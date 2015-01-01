This software is EXCLUSIVELY for accurate play, which is what I recommend. No aim assist or anything like that, but it has the basic features: player control, a line to them (up to 1000m away (players may not be visible behind a deep hill)), a customizable inventory, and many other useful features. Yes, it's the most expensive software, but your backside is saved by the lack of aim assist. AIM is for boosts, in my opinion, otherwise there's no other use for it (other people's boosts—you'll definitely be kicked out of the report if they happen). I RECOMMEND! Sincerely, Alex In short, guys! Get it. You won't regret it!
Private Cheats for PU8G: Battlegrounds (Hacks)
Reliable software for PY8G / PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds / PU8G Battlegrounds from Wh-Satano!
List of Cheats for PU8G
Arcane PU8G Radar
- Legit Radar (MapHack) for PUBG
- Convenient filter system, zoom settings, and low ban probability
- Interactive map on any device (laptop, tablet, smartphone)
WH-SATANO PU8G FULL (Phoenix)
- Vector aimbot with flexible tuning for any combat style
- Informative ESP and Battle Mode for clean gunfights
- HWID Spoofer and menu in Russian and English
Wh-Satano PYBG WH (Phoenix)
- We regularly update this product since 2021!
- The most flexible Wallhack (ESP) at an affordable price
- HWID-Spoofer to Bypass Ban
Ancient PYBG Hack
- Powerful AIM: Lots of settings, precise shooting
- 2 Radar Types: On Mini Map and on Big Map
- Full StreamProof - Cheat is not visible anywhere!
Arcane PU8G ESP
- Only ESP (WH) featyres for legit gameplay
- Players, Loot, Transport, Airdrops
- StreamProof
Arcane PYBG Full
- Highly accurate PUBG aimbot with fine tuning
- WH for showing enemies, loot and other objects
- Powerful stream-proof protection and ban protection
Memez PYBG Radar
- Works on PC, laptops, tablets, and smartphones
- You can share the link with friends
- Displays players, objects, and offers detailed customization of every parameter
PU8G Softhub Full
- Powerful Aim Assist for automatic weapons
- Advanced ESP with target movement prediction
- Radar, Loot Filters, and Stream-Proof mode
PYBG SOFTHUB
- Convenient Loot ESP with item tier selection
- Player ESP, World ESP and Radar (All types of WH in one software)
- StreamProof – the cheat is invisible on screenshots, streams, and recordings
Vengeance PU8G
- Flexible aimbot with FOV and smoothness adjustment
- Detailed ESP with Visible Check
- Stream-Proof, stable work and convenient config system
Fecurity PYBG Hack
- A popular cheat with a very convenient menu
- Convenient ESP: Players, Loot and Transport
- Cheat with excellent optimization (Full Internal)
PYBG COVCHEG
- Just WH for PUBG - Nothing Extra (Legit Software)
- Player & Loot ESP: Boxes, Health, Skeleton and Distance
- Very affordable price and low chance of ban
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) is an iconic battle royale that has held the attention of millions of players worldwide for several years. Since its release, the game has set new standards for the Battle Royale genre: huge maps with diverse terrain, realistic ballistics, dynamic firefights, and survival strategy make every match unique and intense. At launch, the project caused a real hype, reaching peak concurrent player counts on Steam and gaining popularity among gamers on different platforms. Today, PUBG is available on PC via Steam, Kakao, and Epic Games, and was previously available on older clients like PUBG Lite and the version from PUBG Mail.ru. Despite the emergence of many analogues in the genre – Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty Warzone – interest in PUBG remains strong: regular updates, new maps, weapons, and constant developer attention to balance keep player activity at a high level. With private cheats, players can make the gameplay more comfortable and effective. Cheats help aim more accurately, find loot faster, and control the situation on the map, especially in intense matches with high competition. It is important to note that such programs work exclusively on PC and are designed for online play – solo matches against AI in PUBG use different mechanics, so the functionality of cheats on them is limited. On consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, launching such programs is technically impossible, which is why all private solutions are created specifically for Windows. Using cheats opens up new possibilities for map control, combat management, and analyzing enemy actions. At the same time, private software remains invisible to the anti-cheat, allowing the player to focus on strategy, not random misses.
This page contains products for the PC version of PUBG. If you are interested in cheats for the mobile version of the game, you can find them in the section "Cheats for PUBG Mobile".
