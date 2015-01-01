PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) is an iconic battle royale that has held the attention of millions of players worldwide for several years. Since its release, the game has set new standards for the Battle Royale genre: huge maps with diverse terrain, realistic ballistics, dynamic firefights, and survival strategy make every match unique and intense. At launch, the project caused a real hype, reaching peak concurrent player counts on Steam and gaining popularity among gamers on different platforms. Today, PUBG is available on PC via Steam, Kakao, and Epic Games, and was previously available on older clients like PUBG Lite and the version from PUBG Mail.ru. Despite the emergence of many analogues in the genre – Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty Warzone – interest in PUBG remains strong: regular updates, new maps, weapons, and constant developer attention to balance keep player activity at a high level. With private cheats, players can make the gameplay more comfortable and effective. Cheats help aim more accurately, find loot faster, and control the situation on the map, especially in intense matches with high competition. It is important to note that such programs work exclusively on PC and are designed for online play – solo matches against AI in PUBG use different mechanics, so the functionality of cheats on them is limited. On consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, launching such programs is technically impossible, which is why all private solutions are created specifically for Windows. Using cheats opens up new possibilities for map control, combat management, and analyzing enemy actions. At the same time, private software remains invisible to the anti-cheat, allowing the player to focus on strategy, not random misses.

This page contains products for the PC version of PUBG. If you are interested in cheats for the mobile version of the game, you can find them in the section "Cheats for PUBG Mobile".

If you are interested in Cheats for PUBG PC, you might also be interested in: "Cheats for Rust", "Cheats for Dayz", "Cheats for Escape from Tarkov", "Cheats for Delta Force: Hawk Ops".

Types of Cheats for PUBG Battlegrounds

Private cheats for PUBG give the player more control over what happens in a match. In conditions where every second decides the outcome of a duel, and a lucky shot can determine the winner of the entire round, such tools allow you to remove randomness and play as consistently as possible. The main advantage of private software is its flexible configuration: the player decides which features to enable so that they look natural and don't attract attention.

PUBG Aimbot

Aimbot is the foundation of most private solutions for PUBG. It takes on the most important thing – accuracy. The game is famous for its complex ballistics and recoil system: every rifle behaves differently, and hitting at long ranges requires experience and patience. Aimbot removes this barrier and allows you to focus on tactics.

Aimbot Capabilities and Their Benefits:

Enable Aimbot – flexible enabling/disabling of the feature, convenient for different modes and maps.

– flexible enabling/disabling of the feature, convenient for different modes and maps. FOV – setting the working radius to limit or expand the aiming angle. The smaller the FOV, the more natural the gameplay looks.

– setting the working radius to limit or expand the aiming angle. The smaller the FOV, the more natural the gameplay looks. Smooth – aim smoothing: the higher the value, the smoother the crosshair movement, which helps mimic manual play.

– aim smoothing: the higher the value, the smoother the crosshair movement, which helps mimic manual play. Bone – hitbox selection: head for quick kills or body for stable damage.

– hitbox selection: head for quick kills or body for stable damage. Prediction – predicting target movement, especially useful against running or jumping enemies.

– predicting target movement, especially useful against running or jumping enemies. RCS (Recoil Control System) – a system that compensates for vertical and horizontal displacement when firing in bursts.

(Recoil Control System) – a system that compensates for vertical and horizontal displacement when firing in bursts. No Sway – removes weapon sway when aiming, which is critical for sniper shooting.

– removes weapon sway when aiming, which is critical for sniper shooting. Aim Knocked – focuses the crosshair on downed enemies to quickly finish them off or end the fight.

Usage Examples in PUBG:

A sniper duel across the map on Erangel: Prediction and Bone set to "head" ensure hits even on moving enemies.

In the dense jungles of Sanhok, Smooth + FOV help you play carefully and avoid detection, while winning close-quarters firefights.

On Miramar with its open wastelands, RCS and No Sway allow you to confidently fire automatic weapons without a tedious fight against recoil.

In Squad modes, Aim Knocked allows you to quickly finish off enemies before their teammates can revive them.

Aimbot in PUBG is not only a tool for accuracy but also a means for strategic game control. It removes technical limitations, leaving the player with the most important part – tactics and decision-making. When configured correctly, this feature works discreetly, preserving a natural playstyle and providing a tangible advantage in any firefight.

PUBG Wallhack (WH, ESP)

ESP is a whole set of features that allows you to see more than is normally available to a player. In PUBG, where every second counts and information about enemies determines the outcome of a battle, WH/ESP turns the map into a completely transparent one. The player gains access to data about enemies, their equipment, health, and even actions in real time. This is especially useful on large maps like Erangel or Miramar, where distances are vast and spotting an enemy in time is difficult.

ESP Capabilities and Their Benefits:

2D Boxes / Box Fill – highlighting enemies with rectangles and the option to fill them, to see them even against dense foliage.

