Vengeance Software for PYBG Battlegrounds
Information about cheat
Vengeance — a balanced private software for PUBG Battlegrounds combining a precise aimbot and informative ESP for confident performance at any distance. The aimbot supports bone selection (head, neck, chest), FOV and smoothness adjustment, as well as a dedicated activation key. You can display the aim area as a circle or rectangle and enable a custom crosshair in the center of the screen. Settings allow you to tune the aim for either legit or more aggressive playstyles. Players ESP provides full control over the battlefield: boxes with selectable types, skeleton with adjustable line thickness, name, distance, and health bar. Visible Check distinguishes visible enemies from those hidden behind obstacles. The menu includes a preview window for visual settings adjustment. Additionally, there is Stream-Proof protection that hides the software in recordings and streams, along with a config system that supports saving and loading profiles. Flexible color settings for ESP and FOV complete the functionality. Vengeance — a reliable solution for control and consistent victories in PUBG.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled – enables the aimbot for targeting players
- Aim Key – aim activation key
- Aim Bone – select bones for the aimbot (head, neck, chest)
- FOV – adjusts the target capture radius
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Crosshair – displays a crosshair in the center of the screen
- Circle – displays the FOV as a circle
- Rect – displays the FOV as a rectangle
- Prediction – takes into account the target's movement speed and ballistics when aiming
- Recoil Control – automatically compensates for the recoil of the weapon
- Recoil Strength – allows you to change the strength of the recoil compensation (customizable)
Players ESP
- Box – draws boxes around players
- Box Type – type of box (full or borderless)
- Visible Check – distinguishes visible and hidden targets behind obstacles
- Names – displays the player's nickname
- Skeleton – displays the player model skeleton
- Bone thick – adjusts the skeleton line thickness
- Distance – displays the distance to the target
- Health Bar – displays the health bar
- Preview ESP – a preview window showing how visuals appear on a character model
- Kill Count – displays the number of player kills
- Player Info – displays the level and damage dealt by players
- Danger Warning – displays nearby enemies and their distance
- Off-screen Arrows – displays pointers to players outside the screen
- Arrows Radius – allows you to change the radius of the pointer location (customizable)
- Aiming at Me – displays a warning if an enemy is aiming at you
- Grenade Warning – displays flying grenades, their trajectory, and the time until they explode
Radar Hack
- Radar – displays a 2D radar
- Only Players – displays only players on the radar
- Loot – displays items on the radar
- Vehicles – displays vehicles on the radar
- Radar Zoom – allows you to change the scale of the radar (customizable)
- Radar Size – allows you to change the size of the radar (customizable)
- Radar Position X – allows you to change the horizontal position of the radar (customizable)
- Radar Position Y – allows you to change the vertical position of the radar (customizable)
Loot ESP
- Loot ESP – displays items on the ground
- Name – displays the names of items
- Distance – displays the distance to items
- Rect – displays boxes around items
- Loot Filter – allows you to select the categories of items that are displayed
Vehicle ESP
- Vehicles – displays vehicles
- Vehicle Health – displays vehicle health
- Vehicle Fuel – displays vehicle fuel level
Airdrop ESP
- Airdrop – displays airdrops and their contents
- Death Box – displays the boxes of deceased players and their contents
Other Vengeance PUBG Features
- Built-in HWID Spoofer – this cheat includes a built-in spoofer to bypass the HWID ban
- Stream-Proof – hides cheat visuals from video recordings, screenshots, and streams
- Config List – list of saved configurations
- Save – saves the current settings
- Load – loads the selected configuration
- Color Name – nickname color settings
- Color Distance – distance color settings
- Color Box – box color settings
- Color Bone – skeleton color settings
- Color Fov – FOV color settings
- Color Crosshair – crosshair color settings
- Localization – the menu is available in several languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
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