If you are interested in Cheats for PUBG PC, you might also be interested in: "Cheats for Rust", "Cheats for Dayz", "Cheats for Escape from Tarkov", "Cheats for Delta Force: Hawk Ops".
Types of Cheats for PUBG Battlegrounds
Private cheats for PUBG give the player more control over what happens in a match. In conditions where every second decides the outcome of a duel, and a lucky shot can determine the winner of the entire round, such tools allow you to remove randomness and play as consistently as possible. The main advantage of private software is its flexible configuration: the player decides which features to enable so that they look natural and don't attract attention.
PUBG Aimbot
Aimbot is the foundation of most private solutions for PUBG. It takes on the most important thing – accuracy. The game is famous for its complex ballistics and recoil system: every rifle behaves differently, and hitting at long ranges requires experience and patience. Aimbot removes this barrier and allows you to focus on tactics.
Aimbot Capabilities and Their Benefits:
- Enable Aimbot – flexible enabling/disabling of the feature, convenient for different modes and maps.
- FOV – setting the working radius to limit or expand the aiming angle. The smaller the FOV, the more natural the gameplay looks.
- Smooth – aim smoothing: the higher the value, the smoother the crosshair movement, which helps mimic manual play.
- Bone – hitbox selection: head for quick kills or body for stable damage.
- Prediction – predicting target movement, especially useful against running or jumping enemies.
- RCS (Recoil Control System) – a system that compensates for vertical and horizontal displacement when firing in bursts.
- No Sway – removes weapon sway when aiming, which is critical for sniper shooting.
- Aim Knocked – focuses the crosshair on downed enemies to quickly finish them off or end the fight.
Usage Examples in PUBG:
- A sniper duel across the map on Erangel: Prediction and Bone set to "head" ensure hits even on moving enemies.
- In the dense jungles of Sanhok, Smooth + FOV help you play carefully and avoid detection, while winning close-quarters firefights.
- On Miramar with its open wastelands, RCS and No Sway allow you to confidently fire automatic weapons without a tedious fight against recoil.
- In Squad modes, Aim Knocked allows you to quickly finish off enemies before their teammates can revive them.
Aimbot in PUBG is not only a tool for accuracy but also a means for strategic game control. It removes technical limitations, leaving the player with the most important part – tactics and decision-making. When configured correctly, this feature works discreetly, preserving a natural playstyle and providing a tangible advantage in any firefight.
PUBG Wallhack (WH, ESP)
ESP is a whole set of features that allows you to see more than is normally available to a player. In PUBG, where every second counts and information about enemies determines the outcome of a battle, WH/ESP turns the map into a completely transparent one. The player gains access to data about enemies, their equipment, health, and even actions in real time. This is especially useful on large maps like Erangel or Miramar, where distances are vast and spotting an enemy in time is difficult.
ESP Capabilities and Their Benefits:
- 2D Boxes / Box Fill – highlighting enemies with rectangles and the option to fill them, to see them even against dense foliage.
- Health (Text, Bar) – displays player health, allowing quick assessment of who to finish off first.
- Nickname / Team ID / Team Colors – shows names and team numbers, convenient for analyzing the situation in Squad and preventing ambushes.
- Skeleton – displays the enemy model as a skeleton, helping to track movements even through obstacles.
- Weapon / Ammo Count / Equipment – information about the enemy's weapon and ammo. Knowing an enemy has a shotgun and little ammo, you can safely attack.
- Show Knocked – quick analysis: who is still standing, who is already downed.
- Spectator Count – a spectator counter, allowing you to understand when to be more cautious.
- Snaplines / Off-Screen Arrows – lines and arrows to display enemies even if they are off-screen.
- Distance / Render Distance – setting the display range to keep only important objects and reduce load.
Usage Examples of WH for PUBG:
- On Vikendi, ESP helps track enemies in snowy terrain where silhouettes blend with the environment.
- In urban combat on Sanhok, Skeleton and Snaplines show exactly where an enemy is hiding behind a wall.
- On Miramar, you can spot an enemy squad in advance, assess their weapons and equipment, and decide whether to engage.
- During the top 10 on Erangel, Spectator Count shows you're being watched, meaning it's time to play as "cleanly" as possible.
ESP turns PUBG into a game where there are almost no random factors. You always know who is nearby, what weapon the enemy has, and their health. It's not just "seeing through walls," but managing information and making decisions faster than your opponents. With ESP, you control the dynamics of the battle and minimize the risk of being ambushed – meaning you get closer to victory in every match.