– highlighting enemies with rectangles and the option to fill them, to see them even against dense foliage. Health (Text, Bar) – displays player health, allowing quick assessment of who to finish off first.

(Text, Bar) – displays player health, allowing quick assessment of who to finish off first. Nickname / Team ID / Team Colors – shows names and team numbers, convenient for analyzing the situation in Squad and preventing ambushes.

– shows names and team numbers, convenient for analyzing the situation in Squad and preventing ambushes. Skeleton – displays the enemy model as a skeleton, helping to track movements even through obstacles.

– displays the enemy model as a skeleton, helping to track movements even through obstacles. Weapon / Ammo Count / Equipment – information about the enemy's weapon and ammo. Knowing an enemy has a shotgun and little ammo, you can safely attack.

– information about the enemy's weapon and ammo. Knowing an enemy has a shotgun and little ammo, you can safely attack. Show Knocked – quick analysis: who is still standing, who is already downed.

– quick analysis: who is still standing, who is already downed. Spectator Count – a spectator counter, allowing you to understand when to be more cautious.

– a spectator counter, allowing you to understand when to be more cautious. Snaplines / Off-Screen Arrows – lines and arrows to display enemies even if they are off-screen.

– lines and arrows to display enemies even if they are off-screen. Distance / Render Distance – setting the display range to keep only important objects and reduce load.

Usage Examples of WH for PUBG:

On Vikendi, ESP helps track enemies in snowy terrain where silhouettes blend with the environment.

In urban combat on Sanhok, Skeleton and Snaplines show exactly where an enemy is hiding behind a wall.

On Miramar, you can spot an enemy squad in advance, assess their weapons and equipment, and decide whether to engage.

During the top 10 on Erangel, Spectator Count shows you're being watched, meaning it's time to play as "cleanly" as possible.

ESP turns PUBG into a game where there are almost no random factors. You always know who is nearby, what weapon the enemy has, and their health. It's not just "seeing through walls," but managing information and making decisions faster than your opponents. With ESP, you control the dynamics of the battle and minimize the risk of being ambushed – meaning you get closer to victory in every match.

PUBG Radar Hack

Radar is another powerful tool for those who want to keep the entire map under control. Unlike ESP, which shows enemies on the screen, radar displays data in a separate window, on a second monitor, or even on a smartphone. This allows you to track the positions of enemies and allies while remaining as discreet as possible in the game itself. In PUBG, with its huge open spaces and frequent long-range firefights, radar becomes a real tactical advantage.

Types of Radar Cheats for PUBG

PUBG offers different gameplay scenarios: from urban close-quarters combat to long sniper duels on open maps. Therefore, radars are divided into several types – each tailored to specific situations and playstyles. The player chooses what is more convenient: quick control of the immediate surroundings or a global view of the map.

MiniMap Radar – displays enemies on the in-game minimap as dots. Ideal for close combat in buildings and urban areas.

– displays enemies on the in-game minimap as dots. Ideal for close combat in buildings and urban areas. Big Map Radar – shows enemy positions on the large map (opened with the M key). Convenient for analyzing the global situation in a round.

– shows enemy positions on the large map (opened with the M key). Convenient for analyzing the global situation in a round. Map Predict – displays the map even before loading into a match, allowing you to choose the optimal landing spot in advance.

– displays the map even before loading into a match, allowing you to choose the optimal landing spot in advance. DMA Radar – works through external devices (e.g., capture cards), allowing the display of enemies on a second monitor or smartphone.

Each type of radar in PUBG solves its own task: one is suitable for aggressive play on "Sanhok," another – for calm analysis of the situation on "Miramar." There is no universal solution, but the skillful use of several types in different matches gives the player flexibility and control unavailable to regular users.

Capabilities of Radar Cheats for PUBG

The main strength of the radar is not only that it shows enemies. It gives the player a strategic advantage: information about vehicles, allies, and spectators turns every round into a manageable process. In PUBG, where victory often depends on details, every extra second of understanding the situation can decide the outcome of a battle.

Showing positions of enemies and allies in real-time – you see where every player is around you.

Vehicle tracking – displays cars, boats, and even helicopters with their status (fuel, durability).

Spectator Count – shows the number of spectators, so you know when to be cautious.

Displaying downed players – you can immediately understand which targets to eliminate first.

Flexible scale settings – the ability to adjust the radar coverage area from local to global.

Radar features turn the player into a commander who controls the battle from a position of strength. You know where the enemies are, who is downed, who is still standing, where the vehicles are, and who is watching you. This level of control takes PUBG to a completely different level of tactics, turning random firefights into conscious and prepared actions.

PUBG Packs (Mods)

In PUBG, packs are special bundles of modifications that combine several functions in one solution. Unlike targeted tools like ESP or radar, packs provide a complete "survival kit," allowing you to combine different cheats according to your playstyle. This approach is convenient: you don't need to run several separate programs; everything is collected in one interface.

Types of Packs for PUBG

Packs differ in their set of features and purpose: some focus on combat functions, others – on comfort and information. The choice depends on how exactly the player wants to adapt the game to themselves.

