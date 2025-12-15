Phoenix FULL Software for PU8G Battlegrounds (Satano)
Information about cheat
Meet the full version of the legendary Phoenix — one of the most well‑known and functional cheats for PUBG. The software has long proven itself with stable performance, wide capabilities, and a well‑designed approach to comfortable gameplay with minimal risk. Phoenix's key feature is a vector aimbot with a flexible configuration system. It allows you to precisely adjust aim behavior for different combat styles — from careful legit‑shooting to more confident aggressive fights. Aimbot control is intuitive and doesn’t require long configuration. The informative ESP (WallHack) displays players, vehicles, loot, airdrops, and other important objects on the map. There is also a spectator display feature that helps you monitor the situation and avoid suspicious moments. To increase focus during combat, Battle Mode is available — a mode that disables World and Loot ESP, leaving only player information. Phoenix comes with an HWID Spoofer, and the convenient menu supports both Russian and English. An excellent choice for those who value functionality, stability, and control over every detail of their PUBG gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
AimBot
- Aimbot – enables automatic target aiming
- Aim Key – assigns the aimbot activation key (hold)
- Visible Check – aims only at visible targets
- Sticky Target – keeps the crosshair locked on the selected target
- Ignore Knocked – ignores knocked enemies
- Aim at Bots – enables aimbot against bots
- Require Weapon – activates the aimbot only when a weapon is equipped
- Bone – allows selecting the target hitbox (close to sight, head, chest, pelvis)
- Priority – allows selecting the target priority (close to sight, by distance, hybrid)
- Field of View – adjusts the aimbot field of view
- Max Distance – limits the maximum aimbot distance
- Separate Smooth – enables separate aim smoothing adjustment
- Smoothness – adjusts aim smoothing
- RCS – automatically compensates weapon recoil
- Head Height – adjusts the aiming height
- Draw FOV Circle – displays the aimbot field of view
Player ESP (WH)
- Player ESP – enables player ESP
- Visible Check – displays visible and hidden players in different colors
- Show All – displays all players regardless of visibility
- Distance – limits the maximum player ESP distance (adjustable)
- Name – displays player names
- Distance – displays the distance to players
- Weapon – displays equipped weapons
- Ammo – displays the current ammo count
- Kills – displays player kills
- Level – displays player level
- Status – displays player status
- Ping – displays player ping
- Damage – displays dealt damage
- Equipment – displays player equipment
- Hover Inventory – displays a player's inventory when aiming at them
- Snaplines – displays lines to players
- Boxes – displays boxes around players
- Filled – displays filled boxes around players
- Box Type – allows selecting the box style
- Health – displays player health bars
- Health Style – allows selecting the health bar style
- Knocked – displays knocked players
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons
- Visibility Colors – displays visible and hidden players in different colors
- Grenades – displays thrown grenades
- Timer – displays the grenade explosion timer
Vehicle ESP
- Vehicle ESP – enables vehicle ESP
- Name – displays vehicle names
- Fuel – displays vehicle fuel level
- Health – displays vehicle durability
- Distance – displays the distance to vehicles
- Render Distance – limits the maximum vehicle ESP distance (adjustable)
Airdrop ESP
- Airdrop ESP – enables airdrop ESP
- Contains – displays airdrop contents
- Distance – displays the distance to airdrops
- Render Distance – limits the maximum airdrop ESP distance (adjustable)
Dead Players ESP
- Corpses ESP – enables corpse ESP
- Contains – displays corpse contents
- Distance – displays the distance to corpses
- Render Distance – limits the maximum corpse ESP distance (adjustable)
Dropped Items ESP (Loot)
- Dropped Items – enables ground loot ESP
- Distance – displays the distance to ground items
- Filter – allows selecting displayed loot categories (15+ categories)
- Render Distance – limits the maximum loot ESP distance (adjustable)
Radar Hack
- Radar – displays an in-game radar
- Scale – adjusts the radar scale (adjustable)
- Size – adjusts the radar size (adjustable)
- Zones – displays play zones on the radar
- Direction – displays the movement direction of tracked objects
- Filter – allows selecting displayed object categories
Other Phoenix PUBG Full Features
- Spectators – displays the spectator list
- Match Info – displays current match information
- Inventory – displays player inventories
- Combat Mode Key – assigns the Combat Mode activation key
- Combat Filter – allows selecting which object categories are displayed in Combat Mode (Vehicles, Grenades, Loot)
- HWID Spoofer – includes a built-in HWID spoofer for PUBG ban bypass
- Language – the PUBG cheat menu supports English and Russian languages
Reviews of WH-SATANO PU8G FULL (Phoenix)
Here you can read reviews from other users about this product.
Arda
Everything works really well, but the frame rate drops significantly while playing—down to 60 FPS—making it impossible to shoot properly.
kjk
Everything in this software works great, you just need to understand the settings a little, like
Денис
The WH is fine, but sometimes it switches off and then turns back on by itself. The aim is broken, it doesn't target enemies, and the smooth doesn't work (I hope they fix it).
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