PUBG Radar Hack
Radar is another powerful tool for those who want to keep the entire map under control. Unlike ESP, which shows enemies on the screen, radar displays data in a separate window, on a second monitor, or even on a smartphone. This allows you to track the positions of enemies and allies while remaining as discreet as possible in the game itself. In PUBG, with its huge open spaces and frequent long-range firefights, radar becomes a real tactical advantage.
Types of Radar Cheats for PUBG
PUBG offers different gameplay scenarios: from urban close-quarters combat to long sniper duels on open maps. Therefore, radars are divided into several types – each tailored to specific situations and playstyles. The player chooses what is more convenient: quick control of the immediate surroundings or a global view of the map.
- MiniMap Radar – displays enemies on the in-game minimap as dots. Ideal for close combat in buildings and urban areas.
- Big Map Radar – shows enemy positions on the large map (opened with the M key). Convenient for analyzing the global situation in a round.
- Map Predict – displays the map even before loading into a match, allowing you to choose the optimal landing spot in advance.
- DMA Radar – works through external devices (e.g., capture cards), allowing the display of enemies on a second monitor or smartphone.
Each type of radar in PUBG solves its own task: one is suitable for aggressive play on "Sanhok," another – for calm analysis of the situation on "Miramar." There is no universal solution, but the skillful use of several types in different matches gives the player flexibility and control unavailable to regular users.
Capabilities of Radar Cheats for PUBG
The main strength of the radar is not only that it shows enemies. It gives the player a strategic advantage: information about vehicles, allies, and spectators turns every round into a manageable process. In PUBG, where victory often depends on details, every extra second of understanding the situation can decide the outcome of a battle.
- Showing positions of enemies and allies in real-time – you see where every player is around you.
- Vehicle tracking – displays cars, boats, and even helicopters with their status (fuel, durability).
- Spectator Count – shows the number of spectators, so you know when to be cautious.
- Displaying downed players – you can immediately understand which targets to eliminate first.
- Flexible scale settings – the ability to adjust the radar coverage area from local to global.
Radar features turn the player into a commander who controls the battle from a position of strength. You know where the enemies are, who is downed, who is still standing, where the vehicles are, and who is watching you. This level of control takes PUBG to a completely different level of tactics, turning random firefights into conscious and prepared actions.
PUBG Packs (Mods)
In PUBG, packs are special bundles of modifications that combine several functions in one solution. Unlike targeted tools like ESP or radar, packs provide a complete "survival kit," allowing you to combine different cheats according to your playstyle. This approach is convenient: you don't need to run several separate programs; everything is collected in one interface.
Types of Packs for PUBG
Packs differ in their set of features and purpose: some focus on combat functions, others – on comfort and information. The choice depends on how exactly the player wants to adapt the game to themselves.
- Combat Pack – focus on combat features: aimbot, ESP, radar, and anti-recoil.
- Stealth Pack – includes features that maximize the masking of cheat usage (e.g., safe ESP settings, discreet gameplay changes).
- Utility Pack – additional capabilities: quick weapon switching, automatic item pickup, improved interfaces.
- Hybrid Pack – combined solutions where the player chooses modules for a specific style.
Different packs allow you to customize PUBG to your liking. It's not just a "bundle of features," but a whole gameplay philosophy: if you want to play aggressively – take Combat; if you prefer caution – Stealth is suitable. The ability to choose turns packs into a tool for flexible game configuration.
Pack Capabilities
The main advantage of packs is that they combine several types of improvements at once: combat, tactical, and auxiliary. This is convenient for those who want to keep everything at hand and not switch between separate programs.
- Instant activation of needed functions – everything in one menu, without the need to run different software.
- Compatibility with different PUBG versions – most packs are supported on both Steam, Kakao, and Epic Games.
- Flexible interface configuration – the ability to disable unnecessary features and leave only the key ones.
- Increased stability – features in a pack are already optimized to work together, reducing the risk of conflicts.
- Different usage modes – "quiet" mode for solo or aggressive for squads.
Packs give the player not just cheats, but a convenient ecosystem where everything is collected and ready to use. This makes the game more predictable and controllable, and the process itself – comfortable. If ESP and radar can be considered separate tools, then packs are an entire arsenal that allows you to feel confident in any situation.
