Information about cheat

Welcome to our store. We are pleased to introduce you to our new product for the PUBG game - the Arcane cheat. This software is very unusual and will surprise even very advanced users. In Arcane PUBG, you will find a powerful aimbot with the ability to flexibly configure it, ESP for displaying players, transport, airdrop, loot and other objects, as well as a radar and display of the number of spectators. Moreover, the Arcane cheat for PUBG contains a built-in StreamProof, which will completely hide the visual effects of hacking from any screenshots/videos/broadcasts. If you are looking for a really safe software filled with interesting types of functions, then Arcane PUBG will perfectly fulfill all your needs!

The Arcane software uses advanced StreamProof technologies, so it is impossible to take screenshots and make a video demonstrating the cheat.