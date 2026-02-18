Vengeance Software for PYBG Battlegrounds

Information about cheat

Vengeance — a balanced private software for PUBG Battlegrounds combining a precise aimbot and informative ESP for confident performance at any distance. The aimbot supports bone selection (head, neck, chest), FOV and smoothness adjustment, as well as a dedicated activation key. You can display the aim area as a circle or rectangle and enable a custom crosshair in the center of the screen. Settings allow you to tune the aim for either legit or more aggressive playstyles. Players ESP provides full control over the battlefield: boxes with selectable types, skeleton with adjustable line thickness, name, distance, and health bar. Visible Check distinguishes visible enemies from those hidden behind obstacles. The menu includes a preview window for visual settings adjustment. Additionally, there is Stream-Proof protection that hides the software in recordings and streams, along with a config system that supports saving and loading profiles. Flexible color settings for ESP and FOV complete the functionality. Vengeance — a reliable solution for control and consistent victories in PUBG.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
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Aimbot (Aim Bot)

  • Enabled – enables the aimbot for targeting players
  • Aim Key – aim activation key
  • Aim Bone – select bones for the aimbot (head, neck, chest)
  • FOV – adjusts the target capture radius
  • Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
  • Crosshair – displays a crosshair in the center of the screen
  • Circle – displays the FOV as a circle
  • Rect – displays the FOV as a rectangle
  • Prediction – takes into account the target's movement speed and ballistics when aiming
  • Recoil Control – automatically compensates for the recoil of the weapon
  • Recoil Strength – allows you to change the strength of the recoil compensation (customizable)

Players ESP

  • Box – draws boxes around players
  • Box Type – type of box (full or borderless)
  • Visible Check – distinguishes visible and hidden targets behind obstacles
  • Names – displays the player's nickname
  • Skeleton – displays the player model skeleton
  • Bone thick – adjusts the skeleton line thickness
  • Distance – displays the distance to the target
  • Health Bar – displays the health bar
  • Preview ESP – a preview window showing how visuals appear on a character model
  • Kill Count – displays the number of player kills
  • Player Info – displays the level and damage dealt by players
  • Danger Warning – displays nearby enemies and their distance
  • Off-screen Arrows – displays pointers to players outside the screen
  • Arrows Radius – allows you to change the radius of the pointer location (customizable)
  • Aiming at Me – displays a warning if an enemy is aiming at you
  • Grenade Warning – displays flying grenades, their trajectory, and the time until they explode

Radar Hack

  • Radar – displays a 2D radar
  • Only Players – displays only players on the radar
  • Loot – displays items on the radar
  • Vehicles – displays vehicles on the radar
  • Radar Zoom – allows you to change the scale of the radar (customizable)
  • Radar Size – allows you to change the size of the radar (customizable)
  • Radar Position X – allows you to change the horizontal position of the radar (customizable)
  • Radar Position Y – allows you to change the vertical position of the radar (customizable)

Loot ESP

  • Loot ESP – displays items on the ground
  • Name – displays the names of items
  • Distance – displays the distance to items
  • Rect – displays boxes around items
  • Loot Filter – allows you to select the categories of items that are displayed

Vehicle ESP

  • Vehicles – displays vehicles
  • Vehicle Health – displays vehicle health
  • Vehicle Fuel – displays vehicle fuel level

Airdrop ESP

  • Airdrop – displays airdrops and their contents
  • Death Box – displays the boxes of deceased players and their contents

Other Vengeance PUBG Features

  • Built-in HWID Spoofer – this cheat includes a built-in spoofer to bypass the HWID ban
  • Stream-Proof – hides cheat visuals from video recordings, screenshots, and streams
  • Config List – list of saved configurations
  • Save – saves the current settings
  • Load – loads the selected configuration
  • Color Name – nickname color settings
  • Color Distance – distance color settings
  • Color Box – box color settings
  • Color Bone – skeleton color settings
  • Color Fov – FOV color settings
  • Color Crosshair – crosshair color settings
  • Localization – the menu is available in several languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
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