PUBG Macros (Script)
In PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, every battle is decided by seconds. Even a small miss can cost the match, and weapon control and reaction speed determine who survives. This is where macros come to the rescue – automated scripts that take the routine off the player and make the shooting mechanics more predictable. Unlike "hard" cheats, macros often look as natural as possible and do not raise suspicion.
They give PUBG players a tangible advantage: where they previously had to spend time getting used to recoil or hold the mouse at strange angles, macros allow them to focus on tactics and positioning.
Macro Capabilities in PUBG
When it comes to macros in PUBG, many only think of "recoil control." In reality, it's a much broader tool that can be tailored to your playstyle. Macros help remove routine, speed up actions, and make every movement as precise as possible. This is especially noticeable in matches where even fractions of a second can decide the outcome of a firefight.
- Automatic recoil control – compensates for vertical and horizontal recoil, making sprays with the AKM or Beryl M762 stable.
- Fast shot for semi-autos – speeds up firing with DMRs, turning them into almost automatic weapons.
- Auto-pickup and quick actions – allows instant use of medkits, energy drinks, and grenades.
- Anti-spray profiles – different settings for each weapon, including Kar98k, SCAR-L, and Mini-14.
- Flexible customization – the ability to configure macros for maps and modes, from TDM to classic matches.
Thus, macros are not just an "addition to gameplay," but a full-fledged control tool. They simplify mechanics and allow you to play not through mechanical skill, but through understanding the situation. This makes the game more comfortable and actions – predictable.
Examples of Macro Usage in PUBG
Macros are valuable not only in theory but also in real scenarios. Their usefulness manifests precisely in specific situations on the map when you need to act faster than your opponent.
- On Erangel, in School or Pochinki, a macro for a smooth spray gives an advantage in close combat where every bullet counts.
- On Sanhok, in the jungles, a fast grenade macro allows you to throw it before the enemy and take a favorable position.
- On Miramar, in the open desert, a macro for the Mini-14 turns long-range firefights into duels where the opponent cannot react to the rate of fire.
- In TDM, where speed is important, macros allow you to concentrate on movement and positions, not recoil control.
In every PUBG match, macros manifest differently: sometimes they decide the outcome of a firefight, sometimes they allow you to heal faster or throw a grenade. But the result is always the same – the player gets extra time and peace of mind. And this is the main resource in PUBG, where survival is decided by seconds.
Macros in PUBG are not just an auxiliary tool, but a full-fledged assistant for stable gameplay. They remove unnecessary movements and simplify weapon control, leaving the player with only strategy and tactical decisions. Thanks to macros, you can adapt faster to any map, play aggressively or cautiously, and not lose precious seconds in combat.
If an aimbot often looks obvious, then macros are a "cleaner" way to increase efficiency while maintaining a natural playstyle. In the end, macros turn every firefight into a confident and predictable scenario, which is especially appreciated by experienced PUBG players.
|Weapon
|Type
|Popular Macros
|Detection Risk
|Comment
|M416
|Assault Rifle
|Anti-recoil, smooth spray
|Low
|A classic for macros: the spray looks natural, especially with attachments.
|Beryl M762
|Assault Rifle
|Anti-recoil, smoothing
|Medium
|Due to high recoil, it's noticeable if the player shoots "too smoothly" without practice.
|AKM
|Assault Rifle
|Vertical recoil control
|Medium
|A strong spray is almost impossible manually, so smooth shooting might raise suspicions.
|Mini-14
|DMR (Semi-auto)
|Rapid Fire (accelerated firing)
|High
|Firing turns into automatic fire, which quickly attracts attention.
|SKS
|DMR
|Fast shot, recoil smoothing
|Medium
|The macro speeds up fire but looks more natural than with the Mini-14.
|Kar98k
|Sniper Rifle
|Fast weapon swap after shot
|Low
|Speeding up animations is rarely detected and is often perceived as good skill.
|Vector
|SMG
|Anti-recoil
|Low
|Fast spray is already "easy" to control, macros look natural.
|UMP45
|SMG
|Stable spray
|Low
|Macros for the UMP look very organic, risk is minimal.
|SLR
|DMR
|Fast shot, anti-recoil
|Medium
|You can speed up firing, but "perfect" recoil might raise suspicions.
|MK14
|DMR / Auto mode
|Anti-recoil in auto-mode
|High
|MK14 with a smooth auto-spray is very suspicious, often checked by anti-cheat.