Combat Pack – focus on combat features: aimbot, ESP, radar, and anti-recoil.

– focus on combat features: aimbot, ESP, radar, and anti-recoil. Stealth Pack – includes features that maximize the masking of cheat usage (e.g., safe ESP settings, discreet gameplay changes).

– includes features that maximize the masking of cheat usage (e.g., safe ESP settings, discreet gameplay changes). Utility Pack – additional capabilities: quick weapon switching, automatic item pickup, improved interfaces.

– additional capabilities: quick weapon switching, automatic item pickup, improved interfaces. Hybrid Pack – combined solutions where the player chooses modules for a specific style.

Different packs allow you to customize PUBG to your liking. It's not just a "bundle of features," but a whole gameplay philosophy: if you want to play aggressively – take Combat; if you prefer caution – Stealth is suitable. The ability to choose turns packs into a tool for flexible game configuration.

Pack Capabilities

The main advantage of packs is that they combine several types of improvements at once: combat, tactical, and auxiliary. This is convenient for those who want to keep everything at hand and not switch between separate programs.

Instant activation of needed functions – everything in one menu, without the need to run different software.

Compatibility with different PUBG versions – most packs are supported on both Steam, Kakao, and Epic Games.

Flexible interface configuration – the ability to disable unnecessary features and leave only the key ones.

Increased stability – features in a pack are already optimized to work together, reducing the risk of conflicts.

Different usage modes – "quiet" mode for solo or aggressive for squads.

Packs give the player not just cheats, but a convenient ecosystem where everything is collected and ready to use. This makes the game more predictable and controllable, and the process itself – comfortable. If ESP and radar can be considered separate tools, then packs are an entire arsenal that allows you to feel confident in any situation.

PUBG Macros (Script)

In PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, every battle is decided by seconds. Even a small miss can cost the match, and weapon control and reaction speed determine who survives. This is where macros come to the rescue – automated scripts that take the routine off the player and make the shooting mechanics more predictable. Unlike "hard" cheats, macros often look as natural as possible and do not raise suspicion.

They give PUBG players a tangible advantage: where they previously had to spend time getting used to recoil or hold the mouse at strange angles, macros allow them to focus on tactics and positioning.

Macro Capabilities in PUBG

When it comes to macros in PUBG, many only think of "recoil control." In reality, it's a much broader tool that can be tailored to your playstyle. Macros help remove routine, speed up actions, and make every movement as precise as possible. This is especially noticeable in matches where even fractions of a second can decide the outcome of a firefight.

Automatic recoil control – compensates for vertical and horizontal recoil, making sprays with the AKM or Beryl M762 stable.

– compensates for vertical and horizontal recoil, making sprays with the AKM or Beryl M762 stable. Fast shot for semi-autos – speeds up firing with DMRs, turning them into almost automatic weapons.

– speeds up firing with DMRs, turning them into almost automatic weapons. Auto-pickup and quick actions – allows instant use of medkits, energy drinks, and grenades.

– allows instant use of medkits, energy drinks, and grenades. Anti-spray profiles – different settings for each weapon, including Kar98k, SCAR-L, and Mini-14.

– different settings for each weapon, including Kar98k, SCAR-L, and Mini-14. Flexible customization – the ability to configure macros for maps and modes, from TDM to classic matches.

Thus, macros are not just an "addition to gameplay," but a full-fledged control tool. They simplify mechanics and allow you to play not through mechanical skill, but through understanding the situation. This makes the game more comfortable and actions – predictable.

Examples of Macro Usage in PUBG

Macros are valuable not only in theory but also in real scenarios. Their usefulness manifests precisely in specific situations on the map when you need to act faster than your opponent.

On Erangel, in School or Pochinki, a macro for a smooth spray gives an advantage in close combat where every bullet counts.

On Sanhok, in the jungles, a fast grenade macro allows you to throw it before the enemy and take a favorable position.

On Miramar, in the open desert, a macro for the Mini-14 turns long-range firefights into duels where the opponent cannot react to the rate of fire.

In TDM, where speed is important, macros allow you to concentrate on movement and positions, not recoil control.

In every PUBG match, macros manifest differently: sometimes they decide the outcome of a firefight, sometimes they allow you to heal faster or throw a grenade. But the result is always the same – the player gets extra time and peace of mind. And this is the main resource in PUBG, where survival is decided by seconds.

Macros in PUBG are not just an auxiliary tool, but a full-fledged assistant for stable gameplay. They remove unnecessary movements and simplify weapon control, leaving the player with only strategy and tactical decisions. Thanks to macros, you can adapt faster to any map, play aggressively or cautiously, and not lose precious seconds in combat.

If an aimbot often looks obvious, then macros are a "cleaner" way to increase efficiency while maintaining a natural playstyle. In the end, macros turn every firefight into a confident and predictable scenario, which is especially appreciated by experienced PUBG players.