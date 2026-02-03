Arcane Radar-hack for PU8G Battlegrounds
Information about cheat
Arcane Radar is an extremely legit and reliable solution with a low ban probability for PUBG Battlegrounds from the Arcane developer, designed as a full radar (maphack). The software does not interfere with the in-game interface in the usual sense and provides all information exclusively through the map, making it ideal for careful and relaxed gameplay. The radar displays all players from different squads, vehicles, airdrops, loot, and other important objects directly on an external interactive map during the match. The main advantage of Arcane Radar is the ability to run it on any device. You can open the map in the Steam browser, on a second monitor, laptop, tablet, or even a smartphone. This allows you to use the radar wherever it is convenient for you, without outputting any visual elements into the game itself. The absence of an interface in the PUBG client makes Arcane Radar an excellent choice for recording gameplay and streaming — the software is not displayed on the screen in any way. The settings include filters for displaying objects (players, vehicles, drops, items), map zoom control, and a full-screen mode without extra borders. Additionally, there is a Player List tab that shows the team number, player nickname, weapon in hand, ammo count, and distance to the target. Arcane Radar is perfect for legit gameplay while keeping the game engaging and maintaining minimal risks.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Kakao
PUBG MapHack Features
- Any Device – ability to open the map on any device (second monitor, laptop, tablet, or smartphone)
- Browser Access – opens the radar directly in the browser
- Share Radar Link – allows sharing the radar link with friends
- Steam Overlay Support – supports opening the radar through Steam Overlay during the game
- Cross-Device Access – allows opening the radar from any other internet‑connected device
Players
- Players – display players on the radar
- Show Team – display all teammates or only selected squad members
- Team Number – display the player's team number
- Team Color – set the team color on the radar
- Nickname – display the player's nickname
- Distance – display the distance to the player
- Weapon Name – display the player’s weapon name
- Ammo Count + Is Reloading – display ammo count and reloading status
- Show Shooting Line – display player shooting direction
Vehicles
- Vehicles – display vehicles on the radar
- Show Vehicles – enable vehicle rendering
- Show Health – display vehicle durability
- Show Fuel – display vehicle fuel level
- Style – choose the vehicle display style: icon, icon with name, or name only
- Icon Size – adjust vehicle icon size
Items and Loot
- Items – display items on the radar
- Key Cards – display key cards for hiding places and secret rooms
- Show Drops – display airdrops on the map
- Show Drop Contents On Map – display airdrop contents directly on the radar
- Style – choose the item display style: icon, icon with name, or name only
- Icon Size – adjust item icon size
- Advanced Items Filter – advanced item filter to show only desired loot
- Items Distance – display distance to the item
- Search For Nearby Items – search for items near you
- Items Nearby Table – table showing the list of items closest to you
Other Arcane PUBG Radar Features
- No Recoil – disable weapon recoil with a hotkey
- Show Local Aiming Line – display the line of your aiming direction
- Show Mortar Trajectory – display mortar shell trajectory
- Auto-Scaling – intelligent automatic map scaling based on the situation (movement speed, number of enemies, amount of nearby loot)
- Follow Local Player – center the radar on your character
- Ability To Follow Specific Team Member – ability to switch tracking to a selected teammate
- Global Player Table – global table of all players in the match with detailed information
- Stats (Level, Kills, Spectators) – display level, kills, and number of spectators
- Gear – display player gear, weapons, and armor
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