HWID Spoofer for PUBG
In PUBG, as in any other online game with an active anti-cheat, account protection is key. This is where a spoofer comes to the rescue – a tool that masks unique hardware identifiers (HWID) and other system data, making your game as safe as possible. Even if the anti-cheat tracks suspicious activity or you change your PC, the spoofer helps you remain "invisible" and minimizes the risk of a ban.
For experienced PUBG players, this is especially important: no one wants to lose an account with rare gear, skins, or achievements. A spoofer allows you to focus on the fight, not the fear of a ban.
Spoofer Capabilities in PUBG
A spoofer in PUBG is not just a "crutch" for bypassing the anti-cheat. In practice, it's a full-fledged tool that ensures account protection, allows safe use of other tools (macros, packs, radars), and preserves progress. The more functions you use simultaneously, the higher the load on account protection, and here the spoofer becomes a key element of security.
- HWID-Spoofer – spoofs hardware identifiers, making the system "invisible" to the anti-cheat.
- Anti-cheat bypass – reduces the risk of detection during active gameplay with other cheats.
- Automatic identifier change at launch – every game start is safe, even when reinstalling the OS.
- Compatibility with different clients – works on Steam, Kakao, and Epic Games versions.
- StreamProof – hides software usage on streams, screenshots, and video recordings.
Spoofer capabilities turn it from a simple "shield" into a full-fledged protective tool. It gives confidence, allows you to play with any additional features, and reduces the risk of a ban to a minimum. For any PUBG player who values their account and progress, a spoofer is a mandatory part of the arsenal.
Examples of Spoofer Usage in PUBG
The effectiveness of a spoofer manifests precisely in real matches, where progress and reputation are at stake. It is especially useful for those who actively use macros, packs, and visual features, as their use without protection increases the risk of detection.
- When changing PCs or reinstalling the system, HWID-Spoofer allows you to launch PUBG immediately without a ban.
- While playing on Erangel with ESP and radar enabled, the spoofer minimizes the risk of the anti-cheat noticing third-party processes.
- In TDM or squad matches, the spoofer provides peace of mind: you can concentrate on team tactics, not worry about detection.
- When switching between clients (Steam → Kakao → Epic Games), the spoofer ensures the correct operation of all functions, preserving achievements.
Usage examples show that a spoofer is not abstract protection, but a real tool that makes the game safe and comfortable. With it, the player is focused on strategy, combat, and teamwork, not on technical risks, which is especially important in intense PUBG matches.
PUBG Battlegrounds Cheats for PC (Computer)
PUBG was originally designed for PC, and this is where the game reveals its full potential. The computer version stands out not only for graphics quality and stability, but also for flexibility: players can customize the interface, mouse sensitivity, and keyboard input to their preference. In fast-paced firefights, this gives a huge advantage over console versions.
Cheats for PUBG on PC allow players to use features that are unavailable on other platforms. This includes precise aimbot settings, ESP customization, creating unique macros, and safely using radar or spoofer tools. On consoles, all of this is technically impossible — the closed architecture of these systems does not provide access to in-game processes.
Moreover, most private cheats are designed exclusively for Windows. This is because anti-cheats like BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat are integrated into the PC version, and cheat developers create stable bypasses and updates specifically for them. If you want truly functional and safe software, PC is the only right choice.
WH-Satano specializes in PC cheats. Every product is adapted for different PUBG clients — Steam, Kakao, and Epic Games — and receives regular updates. This ensures stable performance, high FPS, and minimal detection risk even after major game updates.
Conclusion
PC cheats unlock the full spectrum of possibilities in PUBG: maximum precision, flexibility, security, and compatibility. On consoles, all of this remains unattainable — which is why professional players and esports athletes choose the computer version, where every element can be controlled and optimized.
Best Hacks for PUBG – Wh-Satano
Wh-Satano is not just a software store, but a full-fledged service for PUBG players who value comfort, safety, and support. We offer private cheats that are developed by experienced specialists, regularly updated, and remain invisible to the anti-cheat.
Wh-Satano Advantages:
- Privacy and Security – cheats are unavailable to third parties, your account remains safe.
- Experience and Reliability – our developers have been working with PUBG cheats since the game's PC release and know how to bypass EAC and other systems.
- Support 24/7 – our specialists are always in touch, ready to help with software installation and configuration.
- Transparent Payment – instant access after a successful transaction, convenient payment methods.
- Regular Updates – after each PUBG patch, cheats are frozen, checked, and released again only when guaranteed safe.
