Information about cheat

Wh-Satano PUBG Hack (Phoenix) — formerly known as PUBG Wallhack. Historically, our team specialized in Legit software for PUBG, focusing on reliable Wallhack-only solutions. Since 2021, this cheat has been continuously developed and updated, remaining one of the most trusted tools for the game for over four years. At its core, the software features a highly customizable ESP (WH). The Player ESP includes plenty of options: boxes, skeletons, nicknames, inventory contents, and more. With Wh-Satano PUBG, you can access complete information about your enemies — both real players and bots. The functionality doesn’t stop there. The cheat also includes Loot ESP with advanced filters that let you display only the items you need. You can check the contents of airdrops, containers, corpses, and even player inventories in a convenient list format. On top of that, the Vehicle ESP makes it easy to locate any type of transport — cars, boats, or other vehicles. All settings are managed through a stylish, user-friendly menu available in both Russian and English. For extra safety, the cheat comes with a built-in HWID Spoofer, protecting you from hardware bans. If you are looking for a stable, safe, and affordable cheat for PUBG, Wh-Satano PUBG (ex PUBG Wallhack) is the right choice — trusted by thousands of players worldwide!