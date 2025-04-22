PYBG Avalanche Software

Information about cheat

Avalanche private cheat for PUBG is a powerful software with advanced anti-cheat bypass, providing a high level of security and a low chance of ban. The cheat supports StreamProof, which makes it invisible on streams and screen recordings. The kit includes a secure Aimbot with precise settings for comfortable play, as well as a minimalistic ESP, allowing you to track enemies, loot and other important elements without unnecessary visual noise. The built-in HWID-Spoofer guarantees bypass of the hardware ban, which makes Avalanche a reliable choice for PUBG. An excellent solution for players who value the balance between functionality and security.

Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel Only
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Buy Guide

ESP (Wallhack)

  • Player ESP - wh to display players
  • Distance - distance to WH targets
  • Max Distance - maximum range of the WH
  • Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
  • Visible Check - check for visibility, paint enemies behind the wall and in direct line of sight in doifferent clors
  • Direction - the direction of the players' views
  • Skip Team - do not show the command using ESP
  • Vehicle ESP - displaying transport using Wallhack
  • Grenade ESP - Show activated grenades after throwing with ESP

Aimbot (AIM)

  • Aimbot - help in aiming at enemies when shooting
  • FOV Value - the size of the aimbot's work area
  • Draw FOV - show the size of the AIM working area
  • Speed ​​- aiming speed with aimbot
  • Only Visible - fire with aim only at visible targets
  • Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or the fire stops
  • First / Second Aim Key - select the first and second key to activate aim
  • Bone / Random Bone - select a body part for aiming / random body part
  • RCS - Recoil Control System, reduces recoil when firing
  • Prediction - predicting the trajectory of opponents, ballistics of bullets at a distance
  • Silent - a powerful type of aimbot, shots hit enemies, but the sight and camera do not move

Misc (Other PUBG Avalanche Features)

  • Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen, several options available
  • Radar - stylish radar window for displaying players and vehicles
  • Custom Colors - the ability to fine-tune the colors used in PUBG Avalanche
  • Config - the ability to save your cheat settings and load them
  • StreamProof - cheat is invisible on videos, streams and screenshots
  • HWID-Spoofer - this software has a unique built-in spoofer that perfectly bypasses the ban in PUBG!
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