By buying cheats from Wh-Satano, you get not just software, but a full service: security, professional support, and constant feature updates. This makes the game more comfortable and confidently protects your account. Wh-Satano is the best choice for PUBG if you want to combine effectiveness and reliability.
How to Buy Cheats for PUBG in 2026?
The process of purchasing private software in our store is simple and intuitive, even for beginners. Everything is done in a few steps, and you immediately get access to the file and installation instructions.
Step-by-Step Guide:
- Go to the Wh-Satano website.
- Open the section with cheats for PUBG and browse the available assortment.
- Select the suitable software and go to its page.
- Read the description, capabilities, and features to ensure the cheat suits your needs.
- If a subscription is available – choose a convenient period (e.g., day, week, or month).
- Click the "Buy" button.
- Select a convenient payment method and complete the transaction.
- After successful payment, access to the download and instructions will open automatically.
- Install the cheat on your PC, following the detailed instructions.
- Launch PUBG and enjoy all the benefits of private software.
As you can see, the purchase process is extremely simple. You get the software and instructions immediately after payment, you don't waste time on extra steps, and you can immediately enable the features in the game. With Wh-Satano, playing becomes safe, convenient, and effective.
PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds Hacks
Private cheats for PUBG make the game more comfortable, dynamic, and interesting. They allow you to focus on strategy, firefights, and teamwork, without spending energy on routine – recoil control, aiming, loot search, or enemy tracking now adapt to the player, not the other way around. Packs, macros, aimbots, WH/ESP, radars, and spoofers – all this turns every match into a thought-out scenario where you always have the advantage.
At the same time, privacy and security remain key. With Wh-Satano, you get full control over your account: the software is protected from detection, updated after patches, and our 24/7 support is ready to help in any situation. You are not just buying tools for the game – you are buying a service that makes every match confident and safe.
Wh-Satano is the choice of those who want to play effectively, comfortably, and without unnecessary anxiety. With us, PUBG becomes not just a game, but a platform where you maximize your skills and tactical thinking.
Frequently asked questions about cheats for PU8G
An HWID spoofer is a tool that changes the unique identifiers of your hardware, such as motherboard, CPU, GPU serial numbers, and other components. In PUBG and other online games, the anti-cheat monitors these IDs to detect players who were previously banned or using unauthorized software. If a player is banned, logging in again with the same HWID can result in an immediate ban, even with a new account.
Using an HWID spoofer is critical for players who use private cheats. It allows safe PC changes, OS reinstallations, or the use of additional features like macros, aimbots, and WH/ESP without triggering BattlEye or other anti-cheat systems. With features like automatic ID replacement on game launch and compatibility with different clients (Steam, Kakao, Epic Games), the spoofer provides maximum account protection. It’s not just a bypass; it’s a full-fledged account security tool.
Macros in PUBG automate repetitive actions: recoil control, fast firing, quick use of medkits and grenades. Despite appearing simple, poorly configured macros can attract anti-cheat attention, especially if weapon firing appears too “perfect” or happens too frequently.
To reduce the risk of bans:
- Use private macros from a trusted source like Wh-Satano.
- Configure profiles according to specific weapons and playstyle to maintain natural movements.
- Avoid excessive rapid-fire on DMRs or automatic heavy rifles where the firing looks unnatural.
- Combine macros with HWID spoofer and StreamProof to prevent anti-cheat from detecting third-party processes.
Properly configured macros are safe and increase gameplay efficiency, allowing players to focus on strategy, positioning, and teamwork instead of repetitive weapon control.
StreamProof is a feature that hides cheat usage during streams, screenshots, and video recordings. Even when recording gameplay or streaming on platforms like Twitch, viewers and automated screenshot checks cannot see active cheat functions.
This is especially important for streamers and content creators who use private cheats for practice or testing. StreamProof ensures that ESP, aimbots, macros, and radars remain invisible to viewers and external software. The player gets full confidentiality: anti-cheat systems do not detect visible interventions, and screenshots or streams do not risk account bans.
Yes, private cheats like those from Wh-Satano are compatible with major PC clients: Steam, Kakao, and Epic Games. This means all cheat features—aimbot, macros, WH/ESP, radars, and spoofer—work regardless of the platform.
Each client has nuances: Steam and Epic Games use similar anti-cheat systems, while Kakao may have additional checks. Private cheat developers account for all client specifics to ensure proper functionality and minimal detection risk. Combined with HWID spoofer and automatic ID replacement, this guarantees account safety across all platforms without losing progress or settings.
