Information about cheat

Arcane Radar is an extremely legit and reliable solution with a low ban probability for PUBG Battlegrounds from the Arcane developer, designed as a full radar (maphack). The software does not interfere with the in-game interface in the usual sense and provides all information exclusively through the map, making it ideal for careful and relaxed gameplay. The radar displays all players from different squads, vehicles, airdrops, loot, and other important objects directly on an external interactive map during the match. The main advantage of Arcane Radar is the ability to run it on any device. You can open the map in the Steam browser, on a second monitor, laptop, tablet, or even a smartphone. This allows you to use the radar wherever it is convenient for you, without outputting any visual elements into the game itself. The absence of an interface in the PUBG client makes Arcane Radar an excellent choice for recording gameplay and streaming — the software is not displayed on the screen in any way. The settings include filters for displaying objects (players, vehicles, drops, items), map zoom control, and a full-screen mode without extra borders. Additionally, there is a Player List tab that shows the team number, player nickname, weapon in hand, ammo count, and distance to the target. Arcane Radar is perfect for legit gameplay while keeping the game engaging and maintaining minimal risks.