PYBG Avalanche Software
Information about cheat
Avalanche private cheat for PUBG is a powerful software with advanced anti-cheat bypass, providing a high level of security and a low chance of ban. The cheat supports StreamProof, which makes it invisible on streams and screen recordings. The kit includes a secure Aimbot with precise settings for comfortable play, as well as a minimalistic ESP, allowing you to track enemies, loot and other important elements without unnecessary visual noise. The built-in HWID-Spoofer guarantees bypass of the hardware ban, which makes Avalanche a reliable choice for PUBG. An excellent solution for players who value the balance between functionality and security.
Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - wh to display players
- Distance - distance to WH targets
- Max Distance - maximum range of the WH
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Visible Check - check for visibility, paint enemies behind the wall and in direct line of sight in doifferent clors
- Direction - the direction of the players' views
- Skip Team - do not show the command using ESP
- Vehicle ESP - displaying transport using Wallhack
- Grenade ESP - Show activated grenades after throwing with ESP
Aimbot (AIM)
- Aimbot - help in aiming at enemies when shooting
- FOV Value - the size of the aimbot's work area
- Draw FOV - show the size of the AIM working area
- Speed - aiming speed with aimbot
- Only Visible - fire with aim only at visible targets
- Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or the fire stops
- First / Second Aim Key - select the first and second key to activate aim
- Bone / Random Bone - select a body part for aiming / random body part
- RCS - Recoil Control System, reduces recoil when firing
- Prediction - predicting the trajectory of opponents, ballistics of bullets at a distance
- Silent - a powerful type of aimbot, shots hit enemies, but the sight and camera do not move
Misc (Other PUBG Avalanche Features)
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen, several options available
- Radar - stylish radar window for displaying players and vehicles
- Custom Colors - the ability to fine-tune the colors used in PUBG Avalanche
- Config - the ability to save your cheat settings and load them
- StreamProof - cheat is invisible on videos, streams and screenshots
- HWID-Spoofer - this software has a unique built-in spoofer that perfectly bypasses the ban in PUBG!
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