In PUBG Ranked matches, every mistake can affect your rating, so efficiency and reaction speed are crucial. The most useful features include:
- Aimbot and RCS – allow fast and precise targeting, compensating for recoil and predicting enemy movement.
- WH/ESP and radars – provide full awareness of enemy positions, team members, and loot, essential for strategic planning.
- Macros – speed up medkit, boost, and grenade use, freeing attention for strategy.
- HWID spoofer and StreamProof – maintain account security and prevent bans, critical in ranked games.
These features let players focus on team play, positioning, and map control instead of routine actions or ban concerns. As a result, every match in competitive mode is played confidently and safely.
Recent reviews of our cheats for PU8G
Arda
Everything works really well, but the frame rate drops significantly while playing—down to 60 FPS—making it impossible to shoot properly.
Адиль
It's very good for the price, but there's a downside. You might want to fix it in the future: sometimes the ESP disappears, then reappears, but quickly. I'd also like to thank Lex's support team and give him a 5-star rating, as well as the software overall.
Mason
Everything works as it should, the visuals are good (even the enemy has a third leg), the aim is very nice, and the RCS works reliably without any glitches. The only thing I'd like is more functionality; it basically has everything you need to play. But it would be more interesting to see new features, something that would make the cheat stand out even more. This is a solid 5, I recommend it.
mld
It works intermittently. Sometimes EAC deletes you in 10 minutes for a publisher ban, and sometimes you can play for 5-6 hours. But for 130 rubles, you can play; it's better to pay extra and get a better spoofer. P.S. - the system cleanup after a ban works.
cheat enjoyer
the cheat is working so well, vehicle esp is cute :D. Spectator count and no recoil crashed my game these two features need to be fixed. But other than that its really good and smooth
Visible check and bot check are my fav
Александр
This software is EXCLUSIVELY for accurate play, which is what I recommend. No aim assist or anything like that, but it has the basic features: player control, a line to them (up to 1000m away (players may not be visible behind a deep hill)), a customizable inventory, and many other useful features. Yes, it's the most expensive software, but your backside is saved by the lack of aim assist. AIM is for boosts, in my opinion, otherwise there's no other use for it (other people's boosts—you'll defin...
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trindade
The hack is good but the performance drops a lot, it becomes very laggy, the FPS drops about 40%, I do not recommend it!!
FileGone
Fecurity is great, but aimbot was "under dev" (On Update)
Cheat Tester
So, after two seasons of using Arcane for PUBG, I can draw some conclusions: I reached the Crystal rank in the first season, and reached the top 250 in the world in the second. I only played Wallhack and Anti-Recoil. I had no issues launching the software. I contacted support with questions, and they responded immediately. Phoenix's technical support has been excellent for five years, definitely 5/5. Regarding the software, I can say it's a high-quality EXTERNAL, and Undetect is a real gem for t...
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So, after two seasons of using Arcane for PUBG, I can draw some conclusions: I reached the Crystal rank in the first season, and reached the top 250 in the world in the second. I only played Wallhack and Anti-Recoil. I had no issues launching the software. I contacted support with questions, and they responded immediately. Phoenix's technical support has been excellent for five years, definitely 5/5. Regarding the software, I can say it's a high-quality EXTERNAL, and Undetect is a real gem for the price. If you want to enjoy the game, go for it. I tested the software on two accounts, and both are still active!
Dwight
Everything is great, fast and easy connection, works in DBD, support is responsive!
Георгий
The best cheat, optimized, doesn't lag, the only one that doesn't lag, only the aim is crooked, everything else is done as it should be and the menu doesn't eat up the FPS, please leave this menu, and make the aim better!!!
Rapinlakk
It works in Rust, but after restarting the PC, a new user appeared and I couldn't log into my Windows account with my password. I recommend it because it's easier for me to reinstall Windows than spend a lot more money on other spoofers.
Давид
Without unnecessary fluff, the software is good, the only thing is that in the evening you have to log in for a long time because the software loads slowly.
Николай
Sometimes the ESP disappears, but quickly returns. For the price, it's a very good aim bot.
kjk
Everything in this software works great, you just need to understand the settings a little, like
Денис
The WH is fine, but sometimes it switches off and then turns back on by itself. The aim is broken, it doesn't target enemies, and the smooth doesn't work (I hope they fix it).