be painted in different colors
- Show Bots (AI) - an esp feature that allows you to distinguish bots from players, bot will be signed near the bot boxes
- Boxes - highlighting characters behind walls and obstacles using 2D boxes
- Box Style (2D, Corners, Filled) - visual style settings for boxes
- Health (Text, Bar) - display of the amount of HP of players, using text and an indicator (bar)
- Skeleton - highlight people by overlaying skeletons on top of their models
- Knocked - if this is checked, then wh will work against knocked players
- Equipment - show players current equipment
- Weapon - show what weapon the enemies have in their hands
- Ammo - the number of bullets in the clip and in the enemy's reserve
- Snaplines - a kind of wallhack in the form of lines from your model to rival models
- Kill Score - the number of kills players have
- Level - show players level
- Distance - shows the distance to other people in meters
- Max Distance - allows you to limit the range of the esp features
- Enemy Only - esp features only work against enemy players
- Icons Status – shows the current status of the player (knocked out, reloading, in a vehicle, in the crosshair, parachute, fall, resuscitation)
World ESP (WH for Objects for PUBG)
- Vehicles - show where vehicles are using WH
- Vehicles Info (Health, Fuel) - information about the fuel supply and durability of the vehicle
- Airdrop - show airdrop locations
- Airdrop Content - show list of loot inside airdrop
- Corpses - shows boxes of dead players (corpses)
- Corpse Content - shows inventory contents of dead players
- Name - names of displayed objects
- Distance - distance in meters to the displayed objects
- Max Distance - ability to adjust the ESP display range for different types of objects
- Show Grenades - shows thrown grenades and the time before explosion
Loot ESP (WH for Items for PUBG)
- Loot ESP - the ability to see various loot lying on the ground
- Loot Filter - flexible system of filtering displayed loot by categories
- Armor 1 LVL - show first level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
- Armor 2 LVL - show second level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
- Armor 3 LVL - show third level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
- Blade - melee weapons highlight
- Pistols - gives information about the location of pistols
- Submachine - shows submachine guns
- Shotguns - shows shotguns
- Rifles - gives information about the location of assault rifles
- Snipers - show where sniper weapons are lying around
- Scopes - various sights and optics
- Medicine - large and small first aid kits, bandages, painkillers, energy drinks and adrenaline syringes
- Attachments - all other weapon modifications
- Grenades - grenades and other throwing weapons in PUBG
- Distance - distance to displayed objects in meters
- Max Distance - allows you to limit the range of the wh for loot
Misc (Extra features of PUBG Wallhack)
- Crosshair - constantly draw the crosshair exactly in the middle of the screen
- Spectators - show how many players are watching your game
- Combat-Mode - disables all PUBG ESP features except WH for players
- Combat Filter - filter of objects displayed in Combat Mode
- Colors - the ability to choose colors to your taste for most visual features in the cheat
- Language - cheat menu for PUBG supports 2 languages: English and Russian
- HWID-Spoofer - in the cheat you also get a spoofer to bypass the ban in PUBG
- Player Stats – shows information about the players (ping, damage dealt)
- Match Stats – displays statistics about the current match (number of alive players/teams, match duration, distance to the white/blue zones)
- Radar – displays players, zones, and types of grenades
Reviews of Wh-Satano PYBG WH (Phoenix)
Here you can read reviews from other users about this product.
Адиль
It's very good for the price, but there's a downside. You might want to fix it in the future: sometimes the ESP disappears, then reappears, but quickly. I'd also like to thank Lex's support team and give him a 5-star rating, as well as the software overall.
Николай
Sometimes the ESP disappears, but quickly returns. For the price, it's a very good aim bot.
Глеб
Great product, just need key toggles for features
amnyam
Price/quality ratio I really miss basic bindings like ESP distance on/off, loot highlight on/off, so I don't have to constantly access software settings via menu, wasting time
YarikGerc
The cheat is decent, and most importantly, cheap. I'm really looking forward to the version with aim. There was an aim assist for a while, but then they cut it :C Launch 5/5.
m3hy8
Convenient menu, good visuals, everything works fine, overall the ESP is good.
Данил
Great cheat, I recommend it. Perfect for a cesspool full of cheaters!!!
Danila
They helped me very quickly with a problem with launching a cheat in the game. I recommend them.
dominquez
The new menu seems more convenient, but they removed the Battle Mod button. It allows you to hide all ESPs during a fight.
Дима
Easy to use and intuitive interface, minimal load on the system, and good functionality. Also worth mentioning separately is the support, which is extremely fast and clearly helps to cope with any problem that arises.
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